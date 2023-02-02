Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
A sensory room, a priority for the new director, opens at Kewanee Public LibrarySusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
wrmj.com
WRMJ Audio: Highlights, Postgame Reaction from LTC Tournament Champs Sedam, Cox, & Olson
Mercer County (20-7, 6-1 LTC) won the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament championship game 65-43 over ROWVA-Williamsfield (19-7, 5-2 LTC) Saturday in Knoxville. Owen Relander led Mercer County with 14 points in the win. Colby Cox, 13, and Lucas Collison, 12, were also in double figures for the Golden Eagles. Mercer...
Illinois middle school basketball team force to forfeit game due to bus troubles
There is outrage after a middle school basketball team from East St. Louis is forced to forfeit a state sectional playoff game after their bus broke down.
WQAD
Quad Cities prep basketball conference play: The Score Week 5
Moline went on the road and beat state-ranked Quincy, UTHS bested Sterling and North Scott topped Bettendorf. Here's all of your Quad Cities area highlights.
Central Illinois Proud
IHSA cheerleading finals head to Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cheerleaders from across the state headed to the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington to get their cheer on. The top 101 high school cheerleading teams competed in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Cheerleading state finals. On Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, all...
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
thechampaignroom.com
‘We just weren’t disciplined enough’: Iowa hits shots late, takes down Illinois
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Orange Krush did not get justice for what went down this past week. Not only was Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Carver Hawkeye Arena big for conference standings, but after all the drama revolving around the Orange Krush and the Iowa athletics department, this one felt that much more important.
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
Does Team Illinois have an advantage in the Tug Fest? Here's what an expert found
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The future of the Tug Fest is still up in the air as the two sides of the river debate whether or not Illinois has a natural advantage in the annual interstate competition. "We haven't won within the last decade, even once, in LeClaire. So...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
Luke Goode available to play at Iowa after missing three-plus months with injury
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode is available to play at Iowa after practicing on Thursday, Illini head coach Brad Underwood said on Friday morning before the team left for Iowa City. Goode has missed three-plus months with a foot injury, after getting hurt in the team’s ‘secret scrimmage’ before the season against Kansas […]
Yardbarker
Illinois student group gets nabbed in ticket caper
It’s one thing to be creative or sly to attend a game against a rival. It’s another to pretend to be a charity, play the victim and then double down on your dumb decisions. That is what an Illinois student fan group did this week, Yahoo Sports and...
St. Ambrose women's basketball coach no longer on staff
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The St. Ambrose University women's basketball team is slated to celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, but they'll be without their head coach when they do. According to school Athletic Director Mike Holmes, Krista Van Hauen is no longer the women's basketball head coach. Van Hauen was...
aledotimesrecord.com
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted
UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
Beatles sister Louise Harrison dies. Did you know George’s sister briefly lived in Galesburg?
At a time when you would have heard, “Hey Jude” playing on the radio, employees at WGIL Radio might have been saying, “Hey, Louise.” As in Louise Harrison, who just so happened to be the sister of Beatles legend George Harrison. The lone Beatles sister, Louise...
wrmj.com
Paul J. Lloyd – Graveside Services 2/11/23
Died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Country Manor Memory Care, Davenport, Iowa. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 11, at the Edgington Cemetery, Edgington, Illinois. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 10, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Memorials may be made to the Rockridge FFA for Trade Scholarships or to the Autism Society of the Quad Cities. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
KWQC
Madison Russo new findings, February
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois
The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
