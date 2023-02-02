ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Ballpark Village adds new 65-foot LED screen

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – There might not be many other places to catch baseball on a larger scale than Ballpark Village after a recent addition.

Ballpark Village has added a 65-foot LED screen to the center of the venue. The new LED screen will replace the 40-ft. screen and four smaller screens to fill the entire wall behind Bally’s Sports Live!’s bar. The screen can show up to five programs at one time.

A BPV spokesperson says the 40-foot screen will be repurposed to enhance the viewing experience at the venue’s live music stage, particularly for concerts and other large events.

“At Ballpark Village we are always looking to improve our venue amenities to ensure guests have the best, most immersive game-viewing experience possible. With the addition of this new 65-ft. screen, the unique game-day experience we can offer just got better,” said Mike LaMartina, Chief Operating Officer for Ballpark Village. “In making this recent enhancement, we also found a way repurpose the existing screen in a responsible way. Our original 40-ft. LED screen now will serve as a ‘digital canvas’ behind the stage at Bally’s Sports Live! We are eager for guests to experience a concert with this new screen in place.”

Fans will have an opportunity to watch the Super Bowl, upcoming Blues games, March Madness and more through the new big screen. BPV shared a time lapse video with FOX 2 of the recent work to take down the old screens and add the new one.

