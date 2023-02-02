ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield Park, AZ

Putting World, with 18-hole indoor course, opens in Scottsdale

PHOENIX – “Drive for show, putt for dough” is a well-worn golf adage that a new Scottsdale attraction is taking to heart. Putting World debuted Thursday in The Promenade Scottsdale shopping center at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. “Our vision is to transform putting from...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Gilbert’s Nerf Wars Boot Camp

Register now for Gilbert’s first-ever Nerf Wars Boot Camp presented by Altitude Trampoline Park on Saturday, February 18. Spots are filling up fast. The first half of the camp will focus on skill development. Then attendees will have the opportunity to put their skills to the test in a series of Nerf Wars games.
GILBERT, AZ
Showcase Your Skills at the Surprise Talent Show

The City of Surprise is looking for its most talented residents! If you can sing, act, play an instrument or perform any talent/skill then come be part of the Surprise Talent Show on Friday, April 21 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Vista Center for the Arts located at 15660 N. Parkview Pl.
SURPRISE, AZ
Desert Diamond Arena announces record breaking 2022

The newly named Desert Diamond Arena, formerly known as the Gila River Arena, announced 2022 was its most successful and highest grossing year in their venue’s 19-year history. Desert Diamond Arena, an ASM Global managed venue, is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose sports and entertainment facility situated on 13.5 acres in...
GLENDALE, AZ
2023 WM Phoenix Open Schedule

The start of February is an exciting one full of activities including the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day but kicking off all the fun is the WM Phoenix Open. WM Phoenix Open activities are starting February 4th with a concert, continuing with golf events starting Feb 6, and culminating Rounds beginning February 9th bringing “The Greatest Show on Grass” to Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Feb. 3-5

Need plans this weekend? Check out car shows, balloon classics, parades and more in the Phoenix area for Feb. 3-5: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Chandler. Southwest Cajun Fest. "The 9th Annual Southwest Cajun Fest celebrates Cajun culture, cuisine and handcrafted...
PHOENIX, AZ
9th Annual Concours in the Hills Rolls into Fountain Hills This Weekend

Attention all car, motorcycle and military vehicle fanatics! The 9th annual Gila River Resorts & Casinos Concours in the Hills, presented by Matson Money is back Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills. The free, family-friendly event will have plenty of horsepower for everyone while supporting the top-notch care that Phoenix Children’s Hospital provides.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
One-of-a-Kind Community Garden in Downtown Phoenix

City of Phoenix officials, Republic Services and community leaders celebrated the unveiling of the one-of-a-kind Republic Services Garden at Margaret T. Hance Park Wednesday in downtown Phoenix. During a ribbon-cutting event, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari, Republic Services President and CEO Jon Vander Ark and community partners...
PHOENIX, AZ
New to the West Valley: Luxury Three- and Four-Bedroom Detached Rental Homes

Scottsdale, Ariz., (February 3, 2023) -- Mark-Taylor Residential, Arizona’s leading investment manager of luxury multifamily communities, introduces BB Living at Civic Square to its esteemed portfolio. In partnership with developer BB Living, these newly completed, detached rental homes boast premium features many renters are seeking in today’s market.
GOODYEAR, AZ
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation

WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Upcoming Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Parties in February

February 2023 is a big event month in Arizona with both the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open. And now some Arizona dispensaries have decided to host some events too. Oasis North is hosting a Super Bowl preparty and Curaleaf Scottsdale is hosting a Phoenix Open preparty. Oasis North...
ARIZONA STATE
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning

It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Chandler Fashion Center | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

Chandler Fashion Center is a regional shopping center located in the city of Chandler, Arizona, and is the second largest mall in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The mall is owned by Macerich and was developed by Westcor a former subsidiary of Macerich. The current anchors are Dillard's, Macy's and Harkins Theatres. The mall is located on Chandler Boulevard at the northwest corner of Price Road and Loop 202 (the SanTan Freeway). Chandler Fashion Center serves as a transit center for Valley Metro Bus.
CHANDLER, AZ
$3.5M lottery ticket sold at north Scottsdale grocery store

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - If you bought a ticket for The Pick lottery drawing on Feb. 1, you may be holding on to a winning ticket worth millions!. Arizona Lottery officials say a ticket worth $3.5 million was sold at a Safeway grocery store in north Scottsdale, located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Hat Club Is Hosting Super Bowl Super Mart Activation in Phoenix

Hat Club will be hosting its latest activation, Hat Club Super Mart during the Super Bowl weekend in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will be open from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII. Customers will be able to shop at the activation, where an assortment of exclusive NFL and MLB products will be available, as well as drops with Cereal Milk, Ice Cream, and collaborations with Campbell’s® Chunky® Soup and DeAndre Hopkins of the Phoenix Cardinals. Marshawn Lynch and Kayvon Thibodeaux are also set to make appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ

