Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (2/2/23–2/3/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday and Friday, February 2–3. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County District Court proceedings (1/23/23–2/5/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The following are selected arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do no include sentence recommendations.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Man Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges In Natrona County

"I thought today was going to be the day" said the victim, walking into Wyoming Medical Center. "The day?" asked the accompanying Sergeant. "The day I was going to die." That conversation was documented in an affidavit accompanying a case that came before the Natrona County District Court, involving aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and strangulation.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Leader of Natrona County drug ring gets 12- to 18-year prison term

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of leading a drug distribution conspiracy with over a dozen charged co-defendants has been sentenced to 12–18 years in state prison. “He was the leader of major illegal business here in Natrona County … a business that destroys families,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri told Judge Kerri Johnson at the hearing.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Man pleads guilty to theft of prized ’72 Chevelle

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has pleaded guilty to the theft of a prized 1972 Chevelle from a storage unit last September. Jaelin Miller, 27, entered his plea in Natrona County District Court on Friday. “I really regret my decision and it affected some pretty good people in...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary

A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit

The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Crash along I-25 blocks southbound traffic between Casper and Midwest

CASPER, Wyo. — The left southbound lane has been blocked along Interstate 25 following a crash that occurred between Casper and Midwest near milepost 225. All southbound motorists can expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. There is currently no estimate for when the lane will be reopened.
CASPER, WY

