ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Get up to $1,250 in bet credits for Clippers vs. Bucks

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZUJL_0kaACNeM00

New York Post readers can take advantage of an incredible new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL . Using the promo code lets new bettors place a first bet up to $1,250, and if it loses, that same amount is returned back as bet credits. If a bettor signs up and makes a losing first bet of $150, they would still get $150 back as bet credits, and so on up to $1,250.

Click the button below to find out more about how to claim $1,250 bet credits on Caesars for the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. The credits can be used on any sports market on Caesars.

Caesars Promo Code

The Caesars promo code NPBONUSFULL allows new bettors to claim up to $1,250 in bet credits. You need to make a first bet of at least $10, but you don’t need to worry about losing money because losing bets are returned as bet credits. Basically, you get back the same amount you initially wagered — up to $1,250.

If you win, you receive your winnings just like normal. The promo code NPBONUSFULL also allows users to get 1,000 Tier credits and 1,000 Reward credits just for signing up.

Clippers vs. Bucks pick

Thursday’s NBA slate concludes in Milwaukee when the Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup of two of the best teams in the league.

Milwaukee is favored by five points on Caesars Sportsbook. That feels about right and I think the Bucks are the play here because they have been playing well and are on their home court.

The biggest force behind the Bucks’ five-game winning streak has been superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s having another career year, averaging 31.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, all while Khris Middleton has been in and out of the lineup.

The Clippers do pose a threat to ending Milwaukee’s win streak, though. Los Angeles comes in having won six of its past seven games and both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have acclimated back into the lineup after missing time earlier in the season.

In a matchup of two teams playing well, I think the move is to go with the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is the best player in the league and Milwaukee’s home crowd should be rocking, so back the Bucks on Caesars with promo code NPBONUSFULL .

Clippers vs. Bucks pick: MIL -5

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer
  1. Click above and go to Caesars Sportsbook.
  2. Read the terms and conditions of the offer.
  3. Enter the necessary details and verify your information.
  4. Enter promo code NPBONUSFULL when asked.
  5. Make your initial deposit of at least $10.
  6. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250.
  7. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  8. If your wager loses, your bet credits will be credited in your account within 72 hours.
  9. You must use the bet credits within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.
Caesars Profit Boosts

21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to all sorts of bets.

Profit Boosts can be used on straight bets (money line, spread, total) and parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that are exclusively for straight bets only, parlays only, or even parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Make sure to look for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Michael Jordan’s last words to Charles Barkley: ‘Motherf–er, f–k you’

The last time Charles Barkley spoke with Michael Jordan was about a decade ago, and the Bulls legend apparently told Barkley to go f–k himself. Barkley and Jordan were best friends up until the “NBA on TNT” host criticized Jordan’s role as an NBA executive in a 2012 interview. Barkley, who was a TNT analyst, said Jordan was not doing a great job as owner of the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets). Barkley has said Jordan called him over his comments and after an unpleasant exchange, they never spoke again. As for what was said during that phone call? “He went...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Kyrie Irving ‘ecstatic’ about Nets trading him to Mavericks

Former Nets guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to joining Luka Doncic and the Mavericks following the Nets trading him to Dallas on Sunday, according to TNT and Bleacher Report insider Chris Haynes. The Mavericks had reportedly grappled with whether the pair of stars would mesh in the same lineup, per The Athletic, but it appears Dallas has arrived at its conclusion — sending Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round selection and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn, The Post’s Brian Lewis confirmed. The Irving deal prompted reactions from across the league, with players, such...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

bet365 Virginia bonus code: Bet $1 and get $200 in Bet Credits for NBA Sunday

New York Post readers can use the bonus code NYP365 to score a fantastic new customer offer on bet365 Sportsbook. By using the bonus code, new bettors can bet $1 to get $200 in bet credits! That’s right, it only takes one dollar. Now that bet365 Sportsbook has gone live in the great state of Virginia, new customers can use the offer to bet on today’s NBA games. The offer also works for other sports on bet365. bet365 Bonus Code Already have an account with bet365? Check out more of the best sports betting sites and betting apps.  bet365 has one of the best...
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Kyrie Irving could sit rest of season if Nets don’t trade him

Nets star Kyrie Irving could sit out the rest of the season if not traded, a source told The Post. And Brooklyn plans to keep him sidelined until a trade is finalized, according to reports. Despite what could be viewed as leverage plays by both sides and posturing about who is in charge, it could be a while until Irving is seen in a Nets uniform again. If ever. While ESPN reported that Irving is set to sit out the final 32 games of what could be a championship season, a well-placed source familiar with the situation told The Post that the...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Why future is brighter for Knicks than the Nets

Against all odds, Saturday was a big Nets night in the big city. No Kevin Durant and no Kyrie Irving is supposed to mean no chance when the Nets fall behind by 23 points, home or away. An Irving trade demand on top of that is supposed to mean a Nets blowout loss, followed by another press conference that devolves into a theater of the absurd. But somehow, some way, Cam Thomas scored 44 points in 29 minutes off the bench, and Edmond Sumner scored 29 as the starter in Irving’s spot at the point, giving the Nets a wild 125-123 victory...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

LeBron James responds to Kyrie Irving-Lakers rumors: ‘Duh’

Rumors of potential Kyrie Irving destinations have swirled since the Nets star demanded a trade, and the one option that’d create a reunion — the Lakers and former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James — would also provide a boost for Los Angeles. “Obviously, that’s a — what’s the word you use — ‘duh’ question when you talk about a player like that,” James said following the Lakers’ loss to the Pelicans on Saturday night, according to ESPN. When asked whether Irving could be the player that increases the Lakers’ chance to win their second NBA title in the last four seasons, James had...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS: Get up to $1000 in Bonus Bets for Super Bowl 2023 prop bets

New York Post readers can claim up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for Super Bowl 2023 with bonus code NPBONUS on BetMGM Sportsbook. The new customer offer from BetMGM Sportsbook lets you to make your first wager up to $1,000, and if it loses, you get back that same amount in bet credits. Follow the button below to learn more about BetMGM’s offer so you can use it for prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. This offer can be used for any sport on BetMGM. BetMGM Bonus Code Read more about the BetMGM Bonus CodeCheck out the best sportsbook...
OHIO TOWNSHIP, PA
New York Post

Banged-up Nets end game with just eight players

Ben Simmons missed his fourth consecutive game for the Nets on Saturday due to left knee soreness, while T.J. Warren also missed his fourth in a row. Then, the Nets lost Markieff Morris to knee soreness and Seth Curry to an adductor injury during their 125-123 win over the Wizards, finishing with just eight players. But coach Jacque Vaughn professed confidence at least some will be available Monday against the visiting Clippers.
PHOENIX, NY
New York Post

FanDuel Promo Code: Jump on $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for Super Bowl 2023

The Super Bowl may still be a week away, but New York Post readers can still get the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for a no sweat bet up to $3,000 on the Eagles vs. the Chiefs. FanDuel’s offer allows new customers to place a first bet up to $3,000, and if it loses, the amount wagered is returned back as bet credits. If you don’t have a play on Super Bowl 2023, the offer from FanDuel can be used on any other sport on its online sportsbook. Follow the link below for more information. FanDuel Promo Code Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau sticks with slumping RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett’s shooting woes didn’t land him a spot on the bench Saturday night. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau closed with Barrett despite an ugly 6-for-21 shooting performance in part because he wanted to match up with the Clippers’ length in a 134-128 overtime loss at the Garden. On Tuesday, in a loss to the Lakers, Thibodeau benched Barrett in the fourth quarter and went with Immanuel Quickley instead. To Barrett’s credit, he did score six points in the fourth quarter Saturday as the Knicks rallied from a 17-point deficit. He only shot 1-for-8 from 3-point range, however, and is 1-for-16 from distance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

All-Star snub Jalen Brunson dominates with 41-point gem in Knicks’ loss

Jalen Brunson wasn’t upset or angry. He was actually happy — for his Knicks teammate — when the All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday night. “My reaction was for Julius [Randle]. I was very happy for him,” the Knicks’ point guard said, in his first public comments since he was snubbed for the All-Star Game, which will be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. “The way he’s been playing all year [he deserved it]. He’s welcomed me with open arms, and the way he’s been leading this team, he’s been special all year. So I was real excited when I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy