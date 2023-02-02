Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
MINA token price analysis: MINA token price has glided past resistance.
The MINA token price as per the price action is super bullish on a daily time scale. The MINA token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a 24-hour timeline. The pair of MINA/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.000353 with a decrease of 2.13% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
MANA token price analysis: MANA token surges up, what’s next?
The MANA token price is trading at the supply zone on a daily time frame. MANA token price is forming a rounding bottom. pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of MANA/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0000418 with a decrease of -2.29% in the past 24 hours.
Comments / 0