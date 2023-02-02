Read full article on original website
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MDCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Cape Gazette
White Creek dredging project underway
Dredging the waters in the Inland Bays is a much-debated topic. Lack of dredging of the channels has led to habitat degradation and navigation issues, especially during times of low tides. Sussex County Council has entered the effort to get more dredging completed by approving a memorandum of understanding with...
Cape Gazette
The difference between head boats and charter boats
I had a reader ask me to explain the difference between charter and head boats, and what he could expect to catch from each. He moved here from an area where such things were not available and had no idea how they operated. I suspect he is not alone, so I will try to explain the difference between the two and the type of fish each may target.
WBOC
Boardwalk Renovation and Other Improvements Coming to Lewes Park
LEWES, Del. -- The City of Lewes recently announced renovations coming to the Canalfront Park and Marina after receiving $500,000 in funding to support the project from the Greater Lewes Foundation. The improvements will include a new boardwalk, new decking at the Net House, a renovated gazebo, new boat landings,...
WBOC
Business Owners Express Concerns Route 54 Bridge Replacement
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. --On Monday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDot) presented a plan and timeline for the replacement of the Route 54 bridge in Fenwick Island. According to DelDot, construction for the project will begin in Fall 2024. The construction will occur in phases with one half of the bridge being worked on at a time to keep traffic moving. According to DelDot's C.R. McLeod, the construction will mostly be done outside of the busy summer months.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-105 RIVER BEND DR-DAGSBORO
105 River Bend Drive, Dagsboro, DE 19939 - This is a four bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home on a double lot with a marina and your own deeded boat slip. Laminate flooring throughout (except staircase), granite kitchen counters, double oven, pantry closet, in-law suite with kitchenette, wall mounted TV and gas fireplace on the first floor. Rinni tankless water heater. Family room on first floor also has a gas fireplace and wall mounted TV. It has a primary bedroom and bath on the second floor, plus another full bath and two more bedrooms. It features a 3-season vinyl-tech porch with heat. The home also has four heated bidet toilet seats, and a back-up generator should you lose electric. This home sits in the middle of two lots, giving you ample yard space. At the end of the community there is a boat dock with your own deeded slip. The HOA is $200 a year, but since this is a double lot, it is $400. The marina fee is $175 a year. A new gravity septic system was installed in 2022. Has invisible yard fence.
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MD
Tucktaway Oceanside and 98th St. & Coastal Highway in the Plaza Condo Condo Complex is a gem called the Jungle Bar and Restaurant. Owned and operated by Jimmy and Lee Burroughs, this full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor accommodations is a must visit when you are in Ocean City, Maryland. The Jungle Bar and restaurant is one the best restaurants of Ocean City serving the best crab cakes and its signature crab mountain entrée that you will find nowhere else on the eastern shore.
WGMD Radio
Ocean City Council Moves Forward with Sports Complex Discussion
Ocean City Mayor and Council remains interested in a sports complex in Worcester County and voted unanimously last week to hold a meeting – likely in March – with the Maryland Stadium Authority to present the updated Sports Complex Market and Economic Feasibility Study. The meeting will be open to elected officials in Worcester County and will take place at the Ocean City Convention Center.
Cape Gazette
Bay Beach Association gets Sussex funds
Sussex County Council has approved a memorandum of understanding with the Bay Beach Association that includes an award of $30,000 to its fund administrator, Greater Lewes Foundation. The funds will be combined with money from Kent Levy Court and the towns of Lewes, Bowers and Slaughter Beach to fund the...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – February 3, 2023
An aerial view of the area between 12th to 15th streets reveals the less developed Ocean City of the mid-1960s. The beginning of Motel Row with the departed Sea Scape and Santa Maria motels can be seen in the upper left corner with two of the town’s iconic hotels – Harrison Hall and the original Commander (1930-1997) to the south on the Boardwalk. The Beach Plaza, the future site of the proposed Margaritaville development, is on the oceanfront at 13th Street. In the center of the picture The Royal Palm Townhouse complex covers an entire square block while below and to its right sits the ill-fated Beachcomber Apartments, the scene of a tragic fire in 1988.
Cape Gazette
Wynford Preserve subdivision plans approved
At its Jan. 26 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved subdivision plans for Wynford Preserve with 100 single-family home lots on 50.5 acres along Prettyman Road, northeast of the Route 9 intersection, near Harbeson. Included in the conditions listed by Commissioner Holly Wingate and approved by...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Council upholds Caroline Street beach franchise award
Ocean City officials may have set a new precedent for issuing beach equipment franchise licenses that are not bid before the proposal deadline. But in the meantime, the de facto bidder for the contract at Caroline Street has been officially awarded the contract for the minimal required price. At a...
WMDT.com
Fire destroys pole barn in Laurel overnight
LAUREL, Del. – An overnight blaze destroyed a large pole barn and multiple pieces of farm machinery in Laurel early Saturday. Laurel Fire Department says they, along with Blades and Georgetown Fire Departments, responded to a reported chicken house fire on Tayler Mill Road around 2:50 a.m. Tankers were requested from Millsboro, Delmar, and Seaford Fire Departments.
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
Cape Gazette
Springboard Village open for business
The Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown opened the doors of its homeless facility Jan. 31, by accepting its first 10 residents. By the end of the week, it is expected the village will be a temporary home for 46 homeless people. In a partnership among Town of Georgetown officials...
Cape Gazette
Golden anniversary of Cape’s girls’ basketball state championship
Golden Anniversary - Cape Henlopen won the first Delaware state championship contested for girls 33-31 in 1973 in a game played at Milford. Cape's only other finals appearance was in 2011, a team coached by Lamont Hazzard, when they lost to Sanford 47-41. Georgia Edwards Perry, a player on the 1973 team, asked me to search for the trophy to see if it's somewhere at Cape. I know there is a room off the field house tunnel that I call the junk drawer of trophies past, where memories are stored and most likely come out at night talking to each other.
Cape Gazette
Dewey Winter Gala heats up the Hyatt
The 2023 Dewey Beach Wild Arctic Winter Gala was held at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach Jan. 28. The lavish evening was the annual party to benefit Dewey Business Partnership. Music, food, libations and fun were the order of the evening, as 750 partygoers enjoyed the grand...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably. Maryland covers about 12,406 square miles and is surrounded by coastal water. The stunning land has three major regions: the Piedmont plateau, Atlantic Coastal Plain, and the Appalachian Mountains. But what is the coldest temperature in Maryland?. Maryland’s...
WBOC
Route 13, Isabella Street Intersection Center Turn Lanes Blocked Off After Overnight Crash
SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has issued a warning for motorists traveling on US 13 Business northbound and southbound at Isabella Street in Salisbury. Due to an overnight crash, the traffic signal at the intersection is non-operational, causing interruptions in the usual turn movements.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
americanfarmpublications.com
Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame
HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
