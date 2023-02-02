ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freezing temperatures continue in Sacramento area

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — Thursday morning saw some of the coldest weather in the Sacramento area so far this week with temperatures in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

Video above: Second snow survey of the season

Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto each plummeted to 32 degrees compared to Wednesday’s morning temperatures of 37 degrees.

California snowpack is twice its average after back-to-back storms. How long will this last?

Southern Placer County also felt the chill of winter as Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville measured temperatures around 30 degrees.

If cold weather wasn’t enough dense fog is also being reported across Sacramento and San Joaquin County.

Valley rain, mountain snow predicted while valley continues to see near-freezing temperatures

At around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the NWS advised drivers in northern San Joaquin County to be aware of increased levels of fog moving closer to midnight.

These cold temperatures were felt throughout the Sacramento Valley with temperatures between 28 degrees and 36 degrees being reported from Redding to Elk Grove.

FOX40

FOX40

