AAPI mental health resources
You’re not alone. Help is out there, and you deserve access to it when you need it.
Here's a list of mental health resources specifically for AAPI folks:
- @BrownGirlTherapy is Sahaj Kaur Kohli's instagram account. She's a mental health professional and the daughter of Indian immigrants. She shares advice and resources and is the creator of Culturally Enough : "A community for anyone who wants to live more authentically in their bicultural/multicultural identity"
- Asian Mental Health Project aims to empower and education Asian communities in seeking mental healthcare. They host online community check-in sessions you can participate in from anywhere, they share lots of great stuff on their instagram , and they have support groups for specific populations, like AAPI men and AAPI queer folks.
- The National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association (NAAPIMHA) exists to raise awareness of of the role of mental health in our health and well-being, especially in AAPI communities.
- @AsiansDoTherapy is an online platform run by Yin J. Li, LMFT that seeks to normalize therapy in Asian communities. They also have a podcast featuring conversations with Asians "on both sides of the couch"—mental health practitioners and clients.
- How to talk to Asian elders about getting mental health help
- The Asian American Therapists Directory
This guide is a work in progress, so if you know about a resource you don't see here, please share it with us and we'll add it to our list.
