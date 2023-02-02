ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

liveforlivemusic.com

Billy Strings Concludes Sold-Out Three-Night Arena Run In Broomfield, Colorado [Videos]

Thousands filled 1stBank Center last night to witness Billy Strings conclude his three-night run at the Broomfield, Colorado arena. Following two memorable performances on Thursday and Friday, Strings arrived on stage with Billy Failing (banjo), Royal Masat (bass), Jarrod Walker (mandolin), and Alex Hargreaves (fiddle) ready for one more Saturday night done right. The quintet got right down to business with Strings staple “Dust in a Baggie”, followed by “Heartbeat of America”. Dan Fogelberg‘s “Along the Road” signaled the first cover of the night, with Roy Acuff‘s “The Streamlined Cannonball” then leading into a pairing of originals “My Tongue” > “Know It All”.
BROOMFIELD, CO
liveforlivemusic.com

Phil Lesh & Friends Honor David Crosby, Celebrate James Casey’s Birthday In Denver [Photos/Videos]

Phil Lesh & Friends kicked off two nights at Denver’s Mission Ballroom on Saturday with a lineup featuring the Trey Anastasio Band horns—James Casey, who was celebrating a birthday, Natalie Cressman, and Jennifer Hartswick—as well as Jason Crosby, Grahame Lesh, Rick Mitarotonda (Goose), and John Molo. In addition to standard selection from the Grateful Dead songbook, the concert included a tribute to the late David Crosby in each set.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter

Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Foothills | Shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado

The Shops at Foothills, formerly Foothills Fashion Mall and Foothills Mall, is a shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1972, the mall was developed by EverWest, a joint venture of Everitt Enterprises and Westcor. Original tenants of the mall included Sears, May-Daniels & Fisher, and The Denver Dry Goods Company.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

City Reaches Agreement with Hip-Hop Club Roo-Bar

Roo-Bar Lounge and the City of Denver have reached a settlement agreement that will result in the demise of hip-hop club Roo-Bar as it currently exists. In November 2022, the Denver Department of Excise & Licenses sent registered Roo-Bar owners Jugurta Tighrine and Danny Safieddine an order to show cause, notifying them that they would need to respond to allegations that the venue allowed disorderly conduct and had unlicensed security guards on the scene.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Losing Larimer: The Uncertain Future of Denver’s Most Iconic Block

On the morning of May 1, 2021, David Prebble’s phone rang. His wife, sounding shaky and panicked, begged him to get to their Larimer Square storefront. During the night, a fire had broken out in the building and burned a neighboring business’ interior before firefighters were able to douse the flames at 3:36 a.m. But now, Veronica told her husband, the inside of Victoriana Antique and Fine Jewelry, the couple’s boutique specializing in 19th- and 20th-century estate and designer jewelry, smelled heavily of smoke.
DENVER, CO
K99

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
CBS Denver

Drought eases from Denver to Colorado's Western Slope

As January wrapped up with above normal snowfall and cold in Denver, most of Colorado enjoyed extra snow. That helped to battle drought conditions statewide.This week's drought monitor has most of the Denver metro area up to Fort Collins and into the foothills drought free as a result of our recent winter snowfall. Greeley down to Denver International Airport, eastern Aurora into Castle Rock is still abnormally dry.Statewide, almost half of the state is drought free. About 45% in the grey map area is free from drought conditions with all of the welcome snowfall this season so far.The Eastern Plains from Interstate 25 out to Nebraska and Kansas still have various levels of drought from moderate to extreme. The worst drought conditions are still locked over the southeast and northeastern corners of the state. With a few spots still in the extreme red coloring. 
DENVER, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Most Famous Residents

Boulder, Colorado is a city located at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. It was founded in 1859 during the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush and was named after the large boulders in the area. Throughout its history, Boulder has been known for its natural beauty, outdoor recreation opportunities, and its progressive and eco-friendly culture.
BOULDER, CO

