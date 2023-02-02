Read full article on original website
Tom Selleck Didn't Know How To Feel When Blue Bloods Passed Magnum P.I. In Episodes
It's not easy going the distance on TV, and not many shows are able to cross the 200-episode mark. But the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" just so happens to be one of the lucky ones. The series has kept fans entertained to the point where it has crossed the 200-episode milestone and even surpassed the episode count of Tom Selleck's other popular program, "Magnum P.I." That fact has been a conflicting experience for the seasoned actor.
The Criminal Minds Post-It Note Isn't Just Ambiguous ... It's Blank
When "Criminal Minds" was canceled by CBS ahead of its 15th season on the air, it came as a bit of a surprise to many, with even longtime showrunner Erica Messer expressing dismay over the decision during a 2022 interview with Deadline. Nonetheless, the "Criminal Minds" creative team nobly set about crafting a fitting end to the beloved series when the cancellation came down. And in the eyes of many longtime fans, they did just that, with the BAU crew taking down one of their fiercest foes, and tech support guru Penelope Garcia (Kristen Vangsness) leaving the team to pursue a less hazardous line of work.
Young Sheldon Is Possibly Retconning A Big Detail From The Big Bang Theory Canon (And That's Fine With Us)
The character of Sheldon Cooper was a highlight on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." Played by Jim Parsons, Sheldon starts the series as a prickly character whose high level of intelligence is only matched by his inability to relate to people. Over the show's 12 seasons, the audience...
Daniel Henney Had A Few Stipulations Regarding His Criminal Minds Role
Now almost two decades into his screen career, Daniel Henney has undoubtedly charted one of the more unique paths to stardom. Born in Carson City, Michigan, the model and actor was raised in the American Midwest but first rose to prominence in his mother's native South Korea and did so despite having little command of the country's language early on. He had screen presence aplenty, however, and was soon enough trading lines with the likes of Hugh Jackman (in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine") and Arnold Schwarzenegger ("The Last Stand").
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
Law & Order's Dick Wolf Knows His Fascination With Crime Is Weird
Since the 1980s, television creator, writer, and executive producer Dick Wolf has fashioned some of the most easily identifiable procedural dramas in TV history. After getting his start as a writer and co-executive producer on "Hill Street Blues" and "Miami Vice," the creator combined era-specific struggles in law enforcement to his first magnum opus as a showrunner, NBC's "Law & Order," which aired for an astonishing 20 years from 1990-2010 before being revived again in 2021. This show soon led to a franchise with 1999's "Law & Order" SVU," which airs to this day, in addition to "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and the short-lived "Law & Order: Trial by Jury" and "Law & Order: True Crime."
The Goldbergs Has No Business Moving Forward After Season 10
Every television show has an expiration date. Yes, even "The Goldbergs." The long-lived sitcom has been entertaining audiences for 10 seasons now, and during that time, the cast has evolved in exciting ways. We've seen Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) grow from gawky youth to college-aged director-to-be. His sister, Erica (Hayley Orrantia), has blossomed upward from being a mall-obsessed teen to a wife and mother trying to figure out who she is, if not a musician — and what kind of mother she is, if not a reflection of her beloved mother (or should we say smother) Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey). And Barry (Troy Gentile), Big Tasty himself, has finally found a steady girlfriend and a purpose in becoming a doctor.
Shameless' Nichole Sakura Never Imagined Amanda Would Become So Involved With Lip
Throughout its 11-season run on Showtime, "Shameless" narratives provided no particular shortage of love interests for the various members of the Gallagher family. And as any fan of the series might be quick to point out, hooking up with a Gallagher was, more often than not, a prescription for heartbreak, if not an outright ticket for emotional humiliation.
Sophie Turner Constantly Had Pedro Pascal Cracking Up On The Game Of Thrones Set
Though "Game of Thrones" has something of a complicated legacy due to the divisive reaction to its final two seasons, the series is still fondly remembered enough to lead to a successful spin-off in the form of "House of the Dragon." This is no doubt partly due to its incredibly layered cast of characters and the wild plot twists that often see them lying dead in one shocking manner after another.
Star Trek: Enterprise's Connor Trinneer Gave Conflicting Responses To His Thoughts On Trip's Shocking Death
The "Star Trek: Enterprise" series finale, entitled "These Are the Voyages," is almost universally hated by fans. In the episode, which is framed as Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" watching the events unfold on the holodeck, the Enterprise NX-01 is on its way to a historic summit in which the United Federation of Planets is to be officially founded. However, the crew's frenemy Shran shows up, and Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) and company divert from their mission to do Shran a favor. But when kidnappers board the Enterprise, Commander Charles "Trip" Tucker (Connor Trinneer) sacrifices himself to save Archer in one of the least-perilous situations the crew has ever gotten themselves into.
Chris Parnell Describes Watching Rick And Morty As A 'Treat'
Since its debut in late 2013, "Rick and Morty" has given TV fans everywhere something to be excited about when turning on the tube. The adult animated sci-fi comedy, which follows the intergalactic misadventures of a mad scientist (voiced by Justin Roiland) and his neurotic grandson (also voiced by Roiland) has garnered a reputation for its special brand of storytelling that blends absurd humor with a surprisingly hearty dosage of existential dread, making it stand out from its contemporaries.
Why Charlene Cooper From The Blacklist Looks So Familiar
Over the past couple of seasons, there have been some pretty substantial shakeups on NBC's long-running thriller series "The Blacklist." But the more things change in the world of special agents, double agents, and international baddies, the more they stay the same. And heading into "The Blacklist" Season 10, criminal mastermind turned FBI informant Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) plays puppet master in his endeavors to do, well, whatever the heck it is he's actually trying to do these days.
The Umbrella Academy Season 4 - What We Know So Far
In a world where comic book heroes from powerhouses like Marvel and DC Comics are all the rage, one unlikely team of heroes with an intriguing backstory has managed to outdo expectations with a humorous, hard-hitting, time travel extravaganza filled with plenty of super-powered action known from the popular genre. "The Umbrella Academy" has been a verified hit with Netflix subscribers (via Variety), and after the game-changing events of the Season 3 finale, fans are probably looking for answers regarding what is set to happen in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 4.
Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez Would Be Completely On Board With A Manny Spin-Off
It's been a few years since ABC's "Modern Family" aired its finale, and plenty of fans are still feeling the loss. After all, viewers got to know the Dunphy/Pritchett clan well enough to happily welcome them into their living rooms on a weekly basis, even if it was just for 22 minutes at a time. And although the series gave us a satisfying conclusion, it's hard not to want more from these characters, in any shape or form. And, at least one of the cast members has expressed the same interest in continuing the story.
Breaking Bad's Krysten Ritter Compares The Series' Ending To Six Feet Under And All Is Lost
"Breaking Bad" may have ended all the way back in 2013, but its presence as a staple of pop culture hasn't really diminished. Obviously, this has been helped tremendously by the equally lauded spin-off prequel series "Better Call Saul," which only just ended in 2022. But "Breaking Bad" is a show that stands on its own two proverbial feet — the series was nominated for a staggering 58 Emmy Awards during its run and won 16 altogether, across its five-season run.
Mike Henry Loves That Family Guy Feels New Every Time You Watch It
"Family Guy" has achieved what countless other shows of its kind could only dream of. While plenty of adult animated sitcoms have come and gone, "Family Guy" has reached a rich longevity, having been airing episodes since 1999. Even when "Family Guy" saw its near moments of permanent cancellation early on, the show has always found its way back onto television screens.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Think The Writers Overlooked A Great Stuart Storyline
In the Season 7 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," entitled "The Status Quo Combustion," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) goes into a personal crisis when everything around him is changing, culminating in him discovering that Stuart's (Kevin Sussman) comic book store had burned down. Luckily, Howard and Bernadette are struggling to find someone to take care of Howard's mother, and Stuart takes over that role and becomes her new caretaker. Fans were so worried about Stuart's store that, at a 2014 Comic-Con panel, showrunner Steven Molaro had to assure fans that the show would not continue on without a comic book store (via THR).
Laura Fraser Landed Her Role On Breaking Bad Before Meeting The Cast
Even after being off the air for nearly a decade, the DNA of "Breaking Bad" is still being deeply felt in the television landscape. As if the long-running success of its prequel/sequel series, "Better Call Saul," wasn't enough of an indication of the show's impact, morally compromised protagonists and antiheroes seem to have become more popular than ever.
Michael Keaton's 60 Minutes Episode Only Made Fans' Love For Him Grow
Michael Keaton made his professional debut in show business as a member of the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" floor crew in 1975 (per Fred Rogers Productions). Today, Keaton is a distinguished, multi-faceted thespian who steals scene after scene. He totally commits to every part and unearths the whole truth about his characters for moviegoers. Whether it's flexing his comedic chops in Ron Howard's "Night Shift," or terrorizing new homeowners Melanie Griffith and Matthew Modine in "Pacific Heights," fans always walk away knowing Keaton gave his very best.
