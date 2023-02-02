Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gold Meets Golden Charity Raises Much Needed Funding For Angel City SportsSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades House With Converted Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5M
The property at 14180 Rustic Lane in the Pacific Palisades has finally sold as reported by The Real Deal.com. The property was on the market from July of 2022 and was listed at $37.5 million with the sale finally closing at $24.5 million on January 5, 2023. The price of the home, which has a wine cellar that was converted from a bomb shelter, was cut three times in an effort to sell it.
mediafeed.org
The full story behind this wonderfully witchy Beverly Hills home
If you’re obsessed with witch culture, you’re going to love the Spadena House. Also known as “The Witch’s House in Beverly Hills,” the magnificently mystical home looks like it’s been plucked straight out of a fairytale. Located on the corner of Walden Drive and...
Huge Malibu sign gone missing
A huge community sign at the top of Corral Canyon has gone missing. The “Welcome to Corral Canyon Drive Carefully” sign was reported missing February 2. Sheriff’s from the Malibu/Lost Hills station are “looking into it.” Some community members are speculating that someone may have stolen the sign from its mounted block. Tools may have […] The post Huge Malibu sign gone missing appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Water main break in Hollywood sends river gushing down streets
An underground water main break in Hollywood sent a fountain gushing 30 to 40 feet into the air and rivers flooding down local streets Thursday night.
KEYT
Jurassic Quest offers an interactive experience at Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.-There's still time to check out the dinosaurs at the Ventura County fairgrounds. Children and their parents are enjoying Jurassic Quest. Life size animatronic dinosaurs aren't just on display, they are being ridden by kids. There are interactive exhibits too, teaching visitors about T-Rex and all the other dinosaurs.
Former Slapfish Owners to Open Three Concepts in Santa Monica
Andrew and Lauren Gruel are bringing a handful of their restaurants to Kitchen United MIX in downtown SM
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Maiz Picante Taqueria the Latest Mexican Restaurant Set to Open in Santa Barbara
Another Mexican food restaurant is headed to Santa Barbara. Maiz Picante Taqueria appears close to opening at 2714 De la Vina St. The restaurant has a new sign posted above the doors, and the windows are taped up. The restaurant also launched an Instagram page this week with the post:
Eater
The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall
Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment
In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to...
From tragedy to tequila, Augie’s opens in Santa Barbara
When Berkeley "Augie" Johnson lost his home in the Montecito Mudslide five years ago, he never thought it would lead to him opening a high-end tequila bar in Santa Barbara on State Street. The post From tragedy to tequila, Augie’s opens in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups
The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita
A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening. UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
signalscv.com
Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway
It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
Long Beach restaurants on high alert following recent string of break-ins
Long Beach restaurants are on high alert after a recent string of burglaries; a total of five local restaurants have been broken into in less than two weeks, and owners say they feel violated and on edge. The post Long Beach restaurants on high alert following recent string of break-ins appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Massive water main break shuts off water for Calabasas residents
A massive water main break shut off water service to residents in Calabasas on Saturday afternoon. Residents in the Vista Pointe and Westridge areas will be out of water service for the next 10-12 hours, according to Calabasas city officials. Video from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District shows the 14-inch water main burst gushing […]
Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley
Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Anti-Armenian Flyers Discovered in Beverly Hills
Flyers addressing the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan were recently discovered in Beverly Hills, causing outrage among the local Armenian community. The flyers were first discovered during a pro-Armenia demonstration on Jan 28. They say, “Israel + Azerbaijan + Turkey + Pakistan = 4 Brothers…erasing Armenia off the world...
Shania Twain Joins the Roster of 2023 Grammy Awards Presenters
Shania Twain is headed to the Grammy Awards. The star is part of a diverse lineup of acts scheduled to present awards at the 2023 ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5). According to an announcement from the Recording Academy, Twain is part of a...
Southern California store owner admits to aiding hunters in large-scale poaching ring
The owner and operator of a retail shop in Ventura County that sold California Fish and Wildlife hunting tags has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a large-scale poaching ring. Juventino Reyes Guerrero, 44, the operator of a Fish and Wildlife licensing desk located within Lizette's Market in Piru, pleaded guilty to six […]
