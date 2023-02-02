ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi 'close' to taking over Sheffield United

A takeover of English Championship club Sheffield United by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is at an advanced stage. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah has been in talks with Mmobuosi, the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile. Talks with the...
BBC

Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers

Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley

Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
NBC Sports

Nottingham Forest beats Leeds to continue surge

Nottingham Forest won yet again as they beat Leeds United 1-0 to move into midtable and keep their great recent form going. Steve Cooper’s side have won three of their last five Premier League games and are unbeaten in that stretch. Brennan Johnson continue his fine form too as the youngster sent home a beautiful volley in the first half and Forest defended well to keep Leeds at bay with new signing Keylor Navas in fine form in goal.
BBC

Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace: What ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "When you have 10 after a player is sent off and it is quickly 2-1, you have to hold on for the win. The first 70 minutes was all ours, we dominated the game. A big compliment for the team, we played with a lot of energy and really well in possession and defence transition. In the last 20 minutes we showed we can fight and have team spirit."
NBC Sports

Enzo Fernandez impresses as Chelsea secure point vs Fulham

$360 million later, and mid-table Chelsea were able to secure a point in a 0-0 draw with European hopefuls Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday. Chelsea’s spending spree saw them sign eight new players to swell Graham Potter’s first-team squad to 30 players, including Enzo Fernandez, who arrived in west London as the most expensive signing in British football history ($129 million) on Tuesday. The Argentine midfield wasted no time and looked a cut above everyone else on the field as he made his Premier League debut with precious little time to train with his new club.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Tottenham v Man City

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against DJ and Newcastle fan Schak. I know Joao Cancelo has not been at his best this season but I still think his departure on loan to Bayern Munich is a massive loss to Manchester City. Cancelo has...
BBC

'Self-pity is not allowed in these moments'

February could be a pivotal month for Liverpool and, despite a challenging first half of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp says his team still have "a lot to go for". The Reds are out of both domestic cup competitions and ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off fourth position.

