Tom Cavanagh Returns to ‘Blue Bloods,’ Apple’s ‘Dear Edward,’ a Controversial ‘Stand,’ ‘Spoiler Alert’ on Peacock
Tom Cavanagh, who last guest-starred on Blue Bloods in Season 4, returns as Danny’s troubled friend. The Apple TV+ drama Dear Edward explores grief after a plane crash where only one passenger, a 12-year-old boy, survived. A Showtime sports documentary profiles the controversial ex-NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. Peacock begins streaming Spoiler Alert, based on TV journalist Michael Ausiello’s memoir.
‘Murphy Brown’ Actor Charles Kimbrough Dies at 86
Charles Kimbrough, an Emmy-nominated star of Murphy Brown, has died. He was 86 years old. The actor passed away on January 11 in Culver City, CA, as his son, John, confirmed to The New York Times. Kimbrough is best known for playing dignified anchor Jim Dial on Murphy Brown for...
Jennifer Grey Talks Embodying Gwen Shamblin: ‘She Was Absolutely Without Empathy’
“You know how they say you couldn’t write this s**t? You couldn’t write this s**t!” Jennifer Grey declares of her latest role, playing controversial Remnant Fellowship Church founder and Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin in Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, a compelling new Lifetime docudrama. When the...
Kevin Bacon Brings On The Dad Jokes In Hyundai's New Ioniq 6 Commercial With Daughter Sosie
Kevin Bacon is famous for starring in movies like "Footloose," "A Few Good Men," "Apollo 13," and "X-Men: First Class," although those are just a few titles in a successful career that's spanned decades. Acting has also played a huge part in his personal life. He met his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, on the set of the 1988 film "Lemon Sky," and the couple went on to work together on movies like "Pyrates," "Murder in the First," and "Cavedweller" (via People). Acting is definitely a family affair for Bacon, whose directorial debut, "Loverboy," featured Sedgwick and their children, Travis and Sosie Bacon (per NPR). Now, Bacon and his daughter Sosie are teaming up to promote Hyundai's latest all-electric vehicle.
‘Yellowstone’: Kylie Rogers Says Her Version Is Now ‘on the Road to Becoming Beth’
Yellowstone is, this season, giving us more of a look into the Duttons’ past than it has before, with a significant amount of flashbacks showing younger versions of John (Josh Lucas), Beth (Kylie Rogers), and Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein). When we last saw flashbacks, before the midseason break —...
Grammys, Pedro Pascal on ‘SNL’ and ‘Last of Us,’ ‘Titanic’ at 25, ‘1923’ Returns
Trevor Noah hosts the Grammys from L.A., with musical highlights including an all-star 50th-anniversary hip-hop performance and special memorial tributes. Pedro Pascal hosts Saturday Night Live while his hit HBO thriller The Last of Us continues on Sundays. Director James Cameron revisits Titanic on the 25th anniversary of his blockbuster film. Just renewed for a second season, the hit Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel 1923 resumes its first.
‘Not Dead Yet,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Upload’ & More Shows Where the Dead Aren’t Gone for Good
Sometimes the dead makes for the best TV (and no, we’re not talking about murder victims in procedural dramas). renewed for a third season — is for CBS, following a couple who inherits an estate and converts it into a B&B and the spirits inhabiting the place (only Rose McIver’s Sam can see them). Then there’s The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor on Netflix if you’re looking for something less comedic and a lot more spooky. And life continued after death on Dead Like Me and The Good Place.
Julia Schlaepfer Thinks ‘1923’ Is ‘Building Towards’ John Dutton II Reveal
The first three episodes of 1923 served as a prologue to Spencer Dutton’s (Brandon Sklenar) return to Montana after six years away. He learns of the death of his brother, John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) when fiancée Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) reads his long-avoided letters from home aloud. Jolted to action, the couple will take the perilous journey from Africa to Montana in 1923 Episode 5 (the midseason premiere drops Sunday, February 5, on Paramount+).
‘That ’90s Show’ Scores Expanded Season 2 Renewal at Netflix
Netflix is sticking around Point Place as the streamer announced it has renewed That ’90s Show for an expanded second season. The spinoff of That ’70s Show which follows a new generation of up-and-coming teens, including Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) — the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) — debuted on January 19 and has already captivated fans. Season 2 will feature 16 all-new episodes, increased from Season 1’s 10-episode run.
‘Southern Charm’ Star Olivia Flowers’ Brother, Conner, Dies at 32
As reported by Page Six, Conner passed away on Monday, January 30, at his residence in the Isle of Palms outside Charleston, South Carolina. There is no confirmation yet on the manner or cause of death, as the local police department is still “investigating.”. Following news of the shocking...
‘A Christmas Story’ Mom Melinda Dillon Dies at 83
Melinda Dillon who is known for her roles in films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and A Christmas Story has died. She was 83 years old. The actress reportedly died on January 9, according to an obituary listing shared by her family. Born October 13, 1939, Dillon would have been 84 this fall. Dillon’s last onscreen appearances were in 2007 for the film Reign Over Me and the television series Heartland in which she featured for three episodes.
Peacock Exec Explains Canceling ‘Vampire Academy,’ ‘One of Us Is Lying’
Two weeks after Peacock canceled One of Us Is Lying after its second season and fellow YA series Vampire Academy after its first, Susan Rovner has some explaining to do. Rovner, the chair of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, sounded off on those cancelations and Peacock’s young-adult challenges in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast.
‘1923’ Season 2 Confirmed by Paramount+
The Dutton family drama is set to roll on as Paramount+ has confirmed a second season of 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is a prequel to his hit series Yellowstone and a sequel to the shortlived 1883, which follows a generation of the Dutton family during a time of various hardships, including Prohibition, drought, and the early stages of the Great Depression, which had severe effects on the state of Montana.
‘You’: 3 Reasons to Binge Season 4 on Netflix
Penn Badgley’s sociopathic killer Joe Goldberg is back for Season 4 of the thriller, You, but this time the homicidal book lover should be watching his own back. Here’s why:. London Calling. Having fled the U.S. in Season 3 after offing equally murderous wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), Joe...
Pedro Pascal Recruits Pal Sarah Paulson for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameo (VIDEO)
When they met nearly three decades ago, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and American Horror Story vet Sarah Paulson couldn’t have known they’d one day appear together on Saturday Night Live. And yet there they were, joining forces for the “Fancam Assembly” sketch during Pascal’s SNL...
‘Mayfair Witches’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at AMC
Rowan Fielding’s life with the Mayfair witches will continue. AMC has given Mayfair Witches an early Season 2 renewal, with just four episodes out from Season 1. Along with the renewal is a first-look photo at Alexandra Daddario in Episode 5 (above), airing Sunday, February 5 at 9/8c on AMC (new episodes are available three days early on AMC+). Production on Mayfair Witches Season 2 will begin later this year in New Orleans.
Paramount+ Announces Sylvester Stallone Reality Show ‘The Family Stallone’
Move over, Kardashians: The Stallones are the next famous family to take on reality TV. Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, will join their daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, in the eight-episode docuseries The Family Stallone, coming soon to Paramount+. “Stallone is ready to give cameras access to...
Densi, Undercover Ops, Teamwork & More We’ll Miss About ‘NCIS: LA’
The CBS primetime lineup just won’t be the same after May 14, the day that NCIS: Los Angeles will be airing its series finale. For 14 seasons, the spinoff of NCIS (which has now been on for 20 years) has followed the agents of the Office of Special Projects, with investigations, locations, and agents and their relationships that are unique among procedural dramas. The good news: There’s enough time that the producers will be able to write an ending. The bad news: We’re going to have to say goodbye to so much we love about the show.
Uzo Aduba Joins ‘The Residence,’ Shondaland Murder-Mystery Series at Netflix
Emmy-winning actress Uzo Aduba will don a detective hat for The Residence, a Netflix murder-mystery drama from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland. Created by Paul William Davies and inspired by the book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by journalist Kate Andersen Brower, the upcoming, eight-episode series will have Aduba’s character investigating a crime at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Justin Long Honors Philip Seymour Hoffman on 9-Year Anniversary of His Death
It’s been nine years since Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman tragically passed away at the age of 46 from a drug overdose, and his good friend Justin Long has honored the late star. “Thinking about Phil Hoffman today. Can’t believe it’s been 9 years,” the Creepshow actor wrote on...
