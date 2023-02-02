ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

Sterlington Police: Middle school student threatens another student with a firearm; authorities investigating the situation

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PF219_0kaAFIPm00

UPDATE : The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s has released more information on the alleged threat that took place with two students of Sterlington Middle School. On February 1, 2023, authorities were contacted by a concerned parent regarding a suspicious photo of a firearm on her juvenile sons’ phone and a message not to attend class at Sterlington Middle School.

The identity of the person sending the photo to her son was determined to be a juvenile. According to officials, contact was then made with that juvenile and their parents. The juvenile stated he sent the photograph via Snapchat and that the photo was meant to be a joke between them.

The suspect’s family confirmed that the photograph was not of a gun owned by anyone in their household and not a current photo of a firearm.

According to authorities, no firearm was brought on campus at Sterlington Middle School; however, any threats of this type of activity are taken seriously by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and are investigated fully.

Additional deputies were on site this morning as a precaution, but there have been no problems at the school. Authorities encourage parents to monitor their children’s online activity to help avoid instances of this nature.

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that a student from Sterlington Middle School allegedly sent a picture of a gun to another student the day prior. According to Sterlington Police Chief, Barry Bonner, the student threatened to “take care” of the other student in school.

Authorities confirmed that they are at Sterlington Middle School to make sure a firearm is not on the premises and to investigate the threat. Authorities plan to be at the school for the entire day.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Ouachita Parish home; suspect arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested for charges of assault

Ruston Police arrested a 66-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly punched and choked a woman. James Clemons of Ruston was charged with domestic abuse battery involving strangulation. The female victim told officers she was cooking corn dogs when Clemons came in the kitchen and asked her what she was cooking....
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of threatening Family Dollar Store worker after being questioned about motor oil; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 AM, officers of the Richwood Police Department were called to a Family Dollar Store on Richwood Road #2 in reference to a disturbance. According to authorities, they learned that the store manager questioned 56-year-old Janners […]
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop police search for suspect accused of attempted homicide

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tresean Purdy. Purdy is wanted for the charges of attempted second-degree homicide and illegal discharge of a weapon. If anyone has information on Purdy’s whereabouts, contact BPD at (318)-281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers...
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Investigation by the Louisiana State Police leads to criminal charge against a Rayville councilwoman

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Rayville Police Department contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office on January 10, 2023, to investigate a complaint. A complaint was received regarding a physical altercation involving Deborah James, 53, a Rayville City Councilwoman, and threats made to Rayville Police Department officers.  When officers arrived at […]
RAYVILLE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana restaurant owner accused of extorting ex-girlfriend after breakup, officials confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After Monroe restaurant owner, Lucas Parrish, was arrested for drug offenses on January 31, 2023, he received an additional charge for Extortion. According to detectives, a female victim advised authorities that she and Parrish were allegedly in a romantic relationship from November 2021 […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mother accused of threatening to burn down daughter’s home in Ouachita Parish; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested after taking car

An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly took an ex-boyfriend’s car, rammed a car containing two young children, and then left the scene. Grambling Police investigated a report of a vehicle theft on College Avenue. Officers were told Ar’Keciyah L. Ward, 20, was seen taking the car of her ex-boyfriend of three years.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe restaurant owner arrested for possessing meth, cocaine, and other narcotics, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish. As authorities executed […]
MONROE, LA
KSLA

Woman from Arkansas killed in NWLA crash involving two 18-wheelers

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Jonesboro lost her life in a crash in northwest Louisiana Thursday morning. On Feb. 2 around 10:30 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 507 west of Highway 9. As a result of the wreck, Melissia Bolyer, 40, was killed.
JONESBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy