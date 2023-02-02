Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Bella Ramsey Comes Out as Gender Fluid
Bella Ramsey, star of HBO’s “The Last of Us” series, has come out as gender fluid. In an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday leading up to the release of “The Last of Us,” Ramsey described how she identifies. “I guess my gender...
Thandiwe Newton’s Daughter Nico Parker, 18, Looks Just Like Mom At ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere: Photos
Thandiwe Newton, 50, should be so proud of her daughter Nico Parker! The 18-year-old wowed fans at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of her new show The Last Of Us, which premieres Jan. 15 on HBO and HBO Max. Nico looked just like her famous mom as she flaunted a flowy lime green dress at the Jan. 9 event. Nico’s gown had a low V-neck cut with ruffled sleeves and a ruffled bottom. Her long train flowed past her as she walked the carpet and posed for photos.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ star Nick Offerman swore off gaming due to ‘Banjo-Kazooie’
The Last Of Us star Nick Offerman hasn’t actually played a video game in over 25 years, due to Banjo-Kazooie. Offerman broke hearts earlier this week with his celebrated portrayal of Bill in the HBO adaptation of the iconic video game but during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, he revealed he wasn’t much of a gamer.
NME
Watch Pedro Pascal in ‘The Last Of Us’-inspired ‘Mario Kart’ adaptation on ‘SNL’
Pedro Pascal starred in a spoof Mario Kart trailer inspired by HBO’s The Last Of Us while appearing on Saturday Night Live last night (February 4) – check it out below. “HBO’s The Last Of Us is a hit, proving that a video game can become a prestige dystopian drama. This Spring, HBO is doing it again with another iconic game,” started the voiceover to the parody Mario Kart trailer.
Finn Wolfhard says it 'blows my mind' that he and his 'Stranger Things' cast mates will finally be old enough to drink together at the season 5 premiere
Finn Wolfhard said he realized that by the time season five of "Stranger Things" comes out, he and some of his costars will be of drinking age.
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
Is There A New Episode of ‘1923’ on Paramount+ Tonight? How To Watch
It’s been a tough start to 2023 for Taylor Sheridan fans. The last new episode of Yellowstone aired all the way back on January 1, and 1923, the Harrison Ford/Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel, has been on hiatus since Sunday, January 8. If you’re looking for a bit of optimism, the second season of Sheridan’s Jeremy Renner-led crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown has returned, with the next new episode airing February 5 on Paramount+.
CNET
HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
What Time Does ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?
This week, The Last of Us is ditching sob-worthy storytelling and cranking up the action. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are finally on the road as part of their search to find the Fireflies. And that road is paved with Infected and borderline lunatics. Wondering how you can...
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
Showtime has canceled three of its new dramas as the cable TV network is rebranded "Paramount+ with Showtime."
Stephen King Calls Out 1 Distracting Mistake In ‘The Last Of Us’
“Just sayin’,” the horror author tweeted following a recent episode of HBO's hit drama.
NME
Bella Ramsey has finally started playing ‘The Last Of Us’
The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has revealed that they’ve finally started playing the video game which the hit HBO series was based on. In an interview last year, Ramsey [who plays Ellie in HBO’s The Last Of Us] revealed that they were “encouraged” not to play the iconic video game.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Is “Absolutely Devastated” Over Lisa Loring’s Death
Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character in Netflix’s Wednesday, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the original Wednesday Addams actor Lisa Loring. Loring passed away on Jan. 28 at age 64 due to complications from a stroke. The actor starred as Wednesday in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family. Nearly a decade later, she reprised her role in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. According to Yahoo!, Ortega shared a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram story yesterday (Jan. 31). The Netflix actor posted two black-and-white photos of Loring with the caption, “Absolutely...
Paramount+ Pulls Original Content From Jordan Peele And More The Day After Showtime's TV Show Purge
Following Showtime, Paramount+ is now pulling shows off the streaming platform entirely.
‘Damaged a generation of viewers, including me’: Joe Cornish on the most terrifying horror for kids
From blood-soaked children’s parties to spine-tingling spectral nuns, the Attack the Block director picks the traumatic 70s and 80s horror moments he can’t forget – no matter how he tries
NME
‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson’s ‘Master of Puppets’ scene made into Funko POP! figures
A scene from the last season of Stranger Things, in which Eddie Munson plays Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’, is being made into a special Funko POP! figure. The scene in season four, which arrived on Netflix last summer, saw Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) do battle against some flying demonic bats while shredding to the famous Metallica song.
Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Finally Wrapped Filming, And Its Star Celebrated In A Very On-Brand Way
Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell shared the first season of the Disney+ series has wrapped filming ahead of its 2024 release.
Kit Harington Discusses Possibility of a Game of Thrones Spinoff About Jon Snow
The actor remained tight-lipped about what's next for his Game of Thrones character during Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kit Harington isn't giving anything away when it comes to the future of his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow. During Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon asked the actor, 36, about the validity of rumors surrounding an upcoming spin-off series about Snow. Smiling and scratching his ear, Harington kept his response simple, telling Fallon, 48: "I don't know. Do you want...
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway
James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
NME
Netflix just made it harder to stream away from home
Netflix has announced the details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations. The streaming giant had warned an update preventing users from sharing passwords across several devices last year, and have now shared the mechanics of the new system on their website. The...
Comments / 0