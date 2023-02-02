Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmemberDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with animal love at Denver zooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
liveforlivemusic.com
Billy Strings Concludes Sold-Out Three-Night Arena Run In Broomfield, Colorado [Videos]
Thousands filled 1stBank Center last night to witness Billy Strings conclude his three-night run at the Broomfield, Colorado arena. Following two memorable performances on Thursday and Friday, Strings arrived on stage with Billy Failing (banjo), Royal Masat (bass), Jarrod Walker (mandolin), and Alex Hargreaves (fiddle) ready for one more Saturday night done right. The quintet got right down to business with Strings staple “Dust in a Baggie”, followed by “Heartbeat of America”. Dan Fogelberg‘s “Along the Road” signaled the first cover of the night, with Roy Acuff‘s “The Streamlined Cannonball” then leading into a pairing of originals “My Tongue” > “Know It All”.
liveforlivemusic.com
Phil Lesh & Friends Honor David Crosby, Celebrate James Casey’s Birthday In Denver [Photos/Videos]
Phil Lesh & Friends kicked off two nights at Denver’s Mission Ballroom on Saturday with a lineup featuring the Trey Anastasio Band horns—James Casey, who was celebrating a birthday, Natalie Cressman, and Jennifer Hartswick—as well as Jason Crosby, Grahame Lesh, Rick Mitarotonda (Goose), and John Molo. In addition to standard selection from the Grateful Dead songbook, the concert included a tribute to the late David Crosby in each set.
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
Colorado Sunshine: While Denver's frigid winter keeps our golf clubs stored away, there is hope
While a long, frigid winter drags on and keeps our sticks locked in the garage, there is hope. City of Denver golf said Friday afternoon a strong weekend of snowmelt could open nine holes at Willis Case Golf Course — "maybe." At this point, maybe is a win. Other...
Celebrated ‘Jew-ish’ DC-based Deli Bringing Two New Stores to Denver
Call Your Mother isn’t just an order, it’s an award-winning deli.
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
Denver’s free park for skiers, snowboarders now open
Skiers and snowboarders can now visit the Ruby Hill Rail Yard to practice their sport.
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car.
This Is Colorado's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
The hidden history behind the Five Points neighborhood
Five Points is one of the oldest and most diverse neighborhoods in the city of Denver, often referred to as the "Harlem of the West" because of its rich jazz music and historic African American culture.
tourcounsel.com
Foothills | Shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado
The Shops at Foothills, formerly Foothills Fashion Mall and Foothills Mall, is a shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1972, the mall was developed by EverWest, a joint venture of Everitt Enterprises and Westcor. Original tenants of the mall included Sears, May-Daniels & Fisher, and The Denver Dry Goods Company.
Golden retrievers, curling, ballet: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend
COLORADO, USA — Happy February!. From golden retrievers, curling and ballet to model trains, garden shows and "Paw Patrol," there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February. Enjoy this football-free weekend and check out one of these happenings in the Centennial...
Lobster Rolls in Denver... Worth It? A Review
The number one complaint I hear as a foodie living in Denver is that there's no good seafood in this landlocked state. Even with several restaurants boasting that they fly fish in weekly or even daily, there are skeptics, including myself.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
An irruption of birds
From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
Westword
City Reaches Agreement with Hip-Hop Club Roo-Bar
Roo-Bar Lounge and the City of Denver have reached a settlement agreement that will result in the demise of hip-hop club Roo-Bar as it currently exists. In November 2022, the Denver Department of Excise & Licenses sent registered Roo-Bar owners Jugurta Tighrine and Danny Safieddine an order to show cause, notifying them that they would need to respond to allegations that the venue allowed disorderly conduct and had unlicensed security guards on the scene.
5280.com
Losing Larimer: The Uncertain Future of Denver’s Most Iconic Block
On the morning of May 1, 2021, David Prebble’s phone rang. His wife, sounding shaky and panicked, begged him to get to their Larimer Square storefront. During the night, a fire had broken out in the building and burned a neighboring business’ interior before firefighters were able to douse the flames at 3:36 a.m. But now, Veronica told her husband, the inside of Victoriana Antique and Fine Jewelry, the couple’s boutique specializing in 19th- and 20th-century estate and designer jewelry, smelled heavily of smoke.
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
Drought eases from Denver to Colorado's Western Slope
As January wrapped up with above normal snowfall and cold in Denver, most of Colorado enjoyed extra snow. That helped to battle drought conditions statewide.This week's drought monitor has most of the Denver metro area up to Fort Collins and into the foothills drought free as a result of our recent winter snowfall. Greeley down to Denver International Airport, eastern Aurora into Castle Rock is still abnormally dry.Statewide, almost half of the state is drought free. About 45% in the grey map area is free from drought conditions with all of the welcome snowfall this season so far.The Eastern Plains from Interstate 25 out to Nebraska and Kansas still have various levels of drought from moderate to extreme. The worst drought conditions are still locked over the southeast and northeastern corners of the state. With a few spots still in the extreme red coloring.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Most Famous Residents
Boulder, Colorado is a city located at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. It was founded in 1859 during the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush and was named after the large boulders in the area. Throughout its history, Boulder has been known for its natural beauty, outdoor recreation opportunities, and its progressive and eco-friendly culture.
