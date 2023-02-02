ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Howard Park to host ‘Low Sensory Night’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts are hosting their first-ever “Low Sensory Night” on Wednesday. It takes place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Howard Park. There will be a variety of activities for sensory seekers, an ice-skating session with lower attendance...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Chad

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Nancy Whiteman from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chad!. Chad is 7 months old. Whiteman says...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Frosty 5K returns to Elkhart this weekend

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The 14th annual Frosty 5K/5M will take place in Elkhart on Saturday, February 11. Jamison Czarnecki, Elkhart Parks & Recreation Superintendent, joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. The race begins at Studebaker Park and follows the River Greenway Trail along the Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Sleepless in Michiana: Life changing treatment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How we sleep at night can set the tone for the rest of our day, which is why sleeping poorly can have such a negative impact on our lives. David Schlundt didn’t think there was a big problem with his sleep. His wife said...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine’s milkshake

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s better for melting stress than a delicious milkshake? Although you might need some help eating this one!. For a limited time only, the Caracas Bistro is offering up the Valentine’s shake. It features ice cream, an ice cream sandwich, cookies, and much more.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

KC and The Sunshine Band to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - KC and The Sunshine Band will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center this upcoming May!. It’s taking place on May 6 (Saturday) at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show start at $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WNDU

Medical Moment: Know the signs of testicular cancer

People are learning more about what South Bend schools could look like in the future, and it might mean saying goodbye to Clay High School or Riley High School. Yakym says he wanted to hear more from Biden on a few key items. Men charged in 1975 murder of North...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood to host financial literacy classes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood is offering financial readiness classes to help residents get smarter with their money. The neighborhood group is bringing residents a free, 6-week, beginners’ level course to gain money management skills. Topics range from home buying to improving your credit score.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Weather

Jake A. Brunette, 26, Elkhart, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, on Nov. 17, 2021. These gatherings are designed to give the community a chance to see crime trends on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis and offer them the chance to ask questions.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City leaders hosting workshops to discuss South Bend’s 2045 plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Things are looking up in South Bend!. People gathered at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Association Wednesday night to discuss the city’s 2045 plan. The event was hosted by Common Council Member Canneth Lee. The City of South Bend has held dozens of meetings and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

SBPD to host ‘Community Crime Stat Meeting’ on Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is holding its monthly community crime stat meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. These gatherings are designed to give the community a chance to see crime trends on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis and offer them the chance to ask questions. They also hope to strengthen communication between South Bend Police and the residents they serve.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?. Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Two road projects underway in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There are two traffic alerts to keep on your radar if you’re driving through Berrien County!. The first is in Pipestone Township! E. Eureka Road, between Brush Lake Road and M-140, will be closed to prepare for resurfacing and tree-related work. Traffic will be blocked in both directions between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road will fully re-open overnight and on the weekends.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Michigan City’s ‘Water Tower Park Renovation Project’ seeks residential feedback

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department is seeking public input for their “Water Tower Park Renovation Project.”. The department will host a public forum on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Michigan City Police and Fire Training Center located at 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. Funding is provided by a $250,000 community development block grant and a $250,000 federally funded land Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

