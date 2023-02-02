Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com
Gartner, Ruby P. 1936-2022
A Celebration of Life for Ruby Phyllis Gartner will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Carwell Building, 301 E Iowa Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434. Please stop by between 9 and 10:30 a.m. to share memories with her children, Jenalee Hobbs-Brown, John Hobbs and Janelle Amon, as well as grandchildren and other family members. As published in the Hiawatha World.
Wild turkeys may approach your car in southwest Topeka
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets. Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke […]
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Boys struggle while Lady Hawks blow past Kaws
The Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted the Perry Lecompton Kaws on Friday night for the school's Winter Homecoming. The HHS girls picked up a big win, dusting the Kaws by 22 points, while the boys fell by 15 against their Big 7 League foe for their third straight loss. The Lady...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Reported Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted north of Hiawatha
An air balloon, reportedly from China, was spotted hovering in Brown County just north of Hiawatha and moving eastward on Friday morning. According to national news, the reported "surveillance balloon" has been said to be a weather station blown off course, according to Beijing officials. It first appeared over U.S. territory on Thursday when spotted drifting over Montana, then southward through Nebraska, cutting across the northeast corner of Kansas into Missouri and then west.
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County approves armor coating for dustless roads
FALLS CITY - Steve Darveau Jr. of the Richardson County roads department presented the county board Tuesday with a summary of the one and six-year roads plan. The plan includes 11 projects on the one-year plan and 15 additional on the six-year plan at a projected cost of $10.5 million.
One person arrested for Topeka murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been arrested on a murder charge in Topeka. Topeka Police arrested Skyler J.M. Wilson for first degree murder of 48-year-old Jason Jeremy Neal of Topeka. Officers were dispatched just after 9 a.m. Jan. 28 in reference to a medical emergency at the 400 block of SW Tyler St. Upon […]
Man on fire in Walmart bathroom is extinguished by firefighters, Kansas officials say
He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, officials say.
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
doniphanherald.com
'I killed her,' ex-boyfriend of slain Omaha woman told his platoon mate, deputy testifies
OMAHA — A Topeka man told a former platoon mate that he killed his Omaha ex-girlfriend after they got into an argument, a Douglas County sheriff's deputy testified Monday. "I killed her," Deputy Neal Klein said Aldrick Scott told a former U.S. military comrade while he was in a hotel in Cancun, Mexico, just a day after he allegedly buried Cari Allen's body near an abandoned barn in Kansas.
Employee operating front-end loader hit by train, dies at Fort Leavenworth
A Fort Leavenworth civilian employee died Tuesday after being hit by a train while working near the Sherman Army Airfield.
Topeka man arrested for attempted murder, setting fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on several charges after being accused by law enforcement of intentionally setting an early morning house fire Wednesday. Arturo Ramirez, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail, according to the Topeka Fire Department. He faces the following charges: Topeka police officers were […]
Police identify Topeka shooting victim
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the victim of a Tuesday shooting in Southeast Topeka as Michael Comp, 40, of Topeka. Comp died as a result of a shooting near 37th and Adams. Comp was the seventh murder victim for the month of January, making it one of the deadliest months in the capital city in […]
kfdi.com
Suspicious death reported in northeast Kansas
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is working with Wamego police and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office on a case involving a suspicious death. A man called 911 early Sunday afternoon after finding his friend dead inside a home in Wamego. Officers found the man on the floor in the bathroom, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not been positively identified, and an autopsy has been scheduled.
Sheriff: Kan. woman was selling meth, had stolen property in car
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft allegations. Just before 10a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver was found to have a suspended...
Shawnee County jail tip lands former officer in federal prison
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A former prisoner transport officer was sentenced on Wednesday for violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees after law enforcement was tipped off by Shawnee County corrections officers. The Department of Justice reports that Anthony Buntyn, 55, a former prisoner transport officer, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after […]
Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary Leavenworth
An inmate died Wednesday morning at the United States Penitentiary Leavenworth.
Kansas man sentenced to 7 years after bags of marijuana found in vehicle
A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle. A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle.
Comments / 0