"I thought today was going to be the day" said the victim, walking into Wyoming Medical Center. "The day?" asked the accompanying Sergeant. "The day I was going to die." That conversation was documented in an affidavit accompanying a case that came before the Natrona County District Court, involving aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and strangulation.

