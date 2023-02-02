South Florida Symphony Orchestra Presents Masterworks III

South Florida Symphony Orchestra will present Masterworks III, a passionate evening of works by Johannes Brahms, Jean Sibelius, and Hector Berlioz , at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale February 15, and February 18, at Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys in Key West. Both performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Led by Music Director Sebrina María Alfonso, the symphony orchestra’s twenty-fifth anniversary season brings Brahms’ final symphonic work, Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A minor, Op. 102 , Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 82, and the spirited overture to Berlioz’s Béatrice et Bénédict, to life. Guest performers violinist Geneva Lewis and cellist Gabriel Martins will showcase their talents alongside the orchestra.

“I believe that music has this wonderful ability to transport you emotionally,” said Alfonso. “All of the composers in our third Masterworks series offer riveting works that I hope will do just that, move, inspire, and delight our audiences, just as they have for me.”

Upcoming South Florida Symphony Orchestra anniversary season concerts include an all-Antonín Dvořák program March 22, 23, and 25, as well as the season closer performance featuring Sergei Rachmaninoff and Anton Bruckner April 26.

Tickets for the Masterworks III program start at $15 for The Parker and $25 for Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys. Tickets may be purchased here or by calling (954) 522-8445.

