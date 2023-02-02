Read full article on original website
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: February 2023’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix has tons of terrific titles in their list of new content available this February that you’ll be falling in love with all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful February 2023 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
Joy Behar Rips M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Without Even Seeing It: “This Movie Gets a Razzie From Me”
Joy Behar went full film critic on today’s episode of The View, boldly blasting M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest flick … which hasn’t even hit theaters yet. During a conversation about Knock at the Cabin, the director’s upcoming release, Behar turned her nose up at the movie, all while admitting she hasn’t seen a single second of it.
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
Jennifer Grey Talks Embodying Gwen Shamblin: ‘She Was Absolutely Without Empathy’
“You know how they say you couldn’t write this s**t? You couldn’t write this s**t!” Jennifer Grey declares of her latest role, playing controversial Remnant Fellowship Church founder and Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin in Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, a compelling new Lifetime docudrama. When the...
‘1923’ Season 2 Confirmed by Paramount+
The Dutton family drama is set to roll on as Paramount+ has confirmed a second season of 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is a prequel to his hit series Yellowstone and a sequel to the shortlived 1883, which follows a generation of the Dutton family during a time of various hardships, including Prohibition, drought, and the early stages of the Great Depression, which had severe effects on the state of Montana.
‘Southern Charm’ Star Olivia Flowers’ Brother Dead at 32, Thomas Ravenel Pays Tribute
Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers‘ brother, Conner Flowers, has died. He was 32. The tragic news of his passing was shared by Olivia’s costar Thomas Ravenel, who penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Conner on social media. The reality star revealed that Conner died earlier this week on Mon., Jan. 30.
The Duffer Brothers cut Charlie Heaton out of a 'Stranger Things' season 2 scene because he couldn't stop laughing at Joe Keery
In a new video with GQ, "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard recounted a scene where Joe Keery's delivery of a line made his costar crack up.
HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
Grammys, Pedro Pascal on ‘SNL’ and ‘Last of Us,’ ‘Titanic’ at 25, ‘1923’ Returns
Trevor Noah hosts the Grammys from L.A., with musical highlights including an all-star 50th-anniversary hip-hop performance and special memorial tributes. Pedro Pascal hosts Saturday Night Live while his hit HBO thriller The Last of Us continues on Sundays. Director James Cameron revisits Titanic on the 25th anniversary of his blockbuster film. Just renewed for a second season, the hit Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel 1923 resumes its first.
‘Mayfair Witches’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at AMC
Rowan Fielding’s life with the Mayfair witches will continue. AMC has given Mayfair Witches an early Season 2 renewal, with just four episodes out from Season 1. Along with the renewal is a first-look photo at Alexandra Daddario in Episode 5 (above), airing Sunday, February 5 at 9/8c on AMC (new episodes are available three days early on AMC+). Production on Mayfair Witches Season 2 will begin later this year in New Orleans.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Is “Absolutely Devastated” Over Lisa Loring’s Death
Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character in Netflix’s Wednesday, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the original Wednesday Addams actor Lisa Loring. Loring passed away on Jan. 28 at age 64 due to complications from a stroke. The actor starred as Wednesday in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family. Nearly a decade later, she reprised her role in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. According to Yahoo!, Ortega shared a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram story yesterday (Jan. 31). The Netflix actor posted two black-and-white photos of Loring with the caption, “Absolutely...
Densi, Undercover Ops, Teamwork & More We’ll Miss About ‘NCIS: LA’
The CBS primetime lineup just won’t be the same after May 14, the day that NCIS: Los Angeles will be airing its series finale. For 14 seasons, the spinoff of NCIS (which has now been on for 20 years) has followed the agents of the Office of Special Projects, with investigations, locations, and agents and their relationships that are unique among procedural dramas. The good news: There’s enough time that the producers will be able to write an ending. The bad news: We’re going to have to say goodbye to so much we love about the show.
Pedro Pascal Recruits Pal Sarah Paulson for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameo (VIDEO)
When they met nearly three decades ago, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and American Horror Story vet Sarah Paulson couldn’t have known they’d one day appear together on Saturday Night Live. And yet there they were, joining forces for the “Fancam Assembly” sketch during Pascal’s SNL...
Julia Schlaepfer Thinks ‘1923’ Is ‘Building Towards’ John Dutton II Reveal
The first three episodes of 1923 served as a prologue to Spencer Dutton’s (Brandon Sklenar) return to Montana after six years away. He learns of the death of his brother, John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) when fiancée Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) reads his long-avoided letters from home aloud. Jolted to action, the couple will take the perilous journey from Africa to Montana in 1923 Episode 5 (the midseason premiere drops Sunday, February 5, on Paramount+).
Sounds Like Netflix Made A Big Whoops When It Posted Its New Account Sharing Rule Changes This Week, Fans Are Not Pleased
Netflix may have messed up after posting its new account-sharing rules, and fans are not happy.
‘Shrinking’ Team Shares Best & Worst Advice They’ve Ever Received (VIDEO)
In Shrinking, therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) tries with all his might to shake some sense into his patients (and himself). His new therapy tactics may not be his healthiest idea (they are spurred from coming out of a year-long grief slump), but they sure are starting to produce new results.
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
Um, Tinsley Mortimer’s Ex, Scott Kluth, Gifted Leah McSweeney a $5,000 Chanel Bag
The Real Housewives of New York City alum showed off the fuzzy pink Chanel sherpa bag, courtesy of her bestie’s ex. Tinsley Mortimer and her ex-fiancé, Scott Kluth, went their separate ways in 2021, but Tinsley’s bestie, Leah McSweeney, held on to a keepsake from the Coupon Cabin CEO for good measure.
George R. Robertson, Chief Hurst Actor in Police Academy Franchise, Dead at 89
His family confirmed his death, which occurred at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre George R. Robertson, a Canadian actor best known for playing the stuffy but hilarious Chief Henry J. Hurst in six Police Academy films, has died at the age of 89. The family confirmed his death at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Jan. 29 in an obituary. He was described as a "husband, father, grandfather, actor, writer, painter, [and] humanitarian" and family wrote that he "leaves a legacy of many accomplishments," many of which can be attributed...
Uzo Aduba Joins ‘The Residence,’ Shondaland Murder-Mystery Series at Netflix
Emmy-winning actress Uzo Aduba will don a detective hat for The Residence, a Netflix murder-mystery drama from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland. Created by Paul William Davies and inspired by the book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by journalist Kate Andersen Brower, the upcoming, eight-episode series will have Aduba’s character investigating a crime at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
