ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Is tipping culture out of control? A former server explains why she won't tip at Starbucks.

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8uKt_0kaAG7kp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zDh7_0kaAG7kp00

Tipping culture is rapidly changing in America, so understandably a lot of people aren’t sure what to do when they buy a coffee and the debit card reader asks for a tip. It used to be that people only tipped bartenders, drivers, servers and hairdressers.

Now people are being asked to tip just about any time they encounter a point-of-sale system. There is a big difference between tipping a server who lugged around hot plates of food for an hour-long meal and someone who simply handed you an ice cream cone.

"We're living in an era of inflation, but on top of that, we've got tipping everywhere—tipflation. I take it a step further and call it a tipping invasion . Because that's really what I think it is," etiquette expert Thomas Farley (aka Mister Manners) told CBS 8.

A lot of people are tipping just because they are uncomfortable saying no to the person hovering over them at the counter.

“What is happening is what I like to call the ‘guilt tip.' So we know about a guilt trip. This is the guilt tip. Where because you know you've got to flip that screen around ultimately at the person waiting and who's going to see how much you tipped," Farley added. "Not to mention the three people standing in line behind you are going to see what you tipped."

Things have really come to a head now that Starbucks has gone from a place with a tip jar to adding a gratuity option to its point-of-sale system.

Fitness influencer Meghan Elinor, a former server, went viral on TikTok for posting a video where she emphatically said we shouldn’t be tipping for a cup of coffee. The video has racked up over 1.3 million views and fanned the flames of the debate about tipping culture.

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

www.tiktok.com

“No ma’am, we are not tipping at the Starbucks drive-thru,” Elinor says in the video. “That s*** is hard—being a server, being a busser, being a runner—like, that s*** is real difficult, so yes, I will 100% tip you 20, 30, 40 percent every single day of the week,” she claims. “But Starbucks workers, listen, I love y’all, I do, but I’m not going to f***ing tip you when all you’re doing is taking a cup and handing it to somebody outside the window.”

Elinor’s aggressive tipping refusal struck some people on TikTok as being anti-worker.

"U do u but imma keep tipping them bc i know they deal with some of the WORST customers and they deserve their tips," Caprist wrote.

"You tip a bartender to make a drink what’s the difference with coffee?" Jessica Downie added.

"It’s so cute that you think all we do is pick up a cup and hand it to you," Laura wrote.

Many current and former Starbucks workers added that the tip isn’t just for the person who hands you the coffee. "You don’t have to tip but to inform you the tip goes out to everyone that worked that day not solely the person at the window," Lyssa wrote.

The tip request is also a double-edged sword because some people tip because they believe the staff is underpaid. But the tip jar also lets management off the hook for lower wages. "I used to work at Starbucks, all the tips are added up then divided among all the workers, they use the tips so they can pay the workers less," user3391398860792 wrote.

The tipping debate is difficult, especially for well-meaning people who want those with service jobs to be well taken care of but also don’t want to be overcharged for a cup of coffee.

In the end, people should make economic decisions without feeling coerced, so the decision to tip or not should be a simple one. In situations where tips aren’t essential to the workers, such as getting a cup of coffee, give them one if you feel it’s deserved but never because you feel guilty.

Comments / 207

diane vaughan
3d ago

Call it what you will, but in plain English, it is panhandling at the counter. It's too bad you want more pay than to get your employer to give you a raise, quit, and seek other employment or get a second job! I am not going to be brow beat by the tippee or the employer. Nope, no tip for you!

Reply(8)
77
Ryan ?
3d ago

I get tipping delivery people, and waiters and waitresses but for the life of me I don't understand tips at a cash register for take out orders seems bit much

Reply(3)
68
Jared Williams
3d ago

my daughter works at Starbucks and makes close to 20/hr as a barista. not a manager or supervisor. I don't get tipping anything like that if you're not delivering to me or bussing my table, or refilling my drink, or checking on me before, during, and after I'm not tipping. That's the entitlement of thinking you should get something for nothing that is running rampant in today's society.

Reply(3)
35
Related
New York Post

Starbucks customer slammed for $2 tip refund request: ‘I would die before asking’

A Starbucks customer’s bold request for a tip refund has sparked heated debate. In a TikTok video, now with over 237,000 views since it was posted on Sunday, Starbucks barista Joaquin De La Torre recalled the time his coworker asked him how to refund a customer $2 — because they’d accidentally selected the gratuity option while paying with a credit card. “I’ve never refunded gratuity before … So I’m trying to give him a Service Recovery card — I have no clue what I’m doing,” the coffee shop worker explained. “For, like, ten minutes I’m trying to figure this out because the...
Tracey Folly

Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
KOEL 950 AM

McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955

There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
IOWA STATE
New York Post

I didn’t tip on my Outback Steakhouse takeout — and got a rude ‘tip’ back

It’s always fresh in the Outback … literally. One woman on TikTok shared that after she went to pick up her takeout order at an Outback Steakhouse, they allegedly left her a “passive-aggressive” note on her receipt after she didn’t leave them a tip, sparking a debate in the comments. The creator, who goes by the username @blacartistrybyknicole on the social media app, has already reached over 161,000 views on the video. In the video, she shows her receipt, which totaled $96.41. The “tip” section had been circled and starred, presumably by an Outback employee working at the restaurant. “This was circled on...
Upworthy

Upworthy

161K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy