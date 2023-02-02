Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Panhandle Stompers invite you to take a spin on the dance floor
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not much good can be attributed to COVID but members of one local line dancing group say it was the catalyst for what has become a passion for them. And they invite you to take a spin around the dance floor with them. “Panhandle Stompers...
WJHG-TV
Covenant Care hosts a Disco Ball for a good cause
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A boogie, with a purpose, the non-profit Covenant Care hosted its annual ball on Saturday. But this year’s event had a 70s twist. For more than 20 years, the non-profit said they held a masked ball but decided this year to switch things up and go with a disco theme.
Destin Log
Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more
The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach kicking off Mardi Gras
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mardi Gras isn’t for a couple of weeks but Carnival season is in full swing. Panama City Beach is kicking things off in the Panhandle. “But Mardi gras is not for two more weeks, I said oh no in PCB we do it now,” said Debbie Hamby, a Mardi Gras celebration goer.
WJHG-TV
Local nonprofit hosts art gallery in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pyramid Inc., The City of Panama City, and several downtown galleries have teamed up to host the Art of the Possible Gallery Walk and Art Festival. The fundraising event is aimed at showcasing the creative abilities of local artists with disabilities. Guests had to opportunity...
getthecoast.com
‘Valentine’s Dinner for Two’ after-hours at the Gulfarium on Okaloosa Island
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of romance and adventure! The Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park on Okaloosa Island is hosting a special Valentine’s Dinner for Two this year and it’s an event you won’t want to miss. Take your loved one for a unique and intimate experience...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend. The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this...
PCB Mardi Gras Festival and Parade begins tonight
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Panama City Beach’s Mardi Gras Festival and Parade begins tonight. Friday activities are more focused on the kids– with an opportunity to ride on the Krewe of Dominique Youx’s float. Kids begin loading the float at 4:45 in front of the Angry Tuna in Pier Park. The second-line […]
getthecoast.com
Brunch Lovers Rejoice: Ruby Slipper opens ‘all-day brunch’ eatery in Baytowne Wharf
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Ruby Slipper officially opened their new all-day brunch restaurant at The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin. Born from the soul of New Orleans and celebrating the creative spirit of brunch, Ruby Slipper Baytowne is the third Ruby Slipper location in Florida and second in the Destin area.
WJHG-TV
Callaway Elementary School Media Center gets a makeover
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Renovations have been completed at the Callaway Elementary School Media Center. Friday the school held a ribbon cutting ceremony to showcase its new and improved media center which includes a new paint job, furniture, vinyl work and a vending machine that dispenses books. The move was...
WJHG-TV
Local Cheer
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
WJHG-TV
36th Annual Bay County Job Fair
WJHG-TV
North Bay Haven Sending 18 Girls to Weightlifting Regionals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big road trip for several area girls as they look ahead to the 1A regional meet in Suwannee Saturday. Among the local teams represented over there, North Bay Haven. For the second year, in fact, the Buc’s have qualified some 18 lifters for regionals.
WJHG-TV
Local Cheer Teams Finishing High In State Championship Meet
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Division 1 State Cheerleading meet took place on Friday. We mentioned a couple weeks ago how the first Bozeman cheer squad in over 6 years had qualified for state. Well that same talented group of girls placed 7th in this middle non-tumbling division, non-tumbling means it’s stunt and jump focused. Placing 7th in a state championship in just your first year is quite an accomplishment, so congrats to those girls.
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Honsul
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Honsul, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Husky German Shepherd mix is a few years old. He was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. He has found his furever family. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal […]
Destin Log
'A lot of cookies': Open just 4 months, Destin's Crumbl Cookies sells 100,000 treats
The old adage “good things come in small packages” is only a half true when it comes to Crumbl Cookies. Crumbl Cookies are anything but small, with each cookie measuring about 4 ¼ inches in diameter. Crumbl Cookies, at Paradise Key at Kelly Plantation, 4447 Commons Drive...
WJHG-TV
Meet Ellie the forever puppy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new companion that won’t take up too much space, meet Ellie. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said that at one years old, Ellie is a full-grown possible Boxer or Boston Terrier mix. Along with her manageable size, she...
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches. Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them. “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
