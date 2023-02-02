ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé 2023 tour announcement poses new test for Ticketmaster

By Aaron Feis, Rebecca Solomon
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beyoncé is heading out on tour for the first time since 2018, giving fans a reason to celebrate, but also posing a test to the embattled Ticketmaster.

With stops around the globe and across the U.S. — including locally at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — the Renaissance World Tour 2023 promises to be a hot ticket. And once tickets go on sale, much of that demand will fall on Ticketmaster, a longtime source of frustration for concertgoers due to issues like those that befell the sale of Taylor Swift tickets in November.

Demand for the Swift tickets swamped Ticketmaster’s site , leading the company to cancel public sales and frustrating Swifties nationwide .

It also spurred a Senate investigation that saw Ticketmaster bigwigs questioned last month on whether the company’s industry dominance and 2010 merger with concert promotion titan Live Nation may have fueled the issues.

‘Every night it’s jaw-dropping’: Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo back on tour

In a separate but related issue, President Joe Biden has called on Congress to address large service fees often added to online ticket purchases for events.

Soon it will be the Bey Hive’s turn to put Ticketmaster to the test following the Swift fiasco.

Registration for a shot at tickets for the July 29 stop at MetLife Stadium is open until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

