Read full article on original website
Related
Don Lemon dressed down by Stephen Colbert for wearing hoodie outfit on CNN: 'What the f--- is that?'
CNN host Don Lemon responded on Friday to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert’s jokes about his interesting outfit choice on “CNN This Morning.”
Best-Selling Book Shows Donald Trump Treated White House Like Movie Or TV Gig: 'Before I Did The Presidency'
A best-selling book published in 2022 that charts the rise of former President Donald Trump reveals how he felt about being in the Oval Office. Trump 'Scripting Out The Movie Of His Life': Writing about how Trump rose from the ranks of real estate executive to the President of the United States, author Maggie Haberman makes the case that Trump wasn’t an actor but came close to being one.
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'
Charlamagne tha God sparred with former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross over whether President Biden was suffering from "dementia" and should run again in 2024.
Popculture
CNN Star Leaving After 20 Years at Network
On Friday, longtime CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux announced that she is leaving the network after two decades there. Malveaux, 56, has been an investigative reporter as well as an anchor and has done some high-profile political work in her time. She sent a note to her colleagues at the network on Friday which was then published by Ad Week.
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
Amy Robach Has Earned a Huge Net Worth From ‘GMA’ and More! See Her Impressive Salary
Amy Robach has made a name for herself as a coanchor on Good Morning America, though she also earns an income through other professional endeavors. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more. What Is Amy Robach’s Net Worth?. Amy has an...
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Joy Reid gets pushback on MSNBC show for comparing Marjorie Greene to Jefferson Davis
MSNBC's Joy Reid compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to former Confederate President Jefferson Davis during her Wednesday evening show.
Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly
Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.
Don Lemon ‘screamed’ at ‘CNN This Morning’ co-host, left crew ‘rattled’: sources
Tensions on the set of “CNN This Morning” have recently boiled over, with Don Lemon allegedly “screaming” at co-host Kaitlan Collins off-camera during an ugly December incident that has left the cast and crew rattled ever since, The Post has learned. According to two sources with knowledge of the situation, the 56-year-old Lemon approached 30-year-old Collins following the show’s Thursday Dec. 8 broadcast — and unloaded on her in front of staffers as he accused her of “interrupting” him on air. “Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio,” one source with knowledge of the skrimish...
Trump Savages Female Fox News Host Over ‘Unendurable’ Voice
Donald Trump took it upon himself to share a completely unsolicited “review” of Fox News’ The Five late Thursday which amounted to little more than a thinly veiled excuse to air a personal hatred of Jessica Tarlov. The former Democratic pollster has become one of the most prominent liberal voices on the network since joining as a co-host on The Five in 2021, often pushing back against the arguments of her more conservative colleagues. But her voice, it seems, isn’t appreciated by Trump. “I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.” His ad hominem rant continued by saying that the show’s former liberal co-host Juan Williams was “terrible, but better than” Tarlov, who Trump thinks deserves “no thanks” for the success of The Five. “I find her impossible to take in large doses, & put out this ‘REVIEW’ because it is important to expose Fake News, & Fake People!” Trump added.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Jimmy Kimmel Utterly Humiliates MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell made his triumphant return to Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night comedy program on Tuesday evening.But given that he appeared from within the confines of an arcade claw machine, it was ultimately even more demoralizing than the first time around.“To help him overcome his debilitating fear of machines, we have installed him inside a claw machine,” Kimmel quipped as he opened the segment. “I don’t know why I decided you should be in there,” he added before stating he was surprised that Lindell took him up on the unique offer, despite Lindell earlier claiming it was due to his...
Popculture
CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange
CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Ivanka Trump Calls Out Husband Jared Kushner For Not 'Complying With The 1920s Theme' For Pal's Party — Photos
Nothing to see here! Ivanka Trump was all smiles as she and husband Jared Kushner had a night out on the town in early February. "Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," the 41-year-old captioned a video of herself shaking around in her white dress and heels. In the next slide, which was posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, the businesswoman wrote on a photo of herself with Kushner, 41, "Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" Of course,...
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Ex-CNN host Brian Stelter says he still doesn't know why 'Reliable Sources' was canceled
During an interview, Brian Stelter repeatedly claimed he doesn't know why he was fired from CNN and why his show "Reliable Sources" was canceled, which came as a "big surprise" to him.
Fart Seems To Erupt On 'The View' And The Question Is, Who Or What Dealt It?
The flatulent sound punctuated a chat about the classified documents found at Mike Pence's home.
George Conway Explains Why Donald Trump’s Classified Docs Scandal Is ‘Like The Shoe Bomber’
The conservative attorney pointed out the "huge difference" between the Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Joe Biden discoveries of sensitive materials.
Comments / 0