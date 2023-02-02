ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boley, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

This Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex for Valentine's Day

HAMILTON, Ohio — Want to get back at your ex this Valentine's Day?. For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex this Valentine's Day. Animal Friends Humane Society said for $5, volunteers will write your ex's name in a litterbox and give it to cats at the shelter and well, let nature do its thing.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Crash blocking ramp on north I-75 in Saint Bernard

SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — A crash is blocking a lane on the interstate in Saint Bernard, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the right lane on the northbound Interstate 75 ramp to eastbound State Route 562. Click the video player above to...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WLWT 5

Police on-scene of reported stabbing in Forest Park

CINCINNATI — Police are at the scene of a reported stabbing in Forest Park, Friday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened before 3:30 p.m. on Cascade Road. WLWT's photographer at the location says a Crime Scene Investigator has arrived at the scene. Click the video player above to watch other...
FOREST PARK, OH
WLWT 5

Stabbing in Forest Park leaves 1 dead, suspect charged

CINCINNATI — Police have charged a suspect with murder after a stabbing left one person dead in Forest Park on Friday. It happened at around 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 3 when officers were dispatched to Cascade Road for reports of a person injured in an assault. Police say officers...
FOREST PARK, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT releases schedule for I-75 and I-74 major reconstruction project

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released a schedule detailing traffic restrictions for a major interstate reconstruction project. According to ODOT, the following roadway restrictions will be in place for the week of Feb. 6 as part of the Interstate 75/Interstate 74 Mill Creek Expressway project. Monday,...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy