Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvrr.com
Man seriously injured in snowmobile crash
WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash in Wadena County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday afternoon when emergency crews found the man lying next to his snowmobile. The man was wearing a...
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0