SB Nation

Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day

As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
BBC

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: What Dyche said

Everton boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BT Sport: "It's all about the players and they are the focal point for me. They have taken a lot on this week. The minimum requirement is maximum effort and we saw that today. "They have been in a position where it has not...
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era

45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC

Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers

Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City

Manchester City are looking to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal FC with a victory away to Tottenham Hotspur. I toyed with the idea of a 3-5-2 with Rico Lewis next to Rodri, but I think Pep may go more conventional. This lineup will feature experienced players in comfortable positions. We start Ederson in goal.
BBC

Davis Cup 2023 results: Cameron Norrie brings Great Britain level against Colombia

Colombia v Great Britain - Davis Cup Finals qualifier. Venue: Pueblo Viejo Country Club, Cota, Colombia Date: 4 February. Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app from 17:00 GMT (17:30 Red Button) on Saturday. Cameron Norrie ensured Great Britain will start...
BBC

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance seeing improvements in his side

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is seeing improvements in his side after their 2-1 loss at high flying Northwood on Saturday. Guernsey let in two first-half goals in quick succession at Isthmian League South Central's third-placed side. But they fought back after the break and had chances to...
BBC

Wolfsburg 2-4 Bayern Munich: Champions back top of Bundesliga

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with a comfortable win at Wolfsburg despite playing for more than 30 minutes with 10 men. Kingsley Coman scored twice inside the first 14 minutes and Thomas Muller headed in a third soon after. Jakub Kaminski pulled a goal back...
BBC

Ryan Lowe: Preston boss says he received 'vile abuse' after Bristol City defeat

Preston manager Ryan Lowe says he "is not here to be abused" after hearing "disgusting" comments after his side's 2-1 home loss to Bristol City. Lowe's side were booed off at half-time as the Robins condemned them to a fifth consecutive defeat at Deepdale. The Preston boss said he shared...
BBC

Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation

A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...

