Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
KULR8
Huntley Project boys, Baker girls rule B-C divisional wrestling
COLUMBUS — The boys from Huntley Project and the Baker girls couldn't be beat Saturday at the Eastern B-C Divisional wrestling tournament. The reigning State B champion Red Devils finished on top of the 20-team boys' standings with 331 points. Glasgow was second at 188 and Colstrip was third at 156.
KULR8
Billings West boys, Billings Senior girls win divisional team crowns in wrestling
BELGRADE — The Billings West boys and Billings Senior girls were crowned as team champions Saturday at the Eastern AA Divisional wrestling championships. West topped the boys' charts with 265 points. Billings Senior and Great Falls tied for second at 246.5. “It’s a good accomplishment for these boys," West...
KULR8
Billings West girls roll to 58-25 win over Bozeman
BILLINGS--Billings West came into this matchup as one of the top teams in all of AA, looking to keep their momentum going. Junior forward Sidney Pierce also ranks in the top five in all of girls' AA, a matchup to look for on the glass tonight. It didn't take long...
KULR8
Briar Napier: Both of MSU Billings' hoops teams are flying — so where's all the buzz?
BILLINGS — As a fairly new transplant to Billings (having moved in September) who isn't ashamed to admit he's a total basketball nerd, I wanted to soak up all the information on the local hoops scene I could prior to my first season of covering the sport in the city.
KULR8
MSU Billings women's hoops still yet to lose in 2023 after win over Saint Martin's
BILLINGS — Winifred native Dyauni Boyce scored a team-high 11 points as the Montana State Billings women's basketball team locked in defensively to beat Saint Martin's 59-49 on Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium, its ninth straight victory. The Yellowjackets (20-4 overall, 11-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) officially nabbed a 20-win...
KULR8
MSU Billings men's hoops keeps its grip on GNAC lead with win over Western Washington
BILLINGS — Carrington Wiggins scored 29 points as Montana State Billings men's basketball's dreams for a conference title got closer with an 80-75 win over Western Washington on Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Great Northwest Athletic Conference's leaders, the Yellowjackets (18-5 overall, 12-1 GNAC) have now won four straight...
KULR8
Scoreboard: Eastern Divisional Wrestling Results
Team scores: Billings West 265, Billings Senior 246.5, Great Falls 246.5, Great Falls CMR 207.5, Belgrade 172.5, Billings Skyview 137.5, Bozeman 126, Bozeman Gallatin 108. 103: Makael Aguayo, Billings West; Tristan Vladic, Billings Senior; Paydon De La Garza, Great Falls CMR; Cody Westlake, Belgrade; Logan Shores, Billings West; Eli Frisino, Bozeman; Kyson Baker, Billings Skyview; Griffin Fosdal, Bozeman.
KULR8
Battlin' Bears beat Providence behind big three-point performance
BILLINGS, Mont.- An offensive explosion that included 17 three pointers and five Battlin' Bears in double figures led the Rocky men over the Argos 93-75. While he wasn't in the starting lineup, Tayshawun Bradford came ready to play, sinking 16 first half points. The Battlin' Bears hit seven threes as a team and shot 42.5% (17-40) from the field in the first half.
KULR8
MSU Billings golf receives $1,753 grant from Montana State Golf Association
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' golf teams have received a grant in support of the Yellowjackets' programs from the Montana State Golf Association, the school announced Thursday. The grant is worth $1,753 as part of the association's 2022 College Program Grant Awards, which support college golf programs in Montana...
KULR8
Big second half boosts Rocky women to win over Providence
BILLINGS — No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College used a big second-half surge Thursday night in beating the University of Providence 61-44 in Frontier Conference women's basketball at the Fortin Center. Gracee Lekvold led the third-place Battlin Bears (16-7, 8-3) with a career-high 19 points and seven rebounds. Kloie Thatcher...
KULR8
MSU Billings men's hoops escapes a scare from Simon Fraser, stays atop GNAC
BILLINGS — Carrington Wiggins scored a game-high 22 points, but Montana State Billings' men's basketball team had to fend off a late upset charge from Simon Fraser in a 59-57 win Thursday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets (17-5 overall, 11-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) were up by as...
KULR8
KULR8
MSUB men hold off late rally from Simon Fraser to win 59-57
BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings men’s basketball team pulled off a close victory over Simon Fraser University, defeating the Red Leafs 59-57 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. The ‘Jackets (17-5, 11-1 GNAC) won by a single basket for the third consecutive game, while the...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Changing the future of rural medicine:' Montana hospitals working toward Native health care equity
It’s been ongoing for years now and discussed even longer, but now greater efforts are being made across Montana to bridge the gaps in Native American health care. Since last year, Josiah Hugs has worked with Billings Clinic as a Native American liaison with its recently formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) department to increase and promote the education of and outreach to local Native communities.
Billings airport falls to fourth busiest airport in Montana
Billings Logan International Airport fell to fourth place in the ranking, behind Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell.
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
Beloved Crazy Mary Returns With New Food Truck in Billings
After a few months' hiatus, Crazy Mary's Fish N' Chips has returned, ready to serve up all your favorites, out of a fancy new food truck!. READ MORE: Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?. Crazy Mary's closed up shop in their original location at 1404 6th Avenue...
KULR8
Billings City Attorney responds to passing of Senate Bill 195
BILLINGS, Mont. - Following the Montana Senate passing a bill that would allow Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors, the City of Billings is responding to Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley (FPYV). Billings City Attorney Gina Dahl said the City does not want to shut down...
KULR8
State leaders sound off over Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana
BILLINGS, MT- Another Chinese balloon is being reported over Latin America. An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. Late Friday a woman in Billings posted a video to Twitter of what...
