KOCO
Boone, Oklahoma St blow big lead, recover to top No. 15 TCU
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Senior forward Kalib Boone scored a career-high 25 points and Oklahoma State blew a 19-point second-half lead before recovering to beat depleted No. 15 TCU 79-73 on Saturday. Caleb Asberry added 19 points and John-Michael Wright had 17 for Oklahoma State (14-9, 5-5 Big 12)....
KOCO
Oklahoma City Thunder visits children at F D Moon Middle School for Black History Month
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder visited children at F D Moon Middle School in celebration of Black History Month. The players and Oklahoma historian Bruce Fisher teamed up to teach the importance of preserving history. The team took a break from shooting hoops to share stories. "It...
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
KOCO
OU College of Medicine research leads to breakthrough in glioblastoma treatment
A new study by researchers at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine is looking at the potential for drugs to reverse a patient's immune suppression to glioblastoma treatment. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Oklahoma gun owner accused of improperly disposing guns
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A gun owner in Oklahoma was accused of improperly disposing of guns. Rifles and shotguns were left in a dumpster. The owner was accused of disposing of at least 236 guns in a Midwest City dumpster. The owner reportedly said he made calls to properly...
KOCO
Suspect in murder investigation out of Denton arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in a murder investigation out of Denton was arrested in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a suspect in a Denton murder investigation. At 8:06 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, officers were flagged down about a male who...
KOCO
EMSA warns slipping on ice can lead to serious injuries
OKLAHOMA CITY — A police officer was one of many people to slip in fall on the ice that coated the Oklahoma City area Thursday morning. An officer at Oklahoma Christian University fell on the ice and called 911. The police chief for the university said the officer is now home and resting with no serious injuries.
KOCO
OHP: Man dies after hit-and-run crash on highway in northern Oklahoma
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and another was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in Noble County. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 64 near Morrison when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the Tahoe left the road and overturned.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release dashcam, body cam showing arrest of Isiah Mitchell
OKLAHOMA CITY — After a week of calls for the video to be made public, Oklahoma City police have released dashcam and body camera footage showing the arrest of Isiah Mitchell. Mitchell was the inmate who later died after officials said he was found trying to take his own...
KOCO
Woman, dog stabbed during Stillwater attack
STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman and dog were stabbed in an attack this week in Stillwater. Kiauna Franklin was moved to the ICU after being stabbed in her throat and her chest, according to her mother Christine Jones. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. "This...
KOCO
Oklahoma City receives $1M grant to plan for safer streets, sidewalks
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation granted Oklahoma City $1 million to help create safer streets. Oklahoma City ranked fourth in states with the highest number of auto-pedestrian accidents, car wrecks and cyclist collisions. Now, the city hopes to address these problems by making streets, sidewalks and bike lanes safer.
KOCO
OTA: State transportation official received threats over turnpike plan through Cleveland County
OKLAHOMA CITY — The passionate debate over a planned turnpike in Cleveland County has taken a dark turn after an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority official said they are being threatened with physical harm. Jessica Brown, the spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet, said there have been threats of physical bodily...
KOCO
SSM Health, Oklahoma City University team up to address nursing shortage
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma hospital group and a university teamed up on Friday to get more nurses ready to bring care to the state. SSM Health Saint Anthony's and Oklahoma City University announced they are partnering to offer 20 students the opportunity to complete their degrees. Those students will work in Saint Anthony's hospital and receive thousands of dollars in scholarship money.
KOCO
FBI reporting teenage boys being targeted by sextortion schemes, OSBI says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says children and teenagers increasingly face threats and blackmail to share their intimate or explicit images of themselves. Criminals can do this through any social media platform – Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, among others – and they'll try it if...
KOCO
Oklahoma library system plans Black History Month activities throughout February
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Metropolitan Library System planned activities for families to learn and discover more about Black History Month throughout Oklahoma City. The library has programs scheduled all month long, including film screenings to teach children more about prominent Black figures. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. “A...
KOCO
Police departments warn Oklahomans about leaving guns in cars
MOORE, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area said they have seen a growing number of auto burglaries targeting gun owners. In January, the Moore Police Department said nine firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles, with one being an AR rifle. “The message to gun owners...
KOCO
Body cam video shows Isiah Mitchell's interaction with police days before death
OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video released on Friday by Oklahoma City police shows the moment an officer detained a person who died in jail days later. The video showed the officer stopping Isiah Mitchell on Jan. 27 for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the street. Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said Mitchell committed suicide in the jail just days after his arrest.
KOCO
MAPS 4 board approves millions to fight homelessness in Oklahoma City
Millions of dollars were approved on Thursday to fight homelessness through Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 program. The plan included a partnership with the Oklahoma City Housing Authority to add more than 500 supportive and transitional units, preserve 1,500 public housing units and build 150 workforce homes. "This is just a...
KOCO
Metropolitan Library System to build new library in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Metropolitan Library System announced it will be expanding, bringing a permanent library to an Oklahoma City area that needs it. The Almonte Library was built to be a temporary space, which came after the Southern Oaks Library closed for remodeling. The Almonte Library has now been in the area for 10 years, but the Metropolitan Library System said it will be building a permanent home for the library.
