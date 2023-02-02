they sure are instead of trying to figure out why no one wants to date them or sleep with them they turn to violence and hatred it has nothing to do with money although there are some women who are only interested people with money but I guarantee you are there more women out there that are just looking for a man who treats them right who listens to them and shares all of the work that goes into a home that's it that's all we're looking for
Rather than going for therapy - psycho-social therapy - to figure out how to meet partners, they further isolate themselves and then lash out at everyone else for their self-perpetuating actions. Talk about lacking insight. Time for some serious help, guys.
believe it or not the incel community wasnt always like this. In fact the person who coined the term and ran the initial forum was a woman with the intention of helping these people learn how to form meaningful relationships. But like the saying goes " the path to hell is paved with good intentions, because the movement was hijacked by the usual right wing nutjobs mostly spearheaded by the gamergate movement.
