FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Making 6S Steakhouse Valentine’s Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready...Valentine’s Day is on its way...and it’s coming up fast. This morning we’re out at a popular date night spot, to get a look at some things you can make at home for your special somebody! You can find more info on 6S at www.6ssteakhouse.com.
KWCH.com
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm one person is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St. Dispatch confirms the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., Sunday. That person was taken to a local hospital. The Wichita Police Department is now...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This tiny castle is free for anyone who can move it
This itty-bitty kingdom is looking for a new lord to take it to fresh pastures. After deciding a renovation would be too much work, a Wichita, Kansas, couple is giving away a fortress-shaped prefab diner in their backyard. The bargain price? No cost at all — but the new owner has to come and move it, meaning the true cost is one of labor.
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
KWCH.com
‘White castle’ building could be all yours for free - but there’s a catch
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A castle-shaped portable metal diner could be yours - for free. It’s not the White Castle, but it was one of the prefab designs that White Castle eventually used for their diners. Years ago, the building housed a Wichita burger stand that was located on...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton
Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
KWCH.com
‘Save Century II’ founder announces run for Wichita mayor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The race for Wichita’s next mayor has a new contender. Celeste Racette, the founder of “Save Century II,” on Friday announced her plans to run for the seat. In her announcement, Racette said as mayor, she would provide more financial oversight, enhance public...
Fancy felines are taking over the Cotillion this weekend
The Wichita Cat Fancy show has been running for more than half a century.
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
KWCH.com
Another March day in February
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mild weather will continue through Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Today will be the “pick day” of the warm-spell as wind speeds will be light statewide. High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above normal for early February. Sunshine will prevail with a mix of high clouds through the afternoon. Enjoy this beautiful day because it’s still February and wintry weather is expected to return by mid week.
KAKE TV
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
Owner of closed Wichita dealership no longer allowed to operate in Kansas
A $45.094.72 default judgement was entered against a Wichita area used car dealership and its owner for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
KWCH.com
Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple. Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.
KWCH.com
What is Integra Technologies? CEO shares plans for $1.8B Wichita facility
Legalizing marijuana in Kansas has been talked about for years, but any legislative action has fallen short. Concern grows after bedbugs found at Chaparral Junior/Senior HS. Bedbugs in a Harper County school have several students and parents concerned. Multicultural choir, "Arise," helps to kick off Black History Month at Mayberry...
KAKE TV
Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight
Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
Program helps Kansans restore driver’s licenses
Some Kansans could be back on the road soon after a new program launched in Wichita this year.
Police: Suspects took $1500 in merchandise from Kan. Boot store
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and are asking for help to identify suspects. Security camera show three individuals who over the past few days have stolen $1,500.00 in merchandise from Boot Barn at 6501 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita. If you recognize these thieves please...
Wichita mother pleads guilty to killing baby for ‘crying all the time’
A Wichita mother was in court Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to killing her baby.
