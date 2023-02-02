Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Humana (HUM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
HUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.44 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.47 billion, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.
Zacks.com
PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
PENN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -60.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.
Zacks.com
Landstar System (LSTR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
LSTR - Free Report) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 and fell 13% year over year. The reported figure met the lower end of the guided range of $2.60-$2.70.
Zacks.com
AON Q4 Earnings Beat on Strong Reinsurance & Health Solutions
AON - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $3.89 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 and our estimate of $3.58. The bottom line also climbed 5% year over year. Total revenues of $3,130 million were up 2% from a year ago and beat the...
Zacks.com
Synaptics (SYNA) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SYNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average. Omnicom Group Inc. Price and...
Zacks.com
Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SASR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -15.05%. A...
Zacks.com
Hartford Financial (HIG) Q4 Earnings Beat on P&C Earned Premiums
HIG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line advanced 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG improved 8.4% year over year to $4,007 million in the quarter under review. The top line...
Zacks.com
Qiagen (QGEN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
QGEN - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
SkyWest (SKYW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
SKYW - Free Report) reported bleak fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues fell short of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported break-even earnings (excluding 93 cents from non-recurring items) missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line also decreased 100% year over year due to lower revenues.
Zacks.com
Meritage Homes (MTH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MTH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $7.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.85%. A...
Zacks.com
Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
LUMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, suggesting a fall of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a 74.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $3.585 billion and 4 cents per share, respectively.
Zacks.com
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
Zacks.com
Gerdau (GGB) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
GGB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.08, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Can Bank OZK (OZK) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OZK - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 Municipal Bond Funds for Steady Returns
Municipal bonds, or "muni bonds," comprise debt securities issued by various states, cities, counties and other governmental entities to raise money to build roads, schools and a host of other projects for public good. These municipal securities regularly pay interest payments, usually semi-annually, and the original investment or principal amount at the time of maturity. Interest paid on such bonds is generally exempted from federal taxes making them especially attractive to people in higher income tax brackets.
Zacks.com
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
NECB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.57%. A...
Zacks.com
Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
SIGI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.46 per share, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 6.4% from the year-ago quarter. The quarter witnessed average renewal pure price increases, solid retention, higher new business and exposure growth. Lower alternative investment income and escalating...
Zacks.com
FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FCFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.77%. A...
Zacks.com
Amcor (AMCR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
AMCR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.64 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings currently stands at 18 cents, in line with the prior-year quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
