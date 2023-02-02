Sterlington Police: Middle school student threatens another student with a firearm; authorities investigating the situation

UPDATE : The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s has released more information on the alleged threat that took place with two students of Sterlington Middle School. On February 1, 2023, authorities were contacted by a concerned parent regarding a suspicious photo of a firearm on her juvenile sons’ phone and a message not to attend class at Sterlington Middle School.

The identity of the person sending the photo to her son was determined to be a juvenile. According to officials, contact was then made with that juvenile and their parents. The juvenile stated he sent the photograph via Snapchat and that the photo was meant to be a joke between them.

The suspect’s family confirmed that the photograph was not of a gun owned by anyone in their household and not a current photo of a firearm.

According to authorities, no firearm was brought on campus at Sterlington Middle School; however, any threats of this type of activity are taken seriously by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and are investigated fully.

Additional deputies were on site this morning as a precaution, but there have been no problems at the school. Authorities encourage parents to monitor their children’s online activity to help avoid instances of this nature.

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that a student from Sterlington Middle School allegedly sent a picture of a gun to another student the day prior. According to Sterlington Police Chief, Barry Bonner, the student threatened to “take care” of the other student in school.

Authorities confirmed that they are at Sterlington Middle School to make sure a firearm is not on the premises and to investigate the threat. Authorities plan to be at the school for the entire day.