Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Making 6S Steakhouse Valentine’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready...Valentine’s Day is on its way...and it’s coming up fast. This morning we’re out at a popular date night spot, to get a look at some things you can make at home for your special somebody! You can find more info on 6S at www.6ssteakhouse.com.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 critical after SW Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County emergency communication dispatchers confirm one person is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St. Dispatch confirms the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., Sunday. That person was taken to a local hospital. The Wichita Police Department is now...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe

------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
WICHITA, KS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This tiny castle is free for anyone who can move it

This itty-bitty kingdom is looking for a new lord to take it to fresh pastures. After deciding a renovation would be too much work, a Wichita, Kansas, couple is giving away a fortress-shaped prefab diner in their backyard. The bargain price? No cost at all — but the new owner has to come and move it, meaning the true cost is one of labor.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton

Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

‘Save Century II’ founder announces run for Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The race for Wichita’s next mayor has a new contender. Celeste Racette, the founder of “Save Century II,” on Friday announced her plans to run for the seat. In her announcement, Racette said as mayor, she would provide more financial oversight, enhance public...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Another March day in February

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mild weather will continue through Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Today will be the “pick day” of the warm-spell as wind speeds will be light statewide. High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above normal for early February. Sunshine will prevail with a mix of high clouds through the afternoon. Enjoy this beautiful day because it’s still February and wintry weather is expected to return by mid week.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

1 killed in Reno County rollover

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple. Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

What is Integra Technologies? CEO shares plans for $1.8B Wichita facility

Legalizing marijuana in Kansas has been talked about for years, but any legislative action has fallen short. Concern grows after bedbugs found at Chaparral Junior/Senior HS. Bedbugs in a Harper County school have several students and parents concerned. Multicultural choir, "Arise," helps to kick off Black History Month at Mayberry...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Snow glow returns to Wichita tonight

Wichita is getting a "snow day", but it's not what you think. School is in session. The Wichita Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual Snow Glow event at the Mid-American All Indian Museum tonight from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Then night sledding event will feature live music, an LED light show, food trucks, and artificial snow provided by Snow Bros Snowmakers.
WICHITA, KS

