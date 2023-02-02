ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born

Teola Hunter, the Michigan Legislature’s first woman to serve as House speaker pro tem, turns 90 on Sunday. Hunter, who is African American, was born in Detroit and grew up on the city’s lower east side. She graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1949 and later earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1958 from University of Detroit Mercy and a master’s degree in elementary school guidance and counseling in 1971 from Wayne State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
Republicans continue pushback against Pritzker's consecutive executive orders

(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are split on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued use of disaster proclamations related to COVID-19. Pritzker started issuing COVID disaster proclamations and executive orders related to COVID-19 in March 2020. He announced this week that the 30-day consecutive proclamations will end May 11, coinciding with the federal government's announced end. The proclamations keep open the path for federal COVID-19 relief resources to come to Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Public Utility Commission launches investigation into PPL billing error

Harrisburg, Pa. — Recently, PPL Electric Utilities customers received abnormally high bills based on electricity usage estimates rather than actual usage. Following this anomaly, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has initiated an investigation into the incident as well as the overall accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Double-barreled ‘tort wars’ conflict heats up | Dan Walters

Nothing is more pervasive in California’s Capitol than what have been dubbed “tort wars” – skirmishes over rules governing personal injury lawsuits. No session of the Legislature is complete without at least one clash over who can sue whom for what act and collect damages that can potentially reach hundreds of millions of dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Matt Miltenberger will head Ricketts' Senate staff

Matt Miltenberger will be chief of staff for Sen. Pete Ricketts after serving eight years in a similar position during Ricketts' governorship. In announcing his staff appointments Thursday, Ricketts said he is "especially appreciative" that Miltenberger agreed to lead his Senate staff. Prior to serving in the governor's office, Miltenberger...
NEBRASKA STATE
New legislation aims to tackle a host of Tennessee's juvenile justice issues

The General Assembly’s Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice met Wednesday to announce its legislative recommendations to improve the juvenile justice system in Tennessee. In June 2022, Lt. Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton tasked the committee with examining all aspects of juvenile detention and probation...
TENNESSEE STATE

