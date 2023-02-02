ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

US Congress to hold ‘crypto crash’ hearing on Feb. 14

United States lawmakers with the Senate Banking Committee have scheduled a second hearing exploring the impact of a crypto market crash. In a Feb. 3 announcement, Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown said senators would convene on Feb. 14 in a hearing titled “Crypto Crash: Why Financial System Safeguards are Needed for Digital Assets.” The hearing will come two months after lawmakers met and discussed the collapse of crypto exchange FTX in a Dec. 14 hearing.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto-related enforcement actions by US states rose sharply in 2022: Report

The number of crypto-related enforcement actions in the United States grew notably in 2022, according to a survey released by blockchain risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs. Both federal and state regulators broke records for enforcement actions. There were 58 actions carried out by the four main U.S. federal agencies engaged...
ALABAMA STATE
CoinTelegraph

FTX seeks to claw back political donations by the end of February

FTX's new management is seeking to recover political donations made by Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives until February 28, according to a statement disclosed on Feb. 5. The move is part of bankruptcy proceedings and an effort to repay the crypto exchange's creditors. According to FTX attorney Andy Dietderich,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy