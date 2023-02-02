A city councilwoman in New Jersey was shot and killed outside her home, police said. Eunice Dwumfour, a city councilwoman in Sayreville, New Jersey, was reportedly shot and killed on Wednesday night, according to ABC 7. She was found her dead inside of her car from multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe she crashed her SUV during the shooting. Ms Dwumfour had just been elected to the council last year. She was 30 years old, a mother, and worked as a part-time EMT and a business analyst. Law enforcement investigating the shooting believe she was the intended target, according to ABC...

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO