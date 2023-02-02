Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
radioplusinfo.com
2-4-23 fdl business legend dies
Longtime Fond du Lac businessman, entrepreneur, and professional philanthropist Donald Jones has died. He was 79. Jones is known to Fond du Lac area residents as the former owner of a radio station (KFIZ) and founder of a cable television company serving hundreds of thousands of customers in the midwest. Jones also mentored young entrepreneurs and invested in several new companies. Two years ago he was the keynote speaker at the Leadership Fond du Lac annual completion ceremony. Jones said he was proud of the young community leaders who are “stepping up to make Fond du Lac a better place to live and work.” His business life was detailed in a Harvard Business School case study that became part of the school’s curriculum. In Fond du Lac Jones donated to many causes and organizations including the Blue Line Family Ice Center and property for the new Fond du Lac High School. Longtime friend and former business partner Steve Peterson will be a guest on AM 1170s Between the Lines program with WFDL news director Greg Stensland at 9:30am Monday.
thedacare.org
ThedaCare Chair Welcomes Three New Members to Board of Trustees
Three community leaders will soon join the ThedaCare Board of Trustees, the governing body for the local, not-for-profit health care organization. Alan Loux, John Pfeifer and Dr. Steven Price have been recently elected to the Board, announced Jim Kotek, Chair of the ThedaCare Board of Trustees and President and CEO of Menasha Corporation.
wxerfm.com
Edgewater Generating Station to Become Edgewater Battery Project
The days are numbered for the iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station, but a new role in the energy picture will be established at the property. On Wednesday, Alliant Energy announced plans to build the Edgewater Battery Project that will store enough energy to power over 100,000 homes.
WBAY Green Bay
The latest developments on the Emerald Bay evictions
Executives explain why it was a necessary decision financially. Republicans and Democrats, local leaders and state lawmakers, want to replace the 120-year-old institution.
waupacanow.com
Amherst Marine moves to Waupaca
Amherst Marine is building a new complex just off State Highway 10 near the County Trunk Highway Q intersection. Work is already underway at the 10-acre site and the plan is to be open by midsummer if the construction process stays on track. The empty lot is mix of meadow and stands of pine trees.
Fox11online.com
VEX Robotics Competition takes over the Lambeau Field Atrium
The largest and fastest-growing competitive robotics program for students of all ages returned to Green Bay this week. Lambeau Field typically hosts football but robots took over the atrium on Friday. The game is called SPIN UP, and it is essentially robots playing frisbee golf. More than 360 high school...
wearegreenbay.com
Over $5M in grants for harbor maintenance announced, majority impacting northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced $5.3 million worth of grants for seven harbor maintenance projects, four of which are in northeast Wisconsin. The seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects aim to promote waterborne freight and economic development, officials say. Of the total...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
Door County Pulse
Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing
A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Herd changes name for special game empowering women
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Herd will change its name for a special game in Oshkosh. The game will be held Friday, February 3rd to support women's empowerment. The team's name will be changed to the “Wisconsin HER" and players will wear one-of-a-kind “Wisconsin HER” jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit We EmpowHER.
Fox11online.com
Menominee County, Wisconsin, rises to 'medium' COVID-19 spread, cases trend down
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Northeast Wisconsin county was among nine in the state listed in the "medium" category for COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly update showed Menominee County in the "medium" category. At that level, the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department looking to hire additional Community Service Officers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for individuals who are eager to gain experience for a future career in law enforcement. According to a Facebook post, the department is looking to hire Community Service Officers (CSOs), which is a part-time opportunity to provide neighborhood-based public services.
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac Blades ready to represent Team USA in French Cup
(WLUK) -- Area ice skaters will not only represent the U.S. on an international stage, but Northeast Wisconsin as well. The Fond du Lac Blades synchronized skating team will compete as Team USA in Rouen, France for the French Cup Friday. The Blades are one of eight junior synchronized skating...
milb.com
Lake Winnebago Shantymen Arrive as Alternate Identity
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
WBAY Green Bay
Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton
Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
NBC26
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Receive Crystal Ball for Fantastic 2024 WI Recruit
The Wisconsin Badgers football team recently received a crystal ball prediction from 247 Sports. Evan Flood announced a crystal ball projection for a recruit from Green Bay who has been quite overlooked. Perhaps Wisconsin will move quickly to secure their great in-state talent before other schools join in. The Badgers...
NBC26
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
