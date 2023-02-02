ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: February 2023’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix has tons of terrific titles in their list of new content available this February that you’ll be falling in love with all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful February 2023 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
TVLine

Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?

The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
tvinsider.com

‘1923’ Season 2 Confirmed by Paramount+

The Dutton family drama is set to roll on as Paramount+ has confirmed a second season of 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is a prequel to his hit series Yellowstone and a sequel to the shortlived 1883, which follows a generation of the Dutton family during a time of various hardships, including Prohibition, drought, and the early stages of the Great Depression, which had severe effects on the state of Montana.
CNET

HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch

Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
tvinsider.com

Grammys, Pedro Pascal on ‘SNL’ and ‘Last of Us,’ ‘Titanic’ at 25, ‘1923’ Returns

Trevor Noah hosts the Grammys from L.A., with musical highlights including an all-star 50th-anniversary hip-hop performance and special memorial tributes. Pedro Pascal hosts Saturday Night Live while his hit HBO thriller The Last of Us continues on Sundays. Director James Cameron revisits Titanic on the 25th anniversary of his blockbuster film. Just renewed for a second season, the hit Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel 1923 resumes its first.
tvinsider.com

‘Mayfair Witches’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at AMC

Rowan Fielding’s life with the Mayfair witches will continue. AMC has given Mayfair Witches an early Season 2 renewal, with just four episodes out from Season 1. Along with the renewal is a first-look photo at Alexandra Daddario in Episode 5 (above), airing Sunday, February 5 at 9/8c on AMC (new episodes are available three days early on AMC+). Production on Mayfair Witches Season 2 will begin later this year in New Orleans.
Decider.com

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Is “Absolutely Devastated” Over Lisa Loring’s Death

Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character in Netflix’s Wednesday, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the original Wednesday Addams actor Lisa Loring.  Loring passed away on Jan. 28 at age 64 due to complications from a stroke. The actor starred as Wednesday in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family. Nearly a decade later, she reprised her role in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. According to Yahoo!, Ortega shared a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram story yesterday (Jan. 31). The Netflix actor posted two black-and-white photos of Loring with the caption, “Absolutely...
tvinsider.com

Densi, Undercover Ops, Teamwork & More We’ll Miss About ‘NCIS: LA’

The CBS primetime lineup just won’t be the same after May 14, the day that NCIS: Los Angeles will be airing its series finale. For 14 seasons, the spinoff of NCIS (which has now been on for 20 years) has followed the agents of the Office of Special Projects, with investigations, locations, and agents and their relationships that are unique among procedural dramas. The good news: There’s enough time that the producers will be able to write an ending. The bad news: We’re going to have to say goodbye to so much we love about the show.
tvinsider.com

Pedro Pascal Recruits Pal Sarah Paulson for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameo (VIDEO)

When they met nearly three decades ago, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and American Horror Story vet Sarah Paulson couldn’t have known they’d one day appear together on Saturday Night Live. And yet there they were, joining forces for the “Fancam Assembly” sketch during Pascal’s SNL...
tvinsider.com

Julia Schlaepfer Thinks ‘1923’ Is ‘Building Towards’ John Dutton II Reveal

The first three episodes of 1923 served as a prologue to Spencer Dutton’s (Brandon Sklenar) return to Montana after six years away. He learns of the death of his brother, John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) when fiancée Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) reads his long-avoided letters from home aloud. Jolted to action, the couple will take the perilous journey from Africa to Montana in 1923 Episode 5 (the midseason premiere drops Sunday, February 5, on Paramount+).
tvinsider.com

‘Shrinking’ Team Shares Best & Worst Advice They’ve Ever Received (VIDEO)

In Shrinking, therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) tries with all his might to shake some sense into his patients (and himself). His new therapy tactics may not be his healthiest idea (they are spurred from coming out of a year-long grief slump), but they sure are starting to produce new results.
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show

DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
People

George R. Robertson, Chief Hurst Actor in Police Academy Franchise, Dead at 89

His family confirmed his death, which occurred at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre George R. Robertson, a Canadian actor best known for playing the stuffy but hilarious Chief Henry J. Hurst in six Police Academy films, has died at the age of 89. The family confirmed his death at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Jan. 29 in an obituary. He was described as a "husband, father, grandfather, actor, writer, painter, [and] humanitarian" and family wrote that he "leaves a legacy of many accomplishments," many of which can be attributed...
tvinsider.com

Uzo Aduba Joins ‘The Residence,’ Shondaland Murder-Mystery Series at Netflix

Emmy-winning actress Uzo Aduba will don a detective hat for The Residence, a Netflix murder-mystery drama from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland. Created by Paul William Davies and inspired by the book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by journalist Kate Andersen Brower, the upcoming, eight-episode series will have Aduba’s character investigating a crime at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

