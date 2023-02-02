ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boley, OK

WPBF News 25

What a dry winter means for Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — During the first month of the New Year, South Florida waslower than the average amount of rainfall in January by almost 3 inches. La Nina conditions will continue the be the dominant influence throughout the month of February, according to the Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Car of missing 74-year-old Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says

N.C. — Lindsay DiBetta confirmed that officials in North Carolina have a man in custody who was behind the wheel of her father’s 2022 red Kia Stinger. Her father, 74-year-old Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens, is a Lyft driver who has been missing since Monday, after picking up rides in his car. WPBF's ABC affiliate, WLOS, has identified the man as Matthew Scott Flores, wanted for murder in Hardee County.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WPBF News 25

Soggy Sunday, heavy rainfall

On and off light showers will continue this evening. More rain is expected into the overnight hours across South Florida and the Treasure Coast. A soggy Sunday is on tap with the first batch of showers wrapping up near noon and then a second swath of rain for the afternoon.

