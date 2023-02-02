ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

palisadesnews.com

Pacific Palisades House With Converted Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5M

The property at 14180 Rustic Lane in the Pacific Palisades has finally sold as reported by The Real Deal.com. The property was on the market from July of 2022 and was listed at $37.5 million with the sale finally closing at $24.5 million on January 5, 2023. The price of the home, which has a wine cellar that was converted from a bomb shelter, was cut three times in an effort to sell it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Huge Malibu sign gone missing

A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2. Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have […] The post Huge Malibu sign gone missing appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
beverlypress.com

Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Eater

The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall

Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
TORRANCE, CA
signalscv.com

The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups

The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita

A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening.  UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway

It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Massive water main break shuts off water for Calabasas residents

A massive water main break shut off water service to residents in Calabasas on Saturday afternoon. Residents in the Vista Pointe and Westridge areas will be out of water service for the next 10-12 hours, according to Calabasas city officials. Video from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District shows the 14-inch water main burst gushing […]
CALABASAS, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley

Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Anti-Armenian Flyers Discovered in Beverly Hills

Flyers addressing the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan were recently discovered in Beverly Hills, causing outrage among the local Armenian community. The flyers were first discovered during a pro-Armenia demonstration on Jan 28. They say, “Israel + Azerbaijan + Turkey + Pakistan = 4 Brothers…erasing Armenia off the world...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
