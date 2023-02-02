ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police seek suspect in double shooting

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDOdH_0kaAGL1k00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after two people were injured in a January shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWBwE_0kaAGL1k00
Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, in the area of Joy Road and Grand River Avenue.

Police say a 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were shot while driving in a black Dodge Journey.

They were shot by a man, who was the rear passenger in a silver Cadillac with blue tape on the top of the windshield.

According to police, the two victims drove to the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct, and officers provided aid until medics arrived.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital, and police say the 21-year-old man is still being treated for his injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, vehicle, or information about this crime is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after passenger in car shoots man, woman in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who shot a man and a woman last month. Police said the 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were driving in a black Dodge Journey when a male in the backseat of a silver Cadillac shot them near Joy Road and Grand River around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

7-year-old killed in house fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 7-year boy was killed in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a home on Lindsey, near Southfield Freeway and Puritan. According to fire officials, they responded to a call for a house on fire. When firefighters got...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit mom of shooting victim wants investigation after suspect arrested while on bond

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man, who is accused of shooting and robbing a teenager in December and then released on bond, is now back in police custody after allegedly committing another violent crime. Torrion Hudson, 22, was arrested for assaulting the mother of his child and her mother in a domestic violence incident while he was out on bond. On Wednesday, Hudson virtually appeared in court where his bond was revoked. "It's too late now because he already harmed somebody and it's like I told you so. Like the judges, I told you so. You didn't listen. That's what you get. Now...
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen

Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person was killed with another person injured in a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Feb. 2) as police are investigating a shooting on Montrose Street that left a 20-year-old man dead and another one injured with a graze wound. “It’s tragic,...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy