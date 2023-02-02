ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. wrestlers in the national college rankings for Feb. 2: Rutgers adds new face

Billy Janzer, a redshirt junior for Rutgers and former two-time state champion from Delsea, wrestled his way back into the national rankings this week following back-to-back wins against Michigan and Northwestern. Against Northwestern, Janzer downed No. 28 Andrew Davison in overtime. It was a victory that came a week after Janzer pushed Michigan State’s 14th-ranked Cameron Caffey to the brink before losing in sudden victory.
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials. The $1 million winner matched all five...
Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
Boro Institutes the Bathroom Pass

This year, Freehold High School introduced a new system regarding the hall and bathroom passes. In previous years, students could leave the room without passes as long as their teacher approved, but this year color-coded passes serve as students’ proof that they are allowed to leave class and go to certain bathrooms. Administrators came up with this arrangement to try and reduce hallway traffic and overcrowded bathrooms, but this new method seemed to do the opposite.
Arctic Blast and Frigid Temps Heading to Piscataway on Friday and Saturday

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Piscataway residents will want to bundle up the next few days as the National Weather Service predicts an Arctic blast to move through the area on Friday and Saturday. According to reports, a strong cold front is expected to bring extreme lows on Friday, with temperatures plummeting throughout the day from a high of 25 degrees to a low of 7 by nighttime. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will make temperatures feel more like 8 below. It will be a frozen start to Saturday as the cold front continues under sunny skies. A high near 24 degrees and...
This Abandoned New Jersey Rail Line May Be Home To The Next State Park

New Jersey is one of the busiest states in the nation for trains, but not all of the state’s rail lines are being put to good use. Many are abandoned – including a segment of the Norfolk Southern Railway, a freight line that is still operating in the area. Well, it might be put back to work transporting people soon – but in a very different way. In one of the biggest public infrastructure projects in New Jersey in a long time, the railway is in the process of being transformed into the Essex-Hudson Greenway, a nine-mile corridor that will combine bike and hiking trails with green spaces. Not only will it be a safe and beautiful spot for outdoor recreation, but it will allow easy travel between some of New Jersey’s busiest areas without a car. While an opening date isn’t firm yet, development is happening now – and fans of the outdoors can’t wait to see this new park in New Jersey open!
New Jersey law allowing state to sue gun industry blocked by court

TRENTON, New Jersey: A federal judge has blocked a New Jersey law allowing the state's attorney-general to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for endangering public safety. US District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey, ruled that the new law did not comply with a federal law protecting the gun industry, and that the law cannot be enforced while the court considers a legal challenge by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun industry group.
Gov. Murphy remembers New Jersey native killed in Ukraine

BORDENTOWN, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday remembered an aid worker from New Jersey who was killed while helping with evacuations in Ukraine.United States Marine Corps veteran Pete Reed, 33, died after a missile hit his vehicle Thursday. He was a native of Bordentown in Burlington County.Murphy released the following statement:"Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of Pete Reed, a humanitarian worker and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who was killed while aiding the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians. A Bordentown native, Pete dedicated his life to service, both founding and working for organizations...
Stomping Grounds: N.J. Midterm Elections, Murphy’s gun laws, Dead Whales, and Wally Edge

New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and is now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high-level decisions are made. They will get together weekly with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
Hey, NJ: Hope you’re thankful for opossums in your yard

They may seem scary, but they're actually kind of cute. I, myself, didn't even realize that until I came across a Facebook post that revealed the truth about some of Jersey's most feared "pests": opossums. More often than not, people are terrified when spotting them in their yards because they're...
Garden State Equality Stands with Trenton Council member Jennifer Williams

New Jersey’s largest LGBTQ rights organization stands firm with NJ’s first transgender city council member in the face of a last court challenge. Garden State Equality issued the following statement (below) on the latest court challenge of Trenton City Council member Jennifer Williams’ election victory. Ms. Williams took the oath of office on January 1 after multiple run-off victories followed by multiple court challenged to her narrow victory.
