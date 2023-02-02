Read full article on original website
'Create an oasis of hope': Leaders continue to help community heal after Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Residents on the Treasure Coast continue to help the community and its children heal afterthe mass shooting a Martin Luther King Jr. event last month. Will Armstead, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club in St. Lucie County,and former Florida Representative Larry Lee are devoted to making their community the best.
What a dry winter means for Florida
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — During the first month of the New Year, South Florida waslower than the average amount of rainfall in January by almost 3 inches. La Nina conditions will continue the be the dominant influence throughout the month of February, according to the Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook.
Car of missing 74-year-old Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says
N.C. — Lindsay DiBetta confirmed that officials in North Carolina have a man in custody who was behind the wheel of her father’s 2022 red Kia Stinger. Her father, 74-year-old Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens, is a Lyft driver who has been missing since Monday, after picking up rides in his car. WPBF's ABC affiliate, WLOS, has identified the man as Matthew Scott Flores, wanted for murder in Hardee County.
Murder suspect Matthew Flores on the run with help from girlfriend before connected to missing Lyft driver
Fla. — Before policecaptured fugitive Matthew Flores in North Carolina Thursday night, Flores had been a murder suspect on the run since Jan 24th. Wauchula, Florida, police say Flores shot Jose Carlos Martinez to death while visiting a house in that city. "But to have this correlation with...
Suspect found driving car of missing Lyft driver is wanted for murder in Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a missing Lyft driver said his car was found hundreds of miles away with a suspect wanted for murder in Central Florida inside. A team of investigators from the Wauchula Police Department is on its way to North Carolina after Matthew Flores was taken into custody.
Soggy Sunday, heavy rainfall
On and off light showers will continue this evening. More rain is expected into the overnight hours across South Florida and the Treasure Coast. A soggy Sunday is on tap with the first batch of showers wrapping up near noon and then a second swath of rain for the afternoon.
