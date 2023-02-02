Read full article on original website
Related
Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira sacked Crystal Palace coach Shaun Derry for ‘overstepping role after dressing room rant’
CRYSTAL PALACE boss Patrick Vieira sacked first team coach Shaun Derry for reportedly "overstepping his roles and responsibilities" during a passionate dressing room rant. Derry, 45, who captained Palace as a player, was relieved of his duties earlier this week after more than three years as a coach at the club.
BBC
Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi 'close' to taking over Sheffield United
A takeover of English Championship club Sheffield United by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is at an advanced stage. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah has been in talks with Mmobuosi, the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile. Talks with the...
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane passes Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer
Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record scorer, surpassing the great Jimmy Greaves, as his 267th goal for the club dented Manchester City's title ambitions at a raucous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The England captain reached the landmark with a composed finish from 10 yards out after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did exceptionally well...
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers
Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
Where To Watch Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Premier League, Broadcast Details and Live Stream
Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday as they take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. United only played Palace a few weeks ago where they fell to a late draw. United have continued to grow and strengthen themselves since that game despite being in good form ahead of the ...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Arsenal Beaten In EPL For First Time Since September As Sean Dyche Makes Winning Start With Everton
Arsenal lost in the Premier League for only the second time this season when they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley
Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest beats Leeds to continue surge
Nottingham Forest won yet again as they beat Leeds United 1-0 to move into midtable and keep their great recent form going. Steve Cooper’s side have won three of their last five Premier League games and are unbeaten in that stretch. Brennan Johnson continue his fine form too as the youngster sent home a beautiful volley in the first half and Forest defended well to keep Leeds at bay with new signing Keylor Navas in fine form in goal.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou...
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace: What ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "When you have 10 after a player is sent off and it is quickly 2-1, you have to hold on for the win. The first 70 minutes was all ours, we dominated the game. A big compliment for the team, we played with a lot of energy and really well in possession and defence transition. In the last 20 minutes we showed we can fight and have team spirit."
NBC Sports
Enzo Fernandez impresses as Chelsea secure point vs Fulham
$360 million later, and mid-table Chelsea were able to secure a point in a 0-0 draw with European hopefuls Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday. Chelsea’s spending spree saw them sign eight new players to swell Graham Potter’s first-team squad to 30 players, including Enzo Fernandez, who arrived in west London as the most expensive signing in British football history ($129 million) on Tuesday. The Argentine midfield wasted no time and looked a cut above everyone else on the field as he made his Premier League debut with precious little time to train with his new club.
'Incredible' - New signing blown away by quality of Sunderland support
Sunderland fans did not see a win at Millwall, but they certainly left a big impression.
CBS Sports
Milan takes centerstage with Derby della Madonnina; Seattle Sounders make history at FIFA Club World Cup
Happy Friday and welcome to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter! I'm Roger Gonzalez, eager for what should be a wild weekend of international soccer ahead. Thanks for joining us. Let's get started, shall we?. New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and subscribe...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Tottenham v Man City
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against DJ and Newcastle fan Schak. I know Joao Cancelo has not been at his best this season but I still think his departure on loan to Bayern Munich is a massive loss to Manchester City. Cancelo has...
BBC
Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan: Lautaro Martinez scores only goal in San Siro
Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan at the San Siro. Second-placed Inter remain 13 points behind Serie A leaders Napoli, who won 3-0 at Spezia earlier in the day. Captain Martinez headed the only goal of the game from a corner by...
BBC
'Self-pity is not allowed in these moments'
February could be a pivotal month for Liverpool and, despite a challenging first half of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp says his team still have "a lot to go for". The Reds are out of both domestic cup competitions and ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off fourth position.
Report: Qatar Sports Investments Are Interested Suitors In Takeover Of Liverpool & Manchester United
Liverpool and Manchester United are both up for sale with the Merseyside club also open to new minority investment.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Eddie Jones says Scotland's Finn Russell key to result against England
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Former England head coach Eddie Jones believes Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will be decisive in the result of Saturday's Six Nations fixture.
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: We have to go through pain to grow, says Steve Borthwick
New head coach Steve Borthwick says England have to go through some pain to grow as a team after they lost 29-23 to Scotland in their Six Nations opener. The hosts were leading at Twickenham until Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored his second try with seven minutes remaining.
Comments / 0