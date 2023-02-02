Read full article on original website
Related
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
Battery powered by volcanic rocks: Could this be the future of energy?
YouTuber Matt Ferrell brings us entertaining and educational videos often focused on renewables. You may remember this video where he discussed if solar panels are worth it four years down the line or this clip where he discussed an invention that could superpower solar energy. In the latest edition of...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart
American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research appeared first on Nevada Current.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
scitechdaily.com
18 Times More Power: MIT Researchers Have Developed Ultrathin Lightweight Solar Cells
A team of researchers has developed a new technique for producing ultrathin and lightweight solar cells that can be seamlessly integrated into any surface. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have created new ultralight fabric solar cells, which can transform any surface into a power source with ease and speed.
electrek.co
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels falls to $1,188 in New Green Deals
If you’re tired of the power going out for days on end, or going on multi-day off-grid camping trips and not being able to use things like a heated blanket, toaster, or even coffee makers, then it’s time to change that. Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels is up to the task as it can keep the 1,002Wh portable power station charged with nothing but the sun’s rays. Right now it’s on sale for $1,188, which is just $89 above our last mention though you get an extra solar panel this time around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
The Untapped Solar Power Potential of Big Box Stores
Putting solar panels on all of America's big box stores could see huge gains in renewable energy supplies.
yankodesign.com
This portable power station can run your home or campsite on solar and wind energy, and it’s the size of a Mac Pro
Cleaner energy, lower bills, and power even during outages and emergencies. What’s not to love?!. The past few months have been rough, no matter which coast you’re located in. The east saw the polar vortex hit its shores, while California recorded the heaviest rains in decades, triggering as many as 700 landslides as a result. This has opened people up to one harsh reality. You can stock up on food, on medicines, and on other supplies. The one thing people can’t stock up on is power. Your fuel generator runs on expensive gas, emits fumes, and isn’t reliable when it comes to powering an entire home.
Groundbreaking new solar panels can generate electricity in the dark
Solar power is a promising avenue for clean energy. Unfortunately, solar panels have one major weakness – they can’t generate electricity in the dark. However, this weakness could soon change as scientists at Stanford University have now created a solar panel that works in the dark. The researchers...
Ars Technica
New wind, solar are cheaper than costs to operate all but one US coal plant
A coal-fired plant near Gillette, Wyoming, stands alone in the nation on one measure of economic viability—a positive distinction for that plant, but a damning one for coal-fired electricity in general. Dry Fork Station, with generating capacity of 405 megawatts, is the only coal plant in the country that...
CNET
Best Portable Solar Panels for 2023
Thanks to its light weight and impressive capacity, we've chosen the Jackery SolarSaga 200 as our best portable solar panel overall, but there are solar panels for every situation. Just as people are turning to rooftop solar panels to meet their energy needs at home, they can meet their mobile energy needs through solar, too. A growing number of companies now offer portable solar panels, from small to large.
bitcoinist.com
Kaboom! SingularityNET (AGIX) Sets Off 127% Blast – What’s Stopping The AI Crypto?
The market for artificial intelligence, presently valued at $327.4 billion, continues to expand due to the influx of investments in this sector of the technology industry. This is largely attributable to the rising potential implementation of AI technology, ranging from content production to autonomous vehicles. As artificial intelligence technology advances...
Mercedes Just Beat Tesla To a Key Electric Vehicle Milestone
It's still early, but the German manufacturer takes a big step toward an EV end-goal
Is It Time to Buy Tesla Stock?
Tesla is full of distractions, but don't let the headlines impede your view on how the business is really performing.
Another solar company blames part supplier for woes
Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke found out Pink Energy isn’t the only solar company calling for parts supplier Generac to recall one of its devices.
China begins single-capacity 16 MW turbine-powered wind farm construction
China claims to have begun the construction of its first extensive offshore wind farm using 16-megawatt turbines on Saturday. This represents a significant change from the smaller, less effective turbines that China's offshore wind farms have often employed, claimed a report on Sunday by China Global Television Network (CGTN), a state-run media.
bitcoinist.com
Key Entity In XRP Ecosystem Backed By Ripple Ceases Operations, Here’s Why
Coil, a key entity in the XRP ecosystem and a company backed by millions of dollars from Ripple has surprisingly announced that it will cease operations. The company, led by CEO Stefan Thomas, used to provide one of three Unique Node Lists (UNLs) for the XRPL, alongside Ripple and the XRP Ledger Foundation.
bitcoinist.com
Sri Lanka Central Bank Says Bitcoin Cannot Solve Economic Crisis
Billionaire investor Tim Draper got a more challenging reception than he anticipated when proposing Sri Lanka, a bankrupt nation, to Bitcoin. Draper was in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, talking with local entrepreneurs about cryptocurrency adoption. The entrepreneur met the country’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe on that day regarding the matter.
Comments / 0