ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Darvis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount street overnight. Shot Spotter gunshot detection system determined a shot was fired in the 2400 block of White Street about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. Shortly after, the woman drove...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former Hamilton cop charged with OVI now faces more serious charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County grand jury added new charges to those a former Hamilton police officer faced on Wednesday and dropped two counts. Casey Johnson now faces aggravated vehicular assault and assault charges, in addition to an OVI charge he already faced. Police say Johnson was...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Authorities investigate double fatality crash

WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Financial Crimes Unity is looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The breaking and entering occurred on the 1220 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash in Brown County

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead, and two others were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brown County last week. It happened on Jan. 31 around 5:19 p.m. when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Free Soil Road near U.S. 52 in Pleasant Township.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Two Burglaries Reported in Northern Dearborn County

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is seeking information. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two separate burglary calls in the northern part of the county. The burglaries in question took place Tuesday in the 25500 block of Carr Road and the...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Lansing Daily

Ohio Mom and Her 2 Teen Sons Found Dead in Home After Murder-Suicide

A Cincinnati woman and her two sons died as a result of murder-suicide on Friday — less than six months after her estranged husband killed their daughter in a murder-suicide, according to multiple reports. On Friday, police responded to a 911 call at a residence and discovered “three unresponsive victims, each suffering from a gunshot … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman dies week after Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver died a week after being hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a crash. Pamela Meece, 59, of Georgetown, Ohio, died on Feb. 6 from injuries she suffered in a Jan. 31 crash in Pleasant Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
BROWN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy