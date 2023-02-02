Read full article on original website
Related
Shania Twain Shows Off Blonde Hair Transformation: 'I'm Just Having Fun'
The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer told James Corden that she decided on the platinum shade because "I just love it" Shania Twain is impressing fans very much with a brand-new platinum blonde look! The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" songstress, 57, debuted her hair transformation at a record label party celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards Thursday night. Posing on the red carpet for the Republic Records event, Twain showed off her straightened icy pale locks — a major departure from her classic curly brown 'do...
ETOnline.com
Lizzo 'Hard Launches' Boyfriend Myke Wright on Social Media: See Their Sweet PDA on Pre-GRAMMYs Red Carpet
Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn't count.
Kelly Clarkson and Pink Team Up for an Emotional Acoustic Duet of 'What About Us' — Watch!
"One of the most beautiful things that my dad taught me was that my voice matters and I can make a difference, and I will," Pink told Clarkson of the 2017 song's inspiration Two of the greatest living vocalists have joined forces for a duet: Kelly Clarkson and Pink! The two superstars are teaming up for a full hour of conversations and performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday ahead of the Feb. 17 release of Pink's Trustfall album, and they teased the upcoming episode with a sneak preview of both singers...
'Texas Pie Queen' Helps Folks Fall in Love — Including Her Husband! — with Sweet Recipes: 'It's Like Prayer'
When Julie Albertson saw her husband for the first time she knew she was going to marry him, so she made him a special pie — and they’ve been together ever since The first time Julie Albertson saw blues musician Spencer Schwarz onstage in 1985, she knew she was going to marry him. "He got up on a bar railing and jumped off the rail and slid across the floor at my feet, singing to me," Julie, now 60, tells PEOPLE for the Valentine's Day special in this...
Monica Shares A Stunning Family Photo With Her Beautiful Children
Monica took to Instagram to share a fashionable photo set of her family in honor of her son's 15th birthday.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Rickey Smiley Tearfully Lays His Son To Rest With ‘Standing Ovation’
Rickey Smiley has his son’s “standing ovation” service in remembrance of his passing.. Comedian Rickey Smiley loss his son Brandon Smiley Sunday morning and Smiley took to Facebook and Instagram to share the unfortunate news. No statement has been released did not clarify how his son passed away.
Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'
Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles There's still something in the way they move! Former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at an event on Thursday, and showed off some groovy dance moves in a video shared by Starr. "Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr, 82, wrote on Twitter. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love." In the clip,...
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
The singer and clothing designer writes about a world-famous actor who pursued her (though he wasn't single) in a new piece for Amazon Original Stories. Back when Jessica Simpson was a young singer and reality star and her love life was tracked by countless headlines and magazine covers, there was one story she never told. How she was pursued by "a massive movie star" who wooed her, pursued her — and tried to seduce her. She tells all (except for the star's name) in a new short story she's written for...
Cafe Owner Uncovers Heart-Shaped Pendant Linked to King Henry VIII in Field: 'Once in a Generation Find'
A British Museum curator said the pendant "may have belonged to a member of the higher nobility or a high-ranking courtier" An amateur metal detectorist in England uncovered a "once in a generation find" while exploring a field in Warwickshire. One day in 2019, cafe owner Charlie Clarke, who had only been metal detecting for six months, was just about to call it quits when his equipment started making a high-pitched noise near a pond, according to The Guardian. Eventually, he uncovered a startling discovery that made him...
Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
"Here's to 22 more, at least," wrote the Sixteen Candles actress in a tribute to her husband — whom she married in 2007 — on Instagram Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years with Panio Gianopoulos. The 54-year-old actress marked the milestone with her husband — whom she married in 2007 — with a post shared Wednesday on Instagram. "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" wrote the Breakfast Club actress alongside two images of herself and Gianopoulos, 47, cuddling up together. RELATED: Molly Ringwald and 12-Year-Old Daughter Adele Enjoy Red...
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Just Shared Even More Photos and Videos of Aire in Honor of His 1st Birthday
Kylie Jenner marked Aire Webster’s first birthday by sharing the most photos and videos she ever has of her baby boy. Jenner posted a Reel on Instagram, captioning it, “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” Within its first hour being up, the post garnered 3.9 million likes. You can view it here.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Takes Stroll With Her Twins
Summer Walker brought her twins out on a stroll on Tuesday night. Summer Walker has shared a picture of herself taking her twins out on a stroll on her Instagram Story. The post comes a month after the rapper gave birth to the two children. Walker didn’t include a caption...
'Flashdance' Singer Irene Cara Died of Hypertension, High Cholesterol: Report
Irene Cara died at her home in Largo, Florida on Nov. 25 at age 63 The cause of death for "Fame" and "Flashdance" singer Irene Cara has been revealed. The star, 63, died of hypertension and high cholesterol, with her official cause of death listed as arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to TMZ. An official report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner — who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment — also noted that Cara was diabetic. The Oscar- and Grammy-winning singer died on Nov. 25 at her home in...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Says House Arrest Is ‘The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me’
NBA YoungBoy has confessed that being on house arrest in Utah, where he has been for over a year, has changed his perspective on life and music. The Baton Rouge native covers the latest issue of Billboard, and in the accompanying feature, told the magazine: “This is the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’
It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
Keke Palmer Reveals 'Funny' Way She Found Out About Pregnancy with Boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson will soon welcome their first baby together, a son Keke Palmer didn't think she was pregnant at first — until boyfriend Darius Jackson found out otherwise. Speaking on her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer on Tuesday, the Nope actress, 29, revealed the unconventional way she found out she was expecting her first baby with Jackson. "It's so funny because how I found out was actually Darius," she shared. "Randomly I was just feeling to myself, maybe I could be pregnant. Like the period thing didn't even...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child
Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Short Banged Bob at Marc Jacobs Show
The model has swapped her long brunette locks for a shorter, darker style Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her latest hair transformation. On Thursday, the model, 31, debuted a short banged bob as she attended the Marc Jacobs runway show in New York City. The mom of one showed off her new cut, which had been styled into tousled waves, as she arrived at the show in a camel-colored sheer top, brown pants and a brown zip-up jacket featuring a gray fur-lined collar. As well as chopping off her long...
Matthew McConaughey Reveals a Fortune Teller Told Him to Star in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days may have ended up with a different leading man — had Matthew McConaughey not had a chance encounter one night. The 2003 film's star, 53, told Vanity Fair in an interview published Thursday that he had initially been on the fence about taking the role of ad exec Benjamin Barry. However, an unlikely source convinced him to say yes.
Pamela Anderson Jokes About Turning Heads in 'Baywatch'- Inspired Dress: 'I Just Wanted to Blend In'
Anderson brought Vogue along to get ready for the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, where she wore a gown inspired by her iconic swimsuit "Flashback!" That was the first thing Pamela Anderson said when she tried on the skin-tight red sequin Naeem Khan dress that she wore to the premiere of the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, A Love Story. In a video with Vogue released Friday, the Baywatch alum got candid with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee (whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee), and...
People
395K+
Followers
67K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0