rockvillenights.com
Assault reported in West End area of Rockville
Rockville City police were dispatched to a home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the West End neighborhood on Friday, February 5, 2023. At least one suspect was accused of 2nd-degree assault, obstructing police and resisting an officer. Officers responded to the house in the 200 block of Adclare Court at 12:14 PM Friday.
Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
Police: Aspen Hill Teen Missing Since Jan. 30
Detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Aspen Hill teen who has been missing since January 30. 14-year-old Evelin Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in the 3500 block of Pear Tree Court,...
Police: Man inappropriately touched children at community swimming pool, arrested and charged
STERLING, Va. — Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for assault after he allegedly inappropriately touched two children at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. Friday morning around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the community swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia for a report of...
Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims
BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
Manassas Police looking for wanted fugitive
According to police, 54-year-old Miguel Angel Anaribe is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding. He stands about 5'7", weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
mocoshow.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Allegedly Threw a Rock Through Victim’s Car Window
On February 2, at approximately 10:31 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue (7-Eleven) for an assault that had just occurred. According to Takoma Park Police, The victim stated sometime between 10:00 and 10:30, he was in the 7-Eleven when an unknown male suspect approached him. The suspect displayed a knife. When the victim backed away, the suspect left the 7-11 but returned shortly after and confronted the victim again, this time throwing a rock through the victim’s front passenger vehicle window shattering it and breaking off the vehicle’s side mirror. The suspect then fled on a black moped on East West Highway towards Prince George’s County.
Fiery Residential Shooting Under Investigation in Greenbelt, Police Say
Police in Prince George's have released explosive photos as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for arson and for firing shots into a Greenbelt residence. An investigation was launched by the Greenbelt Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4 following an incident that was caught...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Prince George’s County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The victim is 21-year-old Neeko Dukes of Washington, DC. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am, officers...
NBC Washington
Boy's Unsolved Death Inspires Security Camera Rebate Proposal in Prince George's
Prince George’s County is considering a program that would help residents and business owners pay for surveillance cameras on their properties. The legislation is in direct response to the November murder of a teenager raking leaves. His mother believes if there was surveillance video, the case might have been solved.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Montgomery Village Avenue Pedestrian Fatality; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road. At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers from the 6th District and Montgomery County...
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
WJLA
Man arrested in Wakefield HS trespassing incident, police say 'ongoing dispute' to blame
ARLINGTON, VA (7 News DC) — An 18-year-old is behind bars after police say he was caught trespassing at Wakefield High School on Thursday, prompting a lockdown hours before dismissal. Arlington County Police Department arrested Kenan Owens, 18, after they said he went onto school grounds looking for "...
WTOP
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
WJLA
Man found dead inside Prince George's Co. home, another found hurt on roadway: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man was found dead in a home and another was found injured on the roadway in Prince George's County early Friday morning, authorities said. Just after 2 a.m., offciers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 1000 block of...
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned For Missing 78-Year-Old
UPDATE: Nider Raj Pahwa has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nider Raj Pahwa, a missing 78-year-old from Potomac. Pahwa was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., leaving the 9800 block of Conestoga Way, walking towards River Road.
mocoshow.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection With Germantown Shooting
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Twon Kelly, of Kensington, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the area of Town Commons Court in Germantown. At approximately 2:13 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the location for...
Former Prince George’s County police officer accused of killing handcuffed man offered plea deal
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a Washington, D.C. man who was shot and killed by a now former Prince George’s County police officer in 2020 is frustrated after learning he was offered a plea deal. The victim was 43-year-old William Green. His cousin, Nikki Owens, said she’s devastated and angry […]
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
