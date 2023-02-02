BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO