oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (2/2/23–2/3/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday and Friday, February 2–3. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
oilcity.news
Person wanted on multiple violent felonies in Natrona County captured in ND
CASPER, Wyo. — A man wanted in Natrona County is now in custody in North Dakota, according to an email from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. “Elijah Dobbins is in custody in Minot, North Dakota,” the email said, providing a link to the original news release from Thursday.
oilcity.news
Natrona County District Court proceedings (1/23/23–2/5/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are selected arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do no include sentence recommendations.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (2/2/23–2/3/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through Mills ends with wreck in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — When a Mills police officer saw a car speeding and driving erratically in the early morning hours on Sunday, the officer attempted to pull the motorist over. What followed was not a routine traffic stop, but rather a chase through the streets of Mills that ended when the driver eventually crashed in Casper.
Man Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges In Natrona County
"I thought today was going to be the day" said the victim, walking into Wyoming Medical Center. "The day?" asked the accompanying Sergeant. "The day I was going to die." That conversation was documented in an affidavit accompanying a case that came before the Natrona County District Court, involving aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and strangulation.
oilcity.news
Man pleads no contest to felony domestic violence charges; state seeks 4–8 years in prison
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, a Natrona County man pleaded no contest in district court to two felony charges of third-time domestic battery. In return for the plea, the state has agreed to drop charges of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and strangulation against Michael Brundige, age 43.
oilcity.news
Leader of Natrona County drug ring gets 12- to 18-year prison term
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of leading a drug distribution conspiracy with over a dozen charged co-defendants has been sentenced to 12–18 years in state prison. “He was the leader of major illegal business here in Natrona County … a business that destroys families,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri told Judge Kerri Johnson at the hearing.
oilcity.news
Man pleads guilty to theft of prized ’72 Chevelle
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has pleaded guilty to the theft of a prized 1972 Chevelle from a storage unit last September. Jaelin Miller, 27, entered his plea in Natrona County District Court on Friday. “I really regret my decision and it affected some pretty good people in...
Mills Man Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Mills man who shot himself in the leg before his arrest last year will spend more than two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sentence handed down in federal court in Casper on Wednesday. Shawn Thomas Borne, 42, heard the...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary
A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
Judge Sets Bonds for Two Casper Men Caught by Home Security Camera
Keaton Foster, 25, and Terrance Fullterton, 25, heard the same two charges against them from Judge Nichole Collier in Natrona County Circuit Court today, Feb. 1. Burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000. Conspiracy to commit burglary, a felony punishable by...
Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer
Tyrone Jackson, 52, heard one charge against him from Judge Michael Patchen in Natrona County Initial Appearances today, Feb. 2. Jackson was charged with conspiracy to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000. Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache said, "Mr. Jackson has...
Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit
The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
(PHOTOS) Round Building at Nichols and 1st Hit Last Night in High Speed Chase
The round building at Nichols and 1st Street in Casper was hit last night during a high speed chase (~3:45 a.m.). Jamie Purcell, the executive director at Wyoming Food for Thought, sent several photographs. She told K2Radio News that she believes the suspect is in custody. We will update this...
oilcity.news
Strong winds close WYO 258 from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed WYO 258 in both directions from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles due to strong gusting winds. According to the National Weather Department, the area is seeing winds from the southwest blowing in at 22–26 mph, with gusts...
oilcity.news
Bridges to plows: WYDOT engineer gives Wyo drivers glimpse into projects, challenges
CASPER, Wyo. — Recently, a district engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation gave deep insight into the organization’s mission and challenges during this unusually snowy winter season in Casper. Mark Ayen, a district engineer for WYDOT District 2, was the featured speaker during this week’s Kiwanis luncheon...
oilcity.news
Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
oilcity.news
Crash along I-25 blocks southbound traffic between Casper and Midwest
CASPER, Wyo. — The left southbound lane has been blocked along Interstate 25 following a crash that occurred between Casper and Midwest near milepost 225. All southbound motorists can expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. There is currently no estimate for when the lane will be reopened.
county17.com
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers...
