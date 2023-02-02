Read full article on original website
CNBC
This 35-year-old mom built a side hustle that brings in $240,000 a month: ‘I only work 4 hours a day now’
In 2008, I started a photography side hustle from my dorm room. My goal was to become a professional photographer. It wasn't easy, especially at the height of the recession, but I'm glad I never gave up. Today, at 35, I'm a self-made millionaire and run a wedding photography and...
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
CNBC
Billionaire Tesla bull Ron Baron says Musk suggested he would make multiples on his $100 million Twitter investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he thought Baron would make "two or three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management.
CNBC
3 ways to make money off things you already own—one of them brings in up to $39,000 a month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
CNBC
The business is actually doing very well right now, says Chegg CEO Daniel Rosensweig
Daniel Rosensweig, Chegg CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss its latest earning reports. The company’s stock has plummeted after sharing weaker-than-expected first quarter.
CNBC
All you need to know about ChatGPT, the A.I. chatbot that's got the world talking and tech giants clashing
Schools, corporate boardrooms and social media are abuzz with talk about ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by AI startup OpenAI. The tool is capable of taking written inputs from users and producing human-like responses — from poetry in the style of William Shakespeare to advice on what to do for a child's birthday party.
CNBC
Google veteran of 18 years leaving to start A.I. company with ex-Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor
Longtime Google exec Clay Bavor said he's leaving to start an artificial intelligence company with former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor. "We’re excited to build a new company to apply AI to solve some of the most important problems in business," Bavor wrote in a LinkedIn post. “We share an...
CNBC
A neuroscientist shares the 4 ‘highly coveted’ skills that set introverts apart: ‘Their brains work differently’
Being the most talkative person in the room may be a good way to get people's attention, but it doesn't necessarily mean you have the best ideas. As a neuroscientist, I've worked with large companies like Google and Deloitte on how to attract and retain top talent, and I've found that employers tend to favor extroverts.
CNBC
42% of daters think apps like Tinder and Bumble make it easier to find a long-term partner
It's rare to hear any single person talk positively about their online dating experience. Still, many adults who do use apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge find them effective. 42% of adults think dating apps make it easier to find a long-term partner, according to a new survey from Pew...
