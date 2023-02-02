ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeville, IL

Central Illinois Proud

IHSA cheerleading finals head to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cheerleaders from across the state headed to the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington to get their cheer on. The top 101 high school cheerleading teams competed in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Cheerleading state finals. On Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, all...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois

Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
tspr.org

River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits

Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois

Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Illinois student group gets nabbed in ticket caper

It’s one thing to be creative or sly to attend a game against a rival. It’s another to pretend to be a charity, play the victim and then double down on your dumb decisions. That is what an Illinois student fan group did this week, Yahoo Sports and...
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

St. Ambrose women's basketball coach no longer on staff

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The St. Ambrose University women's basketball team is slated to celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, but they'll be without their head coach when they do. According to school Athletic Director Mike Holmes, Krista Van Hauen is no longer the women's basketball head coach. Van Hauen was...
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted

UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
CANTON, IL
wrmj.com

Paul J. Lloyd – Graveside Services 2/11/23

Died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Country Manor Memory Care, Davenport, Iowa. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 11, at the Edgington Cemetery, Edgington, Illinois. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 10, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Memorials may be made to the Rockridge FFA for Trade Scholarships or to the Autism Society of the Quad Cities. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.
DAVENPORT, IA
My 1053 WJLT

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
CHICAGO, IL
KWQC

Madison Russo new findings, February

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
ELDRIDGE, IA
tourcounsel.com

The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois

The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
NORMAL, IL

