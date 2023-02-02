ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KOCO

Boone, Oklahoma St blow big lead, recover to top No. 15 TCU

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Senior forward Kalib Boone scored a career-high 25 points and Oklahoma State blew a 19-point second-half lead before recovering to beat depleted No. 15 TCU 79-73 on Saturday. Caleb Asberry added 19 points and John-Michael Wright had 17 for Oklahoma State (14-9, 5-5 Big 12)....
FORT WORTH, TX
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma gun owner accused of improperly disposing guns

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A gun owner in Oklahoma was accused of improperly disposing of guns. Rifles and shotguns were left in a dumpster. The owner was accused of disposing of at least 236 guns in a Midwest City dumpster. The owner reportedly said he made calls to properly...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

EMSA warns slipping on ice can lead to serious injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY — A police officer was one of many people to slip in fall on the ice that coated the Oklahoma City area Thursday morning. An officer at Oklahoma Christian University fell on the ice and called 911. The police chief for the university said the officer is now home and resting with no serious injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: Man dies after hit-and-run crash on highway in northern Oklahoma

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and another was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in Noble County. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 64 near Morrison when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the Tahoe left the road and overturned.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Woman, dog stabbed during Stillwater attack

STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman and dog were stabbed in an attack this week in Stillwater. Kiauna Franklin was moved to the ICU after being stabbed in her throat and her chest, according to her mother Christine Jones. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. "This...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City receives $1M grant to plan for safer streets, sidewalks

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation granted Oklahoma City $1 million to help create safer streets. Oklahoma City ranked fourth in states with the highest number of auto-pedestrian accidents, car wrecks and cyclist collisions. Now, the city hopes to address these problems by making streets, sidewalks and bike lanes safer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

SSM Health, Oklahoma City University team up to address nursing shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma hospital group and a university teamed up on Friday to get more nurses ready to bring care to the state. SSM Health Saint Anthony's and Oklahoma City University announced they are partnering to offer 20 students the opportunity to complete their degrees. Those students will work in Saint Anthony's hospital and receive thousands of dollars in scholarship money.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police departments warn Oklahomans about leaving guns in cars

MOORE, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area said they have seen a growing number of auto burglaries targeting gun owners. In January, the Moore Police Department said nine firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles, with one being an AR rifle. “The message to gun owners...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Body cam video shows Isiah Mitchell's interaction with police days before death

OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video released on Friday by Oklahoma City police shows the moment an officer detained a person who died in jail days later. The video showed the officer stopping Isiah Mitchell on Jan. 27 for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the street. Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said Mitchell committed suicide in the jail just days after his arrest.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

MAPS 4 board approves millions to fight homelessness in Oklahoma City

Millions of dollars were approved on Thursday to fight homelessness through Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 program. The plan included a partnership with the Oklahoma City Housing Authority to add more than 500 supportive and transitional units, preserve 1,500 public housing units and build 150 workforce homes. "This is just a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Metropolitan Library System to build new library in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Metropolitan Library System announced it will be expanding, bringing a permanent library to an Oklahoma City area that needs it. The Almonte Library was built to be a temporary space, which came after the Southern Oaks Library closed for remodeling. The Almonte Library has now been in the area for 10 years, but the Metropolitan Library System said it will be building a permanent home for the library.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

