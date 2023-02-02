Read full article on original website
Howard Park to host ‘Low Sensory Night’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts are hosting their first-ever “Low Sensory Night” on Wednesday. It takes place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Howard Park. There will be a variety of activities for sensory seekers, an ice-skating session with lower attendance...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Chad
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Nancy Whiteman from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chad!. Chad is 7 months old. Whiteman says...
WNDU
Frosty 5K returns to Elkhart this weekend
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The 14th annual Frosty 5K/5M will take place in Elkhart on Saturday, February 11. Jamison Czarnecki, Elkhart Parks & Recreation Superintendent, joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. The race begins at Studebaker Park and follows the River Greenway Trail along the Elkhart...
WNDU
Sleepless in Michiana: Life changing treatment
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How we sleep at night can set the tone for the rest of our day, which is why sleeping poorly can have such a negative impact on our lives. David Schlundt didn’t think there was a big problem with his sleep. His wife said...
WNDU
ND students participate in Siegfried Hall’s 17th annual ‘Day of Man Fundraiser’
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Siegfried Hall’s 17th annual “Day of Man Fundraiser” happened on Wednesday!. Notre Dame students wore shorts, t-shirts, and sandals around campus in solidarity with the homeless in our community. Every dollar raised will go to Center for the Homeless. “We are very...
WNDU
Tiger at Washington Park Zoo euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved 18-year-old tiger at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City was euthanized after the zoo says he suffered from chronic kidney disease. Stars was born at a zoo in Iowa on Oct. 15, 2004, and had been at the Washington Park Zoo with his brother, Stripes, since 2005.
WNDU
Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine’s milkshake
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s better for melting stress than a delicious milkshake? Although you might need some help eating this one!. For a limited time only, the Caracas Bistro is offering up the Valentine’s shake. It features ice cream, an ice cream sandwich, cookies, and much more.
WNDU
KC and The Sunshine Band to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - KC and The Sunshine Band will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center this upcoming May!. It’s taking place on May 6 (Saturday) at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show start at $79, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m.
WNDU
Medical Moment: Know the signs of testicular cancer
WNDU
South Bend seeks resident feedback on speeding concerns in city neighborhoods
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend wants to hear from residents on speeding concerns in their neighborhoods. The City’s public works department is holding three public meetings to present and gather feedback on its “Neighborhood Traffic Calming Plan.”. The meeting times and locations are...
WNDU
Riley alums react to proposal that could drop 2 SBCSC high schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks are learning more about what the future of South Bend Community Schools could look like, which could mean saying goodbye to Clay or Riley High School. 16 News Now spoke with several people who graduated from Riley High School, which would downsize to a middle...
WNDU
South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood to host financial literacy classes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood is offering financial readiness classes to help residents get smarter with their money. The neighborhood group is bringing residents a free, 6-week, beginners’ level course to gain money management skills. Topics range from home buying to improving your credit score.
WNDU
First Alert Weather
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
WNDU
City leaders hosting workshops to discuss South Bend’s 2045 plan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Things are looking up in South Bend!. People gathered at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Association Wednesday night to discuss the city’s 2045 plan. The event was hosted by Common Council Member Canneth Lee. The City of South Bend has held dozens of meetings and...
WNDU
SBPD to host ‘Community Crime Stat Meeting’ on Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is holding its monthly community crime stat meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. These gatherings are designed to give the community a chance to see crime trends on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis and offer them the chance to ask questions. They also hope to strengthen communication between South Bend Police and the residents they serve.
WNDU
Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?. Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.
WNDU
Two road projects underway in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There are two traffic alerts to keep on your radar if you’re driving through Berrien County!. The first is in Pipestone Township! E. Eureka Road, between Brush Lake Road and M-140, will be closed to prepare for resurfacing and tree-related work. Traffic will be blocked in both directions between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road will fully re-open overnight and on the weekends.
WNDU
Michigan City’s ‘Water Tower Park Renovation Project’ seeks residential feedback
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department is seeking public input for their “Water Tower Park Renovation Project.”. The department will host a public forum on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Michigan City Police and Fire Training Center located at 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. Funding is provided by a $250,000 community development block grant and a $250,000 federally funded land Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
WNDU
Benton Harbor High School among multiple Michigan schools to receive fake threat
(WNDU) - Police were called to multiple schools across the state of Michigan on Tuesday on reports that turned out to be fake. Michigan State Police sent a release to schools explaining that the calls were “the actions of a coordinated campaign” targeting K-12 schools around the state.
