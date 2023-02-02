Following the success of the HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us, Naughty Dog has delayed the PC release of The Last Of Us Part 1. The Last Of Us was originally released in 2013 for PlayStation 3, with a sequel following in 2020. A remastered version of the original game, titled The Last Of Us Part 1, was released on the PlayStation 5 last September, while a PC release was set to follow on March 3, 2023.

2 DAYS AGO