ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worden, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Huntley Project boys, Baker girls rule B-C divisional wrestling

COLUMBUS — The boys from Huntley Project and the Baker girls couldn't be beat Saturday at the Eastern B-C Divisional wrestling tournament. The reigning State B champion Red Devils finished on top of the 20-team boys' standings with 331 points. Glasgow was second at 188 and Colstrip was third at 156.
WORDEN, MT
KULR8

Billings West girls roll to 58-25 win over Bozeman

BILLINGS--Billings West came into this matchup as one of the top teams in all of AA, looking to keep their momentum going. Junior forward Sidney Pierce also ranks in the top five in all of girls' AA, a matchup to look for on the glass tonight. It didn't take long...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSU Billings women's hoops still yet to lose in 2023 after win over Saint Martin's

BILLINGS — Winifred native Dyauni Boyce scored a team-high 11 points as the Montana State Billings women's basketball team locked in defensively to beat Saint Martin's 59-49 on Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium, its ninth straight victory. The Yellowjackets (20-4 overall, 11-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) officially nabbed a 20-win...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Scoreboard: Eastern Divisional Wrestling Results

Team scores: Billings West 265, Billings Senior 246.5, Great Falls 246.5, Great Falls CMR 207.5, Belgrade 172.5, Billings Skyview 137.5, Bozeman 126, Bozeman Gallatin 108. 103: Makael Aguayo, Billings West; Tristan Vladic, Billings Senior; Paydon De La Garza, Great Falls CMR; Cody Westlake, Belgrade; Logan Shores, Billings West; Eli Frisino, Bozeman; Kyson Baker, Billings Skyview; Griffin Fosdal, Bozeman.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Battlin' Bears beat Providence behind big three-point performance

BILLINGS, Mont.- An offensive explosion that included 17 three pointers and five Battlin' Bears in double figures led the Rocky men over the Argos 93-75. While he wasn't in the starting lineup, Tayshawun Bradford came ready to play, sinking 16 first half points. The Battlin' Bears hit seven threes as a team and shot 42.5% (17-40) from the field in the first half.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSU Billings golf receives $1,753 grant from Montana State Golf Association

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' golf teams have received a grant in support of the Yellowjackets' programs from the Montana State Golf Association, the school announced Thursday. The grant is worth $1,753 as part of the association's 2022 College Program Grant Awards, which support college golf programs in Montana...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Big second half boosts Rocky women to win over Providence

BILLINGS — No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College used a big second-half surge Thursday night in beating the University of Providence 61-44 in Frontier Conference women's basketball at the Fortin Center. Gracee Lekvold led the third-place Battlin Bears (16-7, 8-3) with a career-high 19 points and seven rebounds. Kloie Thatcher...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB men hold off late rally from Simon Fraser to win 59-57

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings men’s basketball team pulled off a close victory over Simon Fraser University, defeating the Red Leafs 59-57 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. The ‘Jackets (17-5, 11-1 GNAC) won by a single basket for the third consecutive game, while the...
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Changing the future of rural medicine:' Montana hospitals working toward Native health care equity

It’s been ongoing for years now and discussed even longer, but now greater efforts are being made across Montana to bridge the gaps in Native American health care. Since last year, Josiah Hugs has worked with Billings Clinic as a Native American liaison with its recently formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) department to increase and promote the education of and outreach to local Native communities.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings City Attorney responds to passing of Senate Bill 195

BILLINGS, Mont. - Following the Montana Senate passing a bill that would allow Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors, the City of Billings is responding to Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley (FPYV). Billings City Attorney Gina Dahl said the City does not want to shut down...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

State leaders sound off over Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana

BILLINGS, MT- Another Chinese balloon is being reported over Latin America. An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. Late Friday a woman in Billings posted a video to Twitter of what...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy