KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
voiceofalexandria.com
Teen is injured in crash with semi in central Minnesota
(Avon, MN)—One person is injured following a crash along Interstate 94 in central Minnesota Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi and a car were both traveling eastbound when they collided near Avon in Stearns County. Officials say the car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side. Officials say the driver of the car, Amanda Gielen, 17, of Avon, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
kfgo.com
Deadly snowmobile crash under investigation in western Minnesota’s Kandiyohi County
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MINN. – Authorities in Kandiyohi County are investigating a snowmobile crash near New London that left a 67-year-old man dead. Sheriff’s deputies say the victim was found lying on the ground next to a snowmobile Wednesday afternoon. First responders tried to revive him, but the man died at the scene.
kvsc.org
New Highway Camera Views Installed in Central Minnesota for Safer Driving
If you ever need to check out what the road conditions are in central Minnesota you can visit 511 mn.org or download the app, now with additional camera locations. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has added new Road Weather Information Systems stations in central Minnesota at seven different locations featuring highway camera views. The new locations include Highway 23 in Richmond, Highway 47 near Isle and Highway 210 near Motley.
krwc1360.com
Wright County Man Injured in Accidental Gun Shot Incident
A local man was injured Wednesday morning when he apparently accidentally shot himself in the hand. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that around 11 AM, his department was dispatched to the 212 Medical Center in Chaska for an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to his hand. A...
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
willmarradio.com
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
Power 96
Faribault, MN
