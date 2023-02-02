The Virginia Employment Commission is sorting through a large backlog of cases after the pandemic exposed concerning operational flaws. A 2022 J-LARC report revealed that nearly 98-thousand unemployment insurance appeals have accumulated at the V-E-C, many of which came in during pandemic-era shutdowns. A report one year prior by the same agency found that the Commission was underfunded, short-staffed and working with outdated technology.

