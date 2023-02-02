ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechSpot

Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
solarpowerworldonline.com

Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart

American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
Nevada Current

It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research  appeared first on Nevada Current.
electrek.co

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels falls to $1,188 in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of the power going out for days on end, or going on multi-day off-grid camping trips and not being able to use things like a heated blanket, toaster, or even coffee makers, then it’s time to change that. Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels is up to the task as it can keep the 1,002Wh portable power station charged with nothing but the sun’s rays. Right now it’s on sale for $1,188, which is just $89 above our last mention though you get an extra solar panel this time around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
yankodesign.com

This portable power station can run your home or campsite on solar and wind energy, and it’s the size of a Mac Pro

Cleaner energy, lower bills, and power even during outages and emergencies. What’s not to love?!. The past few months have been rough, no matter which coast you’re located in. The east saw the polar vortex hit its shores, while California recorded the heaviest rains in decades, triggering as many as 700 landslides as a result. This has opened people up to one harsh reality. You can stock up on food, on medicines, and on other supplies. The one thing people can’t stock up on is power. Your fuel generator runs on expensive gas, emits fumes, and isn’t reliable when it comes to powering an entire home.
CNET

Best Portable Solar Panels for 2023

Thanks to its light weight and impressive capacity, we've chosen the Jackery SolarSaga 200 as our best portable solar panel overall, but there are solar panels for every situation. Just as people are turning to rooftop solar panels to meet their energy needs at home, they can meet their mobile energy needs through solar, too. A growing number of companies now offer portable solar panels, from small to large.
bitcoinist.com

Kaboom! SingularityNET (AGIX) Sets Off 127% Blast – What’s Stopping The AI Crypto?

The market for artificial intelligence, presently valued at $327.4 billion, continues to expand due to the influx of investments in this sector of the technology industry. This is largely attributable to the rising potential implementation of AI technology, ranging from content production to autonomous vehicles. As artificial intelligence technology advances...
bitcoinist.com

Key Entity In XRP Ecosystem Backed By Ripple Ceases Operations, Here’s Why

Coil, a key entity in the XRP ecosystem and a company backed by millions of dollars from Ripple has surprisingly announced that it will cease operations. The company, led by CEO Stefan Thomas, used to provide one of three Unique Node Lists (UNLs) for the XRPL, alongside Ripple and the XRP Ledger Foundation.
bitcoinist.com

Sri Lanka Central Bank Says Bitcoin Cannot Solve Economic Crisis

Billionaire investor Tim Draper got a more challenging reception than he anticipated when proposing Sri Lanka, a bankrupt nation, to Bitcoin. Draper was in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, talking with local entrepreneurs about cryptocurrency adoption. The entrepreneur met the country’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe on that day regarding the matter.

