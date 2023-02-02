Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Darvis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
Fox 19
Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount street overnight. Shot Spotter gunshot detection system determined a shot was fired in the 2400 block of White Street about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. Shortly after, the woman drove...
WKRC
Former Hamilton cop charged with OVI now faces more serious charges
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County grand jury added new charges to those a former Hamilton police officer faced on Wednesday and dropped two counts. Casey Johnson now faces aggravated vehicular assault and assault charges, in addition to an OVI charge he already faced. Police say Johnson was...
Fox 19
Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
wnewsj.com
Authorities investigate double fatality crash
WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
WLWT 5
Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Financial Crimes Unity is looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The breaking and entering occurred on the 1220 block...
Fox 19
Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
WLWT 5
Police dash cam video shows suspected stolen mail tossed at police during chase
GREENHILLS, Ohio — A police chase through Greenhills was caught on a police cruiser camera, and in the video, viewers can see what looks like confetti being tossed at the cruiser. Investigators said it was actually people's mail, checks and credit cards believed to have been stolen from the...
Fox 19
Mother of 4 endures painful recovery after head-on crash in Colerain
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is still recovering after she was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver with her children in the car. A Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted that man, Anthony Belton, on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Search planned for missing woman whose car was found in Middletown
It has been six weeks since 30-year-old Cierra J. Chapman was last seen when she met her ex-boyfriend on Dec. 27 at an Autumn Woods Drive apartment in Trotwood.
WKRC
Police: Man sells pickup truck, steals it back for bank robbery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Harrison man is accused of selling a pickup truck and then stealing it back to use as a getaway vehicle during a bank robbery. Police say Brian Schmidt sold a Dodge Dakota pickup truck to a man in August 2020 but kept a spare key to the truck.
Fox 19
Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly...
1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified
One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.
Fox 19
Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
UPDATE: Police searching for 3 suspects after shooting in Dayton
Dayton police are searching for three suspects after a shooting Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
OSP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash in Brown County
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead, and two others were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brown County last week. It happened on Jan. 31 around 5:19 p.m. when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Free Soil Road near U.S. 52 in Pleasant Township.
eaglecountryonline.com
Two Burglaries Reported in Northern Dearborn County
The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is seeking information. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two separate burglary calls in the northern part of the county. The burglaries in question took place Tuesday in the 25500 block of Carr Road and the...
‘How many other students?’ DPD investigating after video shows adult slam student to ground
Dayton police are investigating after a video taken Friday afternoon shows an adult throwing a student to the ground in the parking lot of a middle school.
Lansing Daily
Ohio Mom and Her 2 Teen Sons Found Dead in Home After Murder-Suicide
A Cincinnati woman and her two sons died as a result of murder-suicide on Friday — less than six months after her estranged husband killed their daughter in a murder-suicide, according to multiple reports. On Friday, police responded to a 911 call at a residence and discovered "three unresponsive victims, each suffering from a gunshot
Fox 19
Woman dies week after Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver died a week after being hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a crash. Pamela Meece, 59, of Georgetown, Ohio, died on Feb. 6 from injuries she suffered in a Jan. 31 crash in Pleasant Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
