This Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex for Valentine's Day
HAMILTON, Ohio — Want to get back at your ex this Valentine's Day?. For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex this Valentine's Day. Animal Friends Humane Society said for $5, volunteers will write your ex's name in a litterbox and give it to cats at the shelter and well, let nature do its thing.
Crash blocking ramp on north I-75 in Saint Bernard
SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — A crash is blocking a lane on the interstate in Saint Bernard, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the right lane on the northbound Interstate 75 ramp to eastbound State Route 562. Click the video player above to...
Police on-scene of reported stabbing in Forest Park
CINCINNATI — Police are at the scene of a reported stabbing in Forest Park, Friday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened before 3:30 p.m. on Cascade Road. WLWT's photographer at the location says a Crime Scene Investigator has arrived at the scene. Click the video player above to watch other...
Sanitary sewer installation prompts road closure in Symmes Township
LOVELAND, Ohio — The Hamilton County Engineer's Office announced a road closure in Symmes Township this upcoming week. Contractors will close Union Cemetery Road from 9310 to 9360 to install a sanitary sewer beginning Monday, Feb. 6. The closure will last through Friday, March 3. A detour will be...
Man nearly loses $10K after scammer uses popular money transfer app to target victim
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's one of the fastest-growing types of scams, and the path to your money is a popular payment app connected to big banks. An investigation from sister station WGAL found a Pennsylvania man targeted who lost $10,000. But what he did next was a smart...
Stabbing in Forest Park leaves 1 dead, suspect charged
CINCINNATI — Police have charged a suspect with murder after a stabbing left one person dead in Forest Park on Friday. It happened at around 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 3 when officers were dispatched to Cascade Road for reports of a person injured in an assault. Police say officers...
ODOT releases schedule for I-75 and I-74 major reconstruction project
CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released a schedule detailing traffic restrictions for a major interstate reconstruction project. According to ODOT, the following roadway restrictions will be in place for the week of Feb. 6 as part of the Interstate 75/Interstate 74 Mill Creek Expressway project. Monday,...
Highway temporarily shut down overnight as police execute arrest warrant
A highway was temporarily shut down overnight Saturday while police in Warren County executed a felony arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant entered I-71 southbound from Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Officers shut down the highway to stop...
