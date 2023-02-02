ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assault reported in West End area of Rockville

Rockville City police were dispatched to a home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the West End neighborhood on Friday, February 5, 2023. At least one suspect was accused of 2nd-degree assault, obstructing police and resisting an officer. Officers responded to the house in the 200 block of Adclare Court at 12:14 PM Friday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday

WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Police: Aspen Hill Teen Missing Since Jan. 30

Detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Aspen Hill teen who has been missing since January 30. 14-year-old Evelin Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in the 3500 block of Pear Tree Court,...
ASPEN HILL, MD
Shore News Network

Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims

BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Allegedly Threw a Rock Through Victim’s Car Window

On February 2, at approximately 10:31 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue (7-Eleven) for an assault that had just occurred. According to Takoma Park Police, The victim stated sometime between 10:00 and 10:30, he was in the 7-Eleven when an unknown male suspect approached him. The suspect displayed a knife. When the victim backed away, the suspect left the 7-11 but returned shortly after and confronted the victim again, this time throwing a rock through the victim’s front passenger vehicle window shattering it and breaking off the vehicle’s side mirror. The suspect then fled on a black moped on East West Highway towards Prince George’s County.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WUSA9

Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
LANDOVER, MD
WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
truecrimedaily

Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned For Missing 78-Year-Old

UPDATE: Nider Raj Pahwa has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nider Raj Pahwa, a missing 78-year-old from Potomac. Pahwa was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., leaving the 9800 block of Conestoga Way, walking towards River Road.
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection With Germantown Shooting

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Twon Kelly, of Kensington, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the area of Town Commons Court in Germantown. At approximately 2:13 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the location for...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

