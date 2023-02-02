ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler Parsons Betrays Michael Jordan And Says LeBron James Will Be The GOAT When He Becomes All-Time Scoring Leader

By Orlando Silva
 3 days ago

Chandler Parsons admits LeBron James will be the GOAT once he surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list.

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is really close to making history in the NBA, as he keeps getting buckets that take him closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The Los Angeles Lakers legend broke this record the same year LeBron was born, and now he's about to see the King surpassing him after a terrific career.

This is, of course a big honor, and even though LeBron has tried to play it cool , it must feel awesome to become the biggest scorer in NBA history, especially after surpassing incredible players like Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.

It's precisely Michael Jordan who LeBron has been compared to even before he made it to the NBA, and as his career developed, the King earned more comparisons to His Airness. Right now, they are the top two candidates for the GOAT title, and many think that LeBron will become the undisputed GOAT if he breaks this incredible record.

Chandler Parsons Claims LeBron James Will Become The Greatest Of All Time After Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Scoring Record

Chandler Parsons, who recently called out LeBron for his reaction after a missed call against the Boston Celtics, has now claimed that once the King accomplishes this big accolade, there won't be anyone better than him in NBA history, not even Parsons' idol Michael Jordan.

“They’re both insane, and I got to give LeBron his flowers,” Parsons said. "Once he passes Kareem... I think to be able to say you have the most points in the history of the NBA is wild. And I truly think once he gets this record we got to officially crown him as the GOAT. The things he’s done, it just speaks volumes on the longevity of his career. The coaches, the teammates he's had, the amount of time and effort he's put into his body to sustain this level of play, and one of the most impressive things of his insane career is what he's doing this year. At 38 years old, 20th year. If the Lakers were winning more games, he would be my MVP..."

Parsons really went from criticizing James' reaction to a play that would have made everybody else go nuts to now crowning him the greatest of all time. It's just a matter of time before LeBron breaks this record, and Kareem is really happy to see the King doing it.

Many people will celebrate like crazy this new milestone, and others like Parsons will give him the crown as the greatest player to ever live.

