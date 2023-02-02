ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Canadian groundhog was found dead just before he was supposed to predict if we'd get more winter

By Grace Eliza Goodwin
 3 days ago

A stock image of a marmot.

Andia/Getty Images

  • Quebec's beloved groundhog Fred la Marmotte died before he could predict the end of winter.
  • The event's organizer said Fred likely died during hibernation.
  • A group of children took Fred's place and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Quebec's beloved groundhog, Fred la Marmotte, died just before he could predict when winter will end at a Canadian city's Groundhog Day celebration, according to multiple reports.

A crowd of spectators gathered Thursday morning for the event in Val-d'Espoir, Quebec, when the organizer of the event, Roberto Blondin, came out to announce Fred's death, local outlet Global News reported .

"This year, things are going to happen completely differently. There's a famous saying that goes, 'In life, there's only one certainty: nothing's for certain,'" Blondin told the crowd, as reported by the CBC . "Well, this year, that has come true. It's true. It's unfortunate. I'm here to announce Fred's death."

Blondin said that when he went to wake Fred last night, the groundhog had no vital signs.

"He most likely died during hibernation," Blondin told the crowd, according to Global News.

Global News reported that the celebration continued, and in place of Fred, a group of children volunteered to offer their prediction: six more weeks of winter.

Blondin said that next year, the Groundhog Day celebration will continue with Fred's successor, Fred Jr., Global News reported.

And Quebec isn't the only place slated for more winter — up north, Nova Scotia's groundhog, Shubenacadie Sam saw her shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter there as well, according to Global News.

Translations by Celia Heudebourg.

