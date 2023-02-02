Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants Chelsea Target Declan Rice At Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag is targeting a summer move for Declan Rice. Chelsea have well documented interest in the West Ham midfielder.
SB Nation
Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day
As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane passes Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer
Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record scorer, surpassing the great Jimmy Greaves, as his 267th goal for the club dented Manchester City's title ambitions at a raucous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The England captain reached the landmark with a composed finish from 10 yards out after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did exceptionally well...
CBS Sports
Milan takes centerstage with Derby della Madonnina; Seattle Sounders make history at FIFA Club World Cup
Happy Friday and welcome to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter! I'm Roger Gonzalez, eager for what should be a wild weekend of international soccer ahead. Thanks for joining us. Let's get started, shall we?. New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and subscribe...
Restless Pep’s lean and mean Manchester City go in search of tactical truth at Spurs | Barney Ronay
Cancelo is gone as Pep strips back his squad to sleeker team that suits Erling Haaland’s energies, so Spurs must beware
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: What Dyche said
Everton boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BT Sport: "It's all about the players and they are the focal point for me. They have taken a lot on this week. The minimum requirement is maximum effort and we saw that today. "They have been in a position where it has not...
SB Nation
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers
Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
Report: Qatar Sports Investments Are Interested Suitors In Takeover Of Liverpool & Manchester United
Liverpool and Manchester United are both up for sale with the Merseyside club also open to new minority investment.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou...
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City
Manchester City are looking to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal FC with a victory away to Tottenham Hotspur. I toyed with the idea of a 3-5-2 with Rico Lewis next to Rodri, but I think Pep may go more conventional. This lineup will feature experienced players in comfortable positions. We start Ederson in goal.
BBC
Davis Cup 2023 results: Cameron Norrie brings Great Britain level against Colombia
Colombia v Great Britain - Davis Cup Finals qualifier. Venue: Pueblo Viejo Country Club, Cota, Colombia Date: 4 February. Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app from 17:00 GMT (17:30 Red Button) on Saturday. Cameron Norrie ensured Great Britain will start...
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: We have to go through pain to grow, says Steve Borthwick
New head coach Steve Borthwick says England have to go through some pain to grow as a team after they lost 29-23 to Scotland in their Six Nations opener. The hosts were leading at Twickenham until Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored his second try with seven minutes remaining.
BBC
Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance seeing improvements in his side
Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is seeing improvements in his side after their 2-1 loss at high flying Northwood on Saturday. Guernsey let in two first-half goals in quick succession at Isthmian League South Central's third-placed side. But they fought back after the break and had chances to...
BBC
Wolfsburg 2-4 Bayern Munich: Champions back top of Bundesliga
Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with a comfortable win at Wolfsburg despite playing for more than 30 minutes with 10 men. Kingsley Coman scored twice inside the first 14 minutes and Thomas Muller headed in a third soon after. Jakub Kaminski pulled a goal back...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Eddie Jones says Scotland's Finn Russell key to result against England
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Former England head coach Eddie Jones believes Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will be decisive in the result of Saturday's Six Nations fixture.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Back to the future for Wales as Warren Gatland returns
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Popular...
BBC
Ryan Lowe: Preston boss says he received 'vile abuse' after Bristol City defeat
Preston manager Ryan Lowe says he "is not here to be abused" after hearing "disgusting" comments after his side's 2-1 home loss to Bristol City. Lowe's side were booed off at half-time as the Robins condemned them to a fifth consecutive defeat at Deepdale. The Preston boss said he shared...
The return of Gatland: can the sequel match the blockbuster original?
Wales’s returning head coach has put his faith in old hands and in-form players, just as he did in 2008. It worked then, but will it again?
BBC
Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation
A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...
Comments / 0