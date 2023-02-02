Read full article on original website
NME
Netflix ridiculed over resurfaced “love is sharing a password” tweet
Netflix has been mocked online over a resurfaced tweet following the company’s plans to crack down on password sharing. Last year, the streaming giant announced it would start charging subscribers worldwide an additional fee to share accounts between households from early 2023. Netflix hasn’t officially announced the details of...
NME
Humble Bundle launches Black History Month collection
Humble Bundle has announced a new, eight-game collection to celebrate Black History Month. The bundle features 2K Games’ Mafia 3: Definite Edition, Nightdive Studios’ Shadow Man and Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn. Players will also be able to get their hands on Jay & Silent Bob: Mall Brawl,...
NME
A love letter to the most broken hero in ‘Overwatch 2’
Step aside, Roadhog – there’s a new monster in Overwatch 2. If you’ve sunk time into Blizzard‘s shooter in recent weeks, you probably know who I’m talking about: Orisa. The robot horse girl turned war machine is dominating matches and tier lists across the board, and now that Roadhog’s finally been taken down a peg by the balance team, it’s Orisa’s time to shine.
NME
‘The Day Before’ fans aren’t impressed with long-awaited gameplay trailer
Fntastic shared new footage of The Day Before for the first time since 2021 yesterday (February 2), but fans weren’t impressed. Earlier this year, Fntastic promised a gameplay reveal trailer for The Day Before would be released in January. However, developers postponed both the launch of the game and the premier of the trailer due to legal issues that stemmed from Fntastic forgetting to trademark the name of their game.
NME
‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ PC launch delayed after the success of HBO’s adaptation
Following the success of the HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us, Naughty Dog has delayed the PC release of The Last Of Us Part 1. The Last Of Us was originally released in 2013 for PlayStation 3, with a sequel following in 2020. A remastered version of the original game, titled The Last Of Us Part 1, was released on the PlayStation 5 last September, while a PC release was set to follow on March 3, 2023.
NME
‘Gears 6’ is reportedly The Coalition’s next game after two other titles were cancelled
Gears 6 is set to be the next video game that The Coalition works on. The Canadian-based Microsoft studio has reportedly shifted its full attention to the next entry in the Gears Of War series. This is due to two other games that were in development having been supposedly cancelled.
NME
Bandai Namco announces ‘Elden Ring’ anniversary event, convincing some fans DLC is coming
Bandai Namco Nordics has announced an event to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Elden Ring. Taking to Twitter, the Scandinavian division of Banda Namco invited fans to “save the date”, with the celebration taking place February 25. “Welcome to our Elden Ring one year anniversary celebration in Stockholm,”...
NME
Netflix says says new password sharing rules were posted by accident
Netflix has said that updated measures to crackdown on password sharing were posted by the company by mistake earlier this week. On February 2, Netflix announced details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations. The streaming giant had warned an update preventing users...
NME
The AAA games industry is doomed
The video games industry is in big trouble. It’s easy to roll your eyes at a big headline like “the games industry is doomed” – I did, and I wrote the bloody thing. But the business of making and selling games has changed and the publishers – often a handful of decision-making executives – just aren’t getting the message.
