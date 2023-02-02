ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

Covenant Care hosts a Disco Ball for a good cause

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A boogie, with a purpose, the non-profit Covenant Care hosted its annual ball on Saturday. But this year’s event had a 70s twist. For more than 20 years, the non-profit said they held a masked ball but decided this year to switch things up and go with a disco theme.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more

The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach kicking off Mardi Gras

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mardi Gras isn’t for a couple of weeks but Carnival season is in full swing. Panama City Beach is kicking things off in the Panhandle. “But Mardi gras is not for two more weeks, I said oh no in PCB we do it now,” said Debbie Hamby, a Mardi Gras celebration goer.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Local nonprofit hosts art gallery in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pyramid Inc., The City of Panama City, and several downtown galleries have teamed up to host the Art of the Possible Gallery Walk and Art Festival. The fundraising event is aimed at showcasing the creative abilities of local artists with disabilities. Guests had to opportunity...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend. The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PCB Mardi Gras Festival and Parade begins tonight

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Panama City Beach’s Mardi Gras Festival and Parade begins tonight. Friday activities are more focused on the kids– with an opportunity to ride on the Krewe of Dominique Youx’s float. Kids begin loading the float at 4:45 in front of the Angry Tuna in Pier Park. The second-line […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Callaway Elementary School Media Center gets a makeover

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Renovations have been completed at the Callaway Elementary School Media Center. Friday the school held a ribbon cutting ceremony to showcase its new and improved media center which includes a new paint job, furniture, vinyl work and a vending machine that dispenses books. The move was...
CALLAWAY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local Cheer

PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

36th Annual Bay County Job Fair

PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

North Bay Haven Sending 18 Girls to Weightlifting Regionals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big road trip for several area girls as they look ahead to the 1A regional meet in Suwannee Saturday. Among the local teams represented over there, North Bay Haven. For the second year, in fact, the Buc’s have qualified some 18 lifters for regionals.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local Cheer Teams Finishing High In State Championship Meet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Division 1 State Cheerleading meet took place on Friday. We mentioned a couple weeks ago how the first Bozeman cheer squad in over 6 years had qualified for state. Well that same talented group of girls placed 7th in this middle non-tumbling division, non-tumbling means it’s stunt and jump focused. Placing 7th in a state championship in just your first year is quite an accomplishment, so congrats to those girls.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Honsul

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Honsul, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Husky German Shepherd mix is a few years old. He was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. He has found his furever family. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Meet Ellie the forever puppy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new companion that won’t take up too much space, meet Ellie. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said that at one years old, Ellie is a full-grown possible Boxer or Boston Terrier mix. Along with her manageable size, she...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches.  Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them.  “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

