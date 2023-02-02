Read full article on original website
N.J. wrestlers in the national college rankings for Feb. 2: Rutgers adds new face
Billy Janzer, a redshirt junior for Rutgers and former two-time state champion from Delsea, wrestled his way back into the national rankings this week following back-to-back wins against Michigan and Northwestern. Against Northwestern, Janzer downed No. 28 Andrew Davison in overtime. It was a victory that came a week after Janzer pushed Michigan State’s 14th-ranked Cameron Caffey to the brink before losing in sudden victory.
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials. The $1 million winner matched all five...
Freehold Township defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Holmes-Cotter posted a 28-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead Freehold Township as it defeatd Freehold Borough 79-57 in the Jack Kuhnert Memorial Game at Freehold Township High School in Freehold. Freehold Township (15-3) took the win in the game for the third year in a row, also extending its win...
Boys Basketball: Results, photos & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, Quarterfinal Round. Bergen County Invitational Tournament, First Round. Midland Park 65, Ridgefield 59 - Box Score. Bergen County Jamboree, Quarterfinal Round. 3-Bergen Catholic 73, 6-Saddle River Day 41 - Box Score. 2-Ramapo 47,...
Boro Institutes the Bathroom Pass
This year, Freehold High School introduced a new system regarding the hall and bathroom passes. In previous years, students could leave the room without passes as long as their teacher approved, but this year color-coded passes serve as students’ proof that they are allowed to leave class and go to certain bathrooms. Administrators came up with this arrangement to try and reduce hallway traffic and overcrowded bathrooms, but this new method seemed to do the opposite.
Arctic Blast and Frigid Temps Heading to Piscataway on Friday and Saturday
PISCATAWAY, NJ – Piscataway residents will want to bundle up the next few days as the National Weather Service predicts an Arctic blast to move through the area on Friday and Saturday. According to reports, a strong cold front is expected to bring extreme lows on Friday, with temperatures plummeting throughout the day from a high of 25 degrees to a low of 7 by nighttime. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will make temperatures feel more like 8 below. It will be a frozen start to Saturday as the cold front continues under sunny skies. A high near 24 degrees and...
Frigid temperatures prompt Code Blue warning throughout southern New Jersey
Police encourage people to check on their neighbors over the next few days.
See which NJ cities are among the top 50 oldest in America
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the oldest cities in the country. Going back to the early days of our country, New Jersey has played a huge role in shaping where we are today as a nation. As time went by, however, new cities formed...
Mega Millions ticket worth $4M bought at N.J. convenience store
The $4 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was sold at a convenience store in Camden County. The winner bought the second-prize ticket at One Stop Shoppe on the Whitehorse Pike in Atco, New Jersey Lottery officials announced Wednesday. The Mega Millions ticket...
This Abandoned New Jersey Rail Line May Be Home To The Next State Park
New Jersey is one of the busiest states in the nation for trains, but not all of the state’s rail lines are being put to good use. Many are abandoned – including a segment of the Norfolk Southern Railway, a freight line that is still operating in the area. Well, it might be put back to work transporting people soon – but in a very different way. In one of the biggest public infrastructure projects in New Jersey in a long time, the railway is in the process of being transformed into the Essex-Hudson Greenway, a nine-mile corridor that will combine bike and hiking trails with green spaces. Not only will it be a safe and beautiful spot for outdoor recreation, but it will allow easy travel between some of New Jersey’s busiest areas without a car. While an opening date isn’t firm yet, development is happening now – and fans of the outdoors can’t wait to see this new park in New Jersey open!
New Jersey law allowing state to sue gun industry blocked by court
TRENTON, New Jersey: A federal judge has blocked a New Jersey law allowing the state's attorney-general to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for endangering public safety. US District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey, ruled that the new law did not comply with a federal law protecting the gun industry, and that the law cannot be enforced while the court considers a legal challenge by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun industry group.
Gov. Murphy remembers New Jersey native killed in Ukraine
BORDENTOWN, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday remembered an aid worker from New Jersey who was killed while helping with evacuations in Ukraine.United States Marine Corps veteran Pete Reed, 33, died after a missile hit his vehicle Thursday. He was a native of Bordentown in Burlington County.Murphy released the following statement:"Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of Pete Reed, a humanitarian worker and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who was killed while aiding the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians. A Bordentown native, Pete dedicated his life to service, both founding and working for organizations...
New Jersey communities of color grapple with lack of trees, environmental inequity
Jay Watson says you can tell the quality of a neighborhood just by counting the trees. “Clean green streets really have a major impact on how people feel about their community and their lives,” Watson said. The Ewing native is co-executive director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, a...
Stomping Grounds: N.J. Midterm Elections, Murphy’s gun laws, Dead Whales, and Wally Edge
New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and is now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high-level decisions are made. They will get together weekly with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
Another possible mountain lion sighting near Cape May airport
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
Hey, NJ: Hope you’re thankful for opossums in your yard
They may seem scary, but they're actually kind of cute. I, myself, didn't even realize that until I came across a Facebook post that revealed the truth about some of Jersey's most feared "pests": opossums. More often than not, people are terrified when spotting them in their yards because they're...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket that hits $520K jackpot was sold at NJ Transit station
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket that hit the $520,687 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a shop at the Secaucus Junction New Jersey Transit train station. The winning ticket was purchased at Faber News & Gift at the train station, New Jersey Lottery officials said Thursday. Wednesday’s...
Garden State Equality Stands with Trenton Council member Jennifer Williams
New Jersey’s largest LGBTQ rights organization stands firm with NJ’s first transgender city council member in the face of a last court challenge. Garden State Equality issued the following statement (below) on the latest court challenge of Trenton City Council member Jennifer Williams’ election victory. Ms. Williams took the oath of office on January 1 after multiple run-off victories followed by multiple court challenged to her narrow victory.
Experts Say the Most Mouthwatering Wings are From a New Jersey Favorite
With the 'Big Game' on the way, many of us will be filling up on wicked good wings. Foodie experts are saying some of the most savory chicken wings can be found right here in The Garden State. The National Chicken Council estimates that 1.4 billion wings will be consumed...
Republican NJ Senator Delivering Results With Democratic Governor
Vince Polistina ran for the office of New Jersey Senator in order to “get things done.”. Polistina was successful and won the coveted Atlantic County, New Jersey Senate seat and has consistently delivered measurable results since taking office. The first calculus that has to be fully grasped is that...
