Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Cicero-North Syracuse hoists Class AA wrestling trophy; 4 other teams crowned section champions
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad began the Class AA tournament on Saturday at its home base, and walked away with the crown. The Northstars compiled a score of 195.5. J-D/CBA, last year’s Class AA champions, came in second (188). Liverpool placed third (167), while Baldwinsville took fourth (120). West Genesee finished fifth (111).
New boys hockey state poll: Two Section III teams rise in latest rankings
Two Section III teams moved up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Baldwinsville rose one slot to No. 9 in Division I. The Bees, who are currently on 14-game win streak, knocked off rival West Genesee earlier this week for control of the Division I standings.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
High school roundup: Cazenovia ice hockey edges Mohawk Valley in divisional contest
The Cazenovia ice hockey team has been on a roll of late as the regular season winds down. The team’s successful end-of-the-season stretch continued with a 2-1 win over Mohawk Valley in a Section III Division II contest Saturday afternoon .
Syracuse basketball box score at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz responds to benching with stellar stretch run against Boston College: ‘It propelled us’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Jim Boeheim sent a message to Judah Mintz when he took the freshman guard out of Syracuse’s game against Boston College on Saturday. Boeheim had another message for Mintz when he sent him back into the game. Mintz received both messages loud and clear.
Benny Williams returns to his Syracuse team after taking personal time off: ‘Back to normal’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to his Syracuse team on Wednesday after taking time earlier in the week for “personal reasons.”. Williams missed Monday’s game against Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome. He practiced on Wednesday, the first day the Orange returned to workouts after the loss to Virginia.
Quick Hits: Benny Williams has quiet return to Syracuse lineup
Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak, downing Boston College, 77-68, on Saturday. Here are some quick hits from the game:. In his return, Benny Williams saw over six minutes of action, all in the first half. Jim Boeheim even gave him about three-and-a-half minutes on the floor at small forward, sharing the frontcourt with Maliq Brown and Jesse Edwards.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Checkers, 5-3
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Charlotte Checkers, 5-3, Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss snaps a four-game points streak for the Crunch and drops the team to 21-15-4-3 on the season. Charlotte won the four-game season series, 3-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender...
Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange... The post Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 10)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9.
Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’
In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
HS roundup: West Canada Valley boys basketball tops Morrisville-Eaton, coach grabs 100th victory
It was a special Friday evening for the West Canada Valley boys basketball team in its road contest against Center State Conference foe Morrisville-Eaton. Not only did WCV top the Warriors by a score of 92-63 for its seventh win in a row, head coach David Smith also recorded his 100th-career victory.
Jesse Edwards leads Syracuse over Boston College with career-high effort (final score, recap)
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — The Syracuse basketball team will visit Boston College at 5 p.m. Saturday in Conte Forum. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Boston College to see the latest updates. Final.
10 Section III teams having surprising winter seasons
Syracuse, N.Y. — The postseason is nearing for high school sports in Section III, and there have been a handful of teams that have opened some eyes this season. Plenty of teams have proven they are contenders, and some are the usual suspects, but others have come as a surprise this season.
Syracuse vs. Boston College basketball predictions: CBB Picks today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Syracuse is struggling coming into today’s contest, having lost three straight games and essentially being eliminated from at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament....
Matthew Bergeron is turning heads at the Senior Bowl: ‘One of the smoothest OL here’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron’s name has been a popular one on Twitter this week from those on the ground at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Practices started Tuesday for the American and National teams — Bergeron on the former — and concluded Thursday.
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
Is it time for Syracuse and Jim Boeheim to part ways? | Locked on College Basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For 47 seasons, the Syracuse Orange basketball program has been led by coach Jim Boeheim, a legend in college basketball's history dating back to the early days of the Big East Conference. But at age 78, with a pedestrian team heading toward an NIT appearance, and...
Want to shoot hoops at a museum? Basketball meets art at interactive Everson exhibit in Syracuse
Basketball, the 13-rule game invented in 1891, has grown far beyond the court since its creation. It’s evolved into an expansive cultural phenomenon, inspiring music, fashion, film, and art. The Everson’s latest exhibition features artists approaching the sport through new perspectives, and even lets you play a little ball at the museum.
